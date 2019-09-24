Crypto Quantique Raises $8M to Solve End-to-End IoT Security

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 24, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Crypto Quantique, a privately held company with a mission to revolutionize the IoT with quantum driven cybersecurity, today announced that it has raised an $8 million seed round led by ADV along with participation from Entrepreneur First, amongst others. Crypto Quantique’s disruptive cybersecurity technology, uses the most advanced techniques in cryptography and quantum physics to address the growing challenges of end-to-end IoT security. Its unique feature is that a single chip can generate multiple, unique, unforgeable cryptographic keys on-demand – these cryptographic keys are never stored, are resistant to most side-channel attacks, and can be used independently by multiple applications on demand.
“The proliferation of catastrophic end-point derived cyber-attacks is unacceptable, dangerous and threatens to irrevocably undermine trust in our connected world,” said Shahram Mossayebi, CEO and co-founder of Crypto Quantique. “Silicon, device, software and solution providers must urgently work together so that device security becomes a foundation rather than an add-on, and end-to-end IoT security is the new normal. Crypto Quantique is proud to lead this radical cybersecurity transformation, using the most advanced techniques in cryptography and quantum physics, to enable cloud-like economy, plug and play ease of use, unforgeable device identity that is protected from manufacture to end of life, and the highest levels of foundational security.”
The funding will enable Crypto Quantique to bring unforgeable identity to market with powerful key and lifecycle management software. In addition, co-founder Kumi Thiruchelvam will lead the company’s commercial leadership and customer engagements. Crypto Quantique will also grow its software development team to enhance its Key Management Service (KMS) and cryptography. The company’s KMS, a key component in the overall solution is designed to be integrated into any cloud based or on-premise IoT platform facilitating seamless, zero-touch secure device onboarding for thousands of devices in seconds as well as ongoing device attestation, revocation and secondary identity provisioning capabilities. This will enable enterprises to achieve full end-to-end ownership and control of IoT security with a future proof foundation securing, for example, data in transit, device attestation, data at rest, mutual authentication, and device boot.
“Today’s identity, security and encryption technology is failing to keep up with the onslaught of sophisticated adversaries attacking IoT systems via connected devices,” said Kumi Thiruchelvam, chief commercial officer and co-founder. “Crypto Quantique brings a new approach to a critical challenge for the IoT security industry. Our solution delivers an unforgeable hardware derived root of trust that will enable true vertical integration from the device through the entire network to cloud computing services. I am excited to help bring our truly innovative quantum driven cybersecurity to market.”
Crypto Quantique’s technology products, platforms, and services provide the strongest end-to-end security throughout any IoT network. Our quantum driven cybersecurity design overcomes existing state-of-the art limitations by providing:
- Quantum driven security foundation offering a complete solution for identifying, securing and managing IoT devices while reducing cost and lowering risk.
- Very high entropy multi-use, unforgeable, tamper resistant cryptographic keys generated on-demand direct from silicon using quantum tunneling.
- Quantum-safe derived keys, futureproofing IoT security.
- Cloud ready multi-use Key Management System offering frictionless device enrollment and zero-trust, zero-touch provisioning and ongoing lifecycle management.
Crypto Quantique was founded by technologists and visionaries Dr. Shahram Mossayebi, PhD in post-quantum cryptography, Dr. Patrick Camilleri, PhD in microelectronics engineering and complex systems and Kumi Thiruchelvam, masters in electronics and electronic engineering and former Broadcom and platform security executive.
About Crypto Quantique
Crypto Quantique is building the most secure end-to-end IoT security platform. We are a transformative cybersecurity technology company, using the most advanced techniques in cryptography and quantum physics, designed to ensure that both device security becomes foundational and end-to-end IoT security standard practice. Crypto Quantique has proven the world's first quantum driven security on a chip and its IP can generate multiple, unique, unforgeable cryptographic keys that never need to be stored and used independently by multiple applications on demand. When combined with their cryptographic APIs and key management system the solution creates a natural bridge between silicon, device, software and solutions providers. Follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005874/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT