MobileIron lancia il Marketplace Premier Program per offrire ai clienti MobileIron prodotti e servizi di fornitori di software terzi indipendenti (ISV)

September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), la società che ha introdotto la prima piattaforma zero trust mobile-centrica per le aziende, ha annunciato oggi il lancio del Marketplace Premier Program che apre il canale di vendita globale di MobileIron ai Marketplace Premier Partner. Con questo programma, MobileIron consente ai rivenditori di reimmettere immediatamente sul mercato i prodotti dei fornitori di software terzi indipendenti (ISV) dei Marketplace Premier Partner, nonché di ampliare la gamma di soluzioni disponibili ai clienti MobileIron. AGAT Software, EBF, Hypergate (Papers GmbH), Incapptic, ISEC7, Samsung e Wandera sono alcuni dei partner che hanno aderito per primi al programma.
“Abbiamo ideato questo programma pensando alle esigenze dei nostri clienti”, ha affermato Ahmed Shah, Vicepresidente Business Development di MobileIron. “Tramite il Marketplace Premier Program, i clienti hanno accesso a una vasta gamma di prodotti innovativi che utilizzano la piattaforma MobileIron e integrano le strategie di sicurezza esistenti. Inoltre, possono facilmente acquistare tecnologie e servizi di ISV terzi attraverso un unico canale”.
Oltre ad andare a vantaggio dei clienti, il programma supporta i rivenditori di MobileIron e la rete in espansione dei Marketplace Premier Partner. Ad esempio, i rivenditori possono reimmettere immediatamente sul mercato soluzioni dei Marketplace Premier Partner, mentre i Marketplace Premier Partner possono incrementare il loro giro di affari vendendo più facilmente i propri prodotti e servizi ai clienti MobileIron in tutto il mondo.
“Noi di Wandera, siamo entusiasti di partecipare al Marketplace Premier Program e di collaborare a stretto contatto con MobileIron”, ha dichiarato Roy Tuvey, Co-fondatore e Presidente di Wandera. “Condividiamo l'impegno di MobileIron a gestire e proteggere gli ambienti aziendali moderni. Questo programma non solo ci aiuterà ad aumentare la nostra presenza globale, ma consentirà anche alle aziende di affrontare in modo più efficace le più difficili sfide in termini di sicurezza di oggi”.
“Man mano che il mondo continua a evolversi e a diventare più mobile, sarà necessaria una base sicura per soddisfare sia le esigenze degli utenti sia i requisiti della sicurezza IT”, ha dichiarato Alessandro De Carli, Amministratore delegato di Hypergate (Papers GmbH). “Trarremo notevoli vantaggi dall'ulteriore supporto e dall'esperienza che il Marketplace Premier Program di MobileIron ci offre per consentire alle grandi aziende di oggi di diventare vere e proprie organizzazioni Mobile First”.
MobileIron offre la base per il primo framework di sicurezza aziendale zero trust mobile-centrico del settore. La piattaforma di gestione unificata degli endpoint (UEM) di MobileIron consente l'applicazione e la protezione continua dei dati, sia sui dispositivi che sulla rete, con una correlazione completa tra i segnali critici per lo zero trust: utenti, dispositivi, app, reti e minacce. Le aziende possono affidarsi a UEM di MobileIron per abilitare tecnologie come l'autenticazione di utenti e dispositivi tramite lo zero sign-on (ZSO), l'autenticazione multi-fattore (MFA) e la difesa dei dispositivi mobili (MTD).
Ulteriori informazioni sul Marketplace Premier Program di MobileIron UEM sono disponibili qui o contattando [email protected].
Informazioni su MobileIron
MobileIron sta ridefinendo la sicurezza aziendale offrendo la prima piattaforma zero trust mobile-centrica del settore, basata sulla gestione unificata degli endpoint (UEM), per garantire l'accesso sicuro e la protezione dei dati nelle aziende senza perimetro. Il metodo zero trust presuppone che le minacce siano già in rete e che un accesso sicuro possa essere determinato solo con un approccio "fidarsi mai, verificare sempre". MobileIron va oltre gli approcci basati sulla gestione delle identità e sui gateway, perché utilizza un set di attributi più completo prima di concedere l'accesso. Prima di consentire l'accesso sicuro a un dispositivo o un utente, un approccio zero trust mobile-centrico convalida il dispositivo, definisce il contesto dell'utente, controlla l'autorizzazione delle app, verifica la rete, rileva e corregge le minacce.
La piattaforma di sicurezza di MobileIron è stata sviluppata partendo dalle capacità pluripremiate e leader del settore acquisite dall'azienda nella gestione unificata degli endpoint (UEM) unite a tecnologie di abilitazione zero trust aggiuntive, tra cui lo zero sign-on (ZSO), l'autenticazione multi-fattore (MFA) e la difesa dei dispositivi mobili dalle minacce (MTD). Oltre 19.000 clienti, compresi i più importanti istituti finanziari e agenzie di intelligence a livello globale e altre aziende altamente regolamentate, hanno scelto MobileIron per offrire un'esperienza utente sicura e coerente e garantire che l'accesso alle risorse aziendali sia riservato solo agli utenti, ai dispositivi, alle app e ai servizi autorizzati.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005195/it/
