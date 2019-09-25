MobileIron lanceert Marketplace Premier Program om klanten direct oplossingen en diensten van derden te bieden

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), leverancier van het eerste zero trust-beveiligingsplatform dat mobiele devices gebruikt als bron van zekerheid, lanceert het Marketplace Premier Program, dat het wereldwijde verkoopkanaal van MobileIron openstelt voor Marketplace Premier Partners. Dankzij dit programma kunnen resellers ook direct producten wederverkopen van de als Marketplace Premier Partner aangesloten onafhankelijke softwareleveranciers (ISV’s) en zo het dienstenportfolio voor MobileIron-klanten verbreden en verdiepen. AGAT Software, EBF, Hypergate (Papers GmbH), Incapptic, ISEC7, Samsung en Wandera behoren tot de eerste partners die zich bij het programma aansluiten.
“Dit programma is ontwikkeld vanuit de behoefte van onze klanten”, zegt Kenny van Midden, Business Development Manager bij MobileIron. “Dankzij het Marketplace Premier Program hebben zij toegang tot een breed scala aan innovatieve producten die integreren met het MobileIron-platform en kunnen ze hun bestaande beveiligingsstrategie aanvullen. Bovendien kunnen ze via één kanaal eenvoudig oplossingen en diensten aanschaffen van zowel MobileIron- als van derde partijen.”
Niet alleen klanten plukken de vruchten van het Marketplace Premier Program. Het programma ondersteunt ook MobileIron-resellers en het steeds groter wordende netwerk van Marketplace Premier Partners. Resellers kunnen direct oplossingen van Marketplace Premier Partners aanbieden en Marketplace Premier Partners kunnen hun activiteiten uitbreiden door hun producten en diensten gemakkelijker te verkopen aan MobileIron-klanten van over de hele wereld.
“Bij Wandera, nemen wij enthousiast deel aan het Marketplace Premier Program en werken we nauw samen met MobileIron”, aldus Roy Tuvey, medeoprichter en president van Wandera. “Wij delen MobileIron’s ambitie om moderne bedrijfsomgevingen te beheren en beveiligen. Dit programma helpt ons niet alleen om onze wereldwijde aanwezigheid te vergroten, maar stelt organisaties ook beter in staat de zwaarste beveiligingsuitdagingen van dit moment aan te pakken.”
“Naarmate de wereld zich verder ontwikkelt en steeds mobieler wordt, is er een veilige basis nodig om zowel aan de eisen van de gebruiker te voldoen als aan die van de IT-beveiliging”, aldus Alessandro De Carli, CEO van Hypergate (Papers GmbH). “We zullen aanzienlijk profiteren van de toegevoegde ondersteuning en expertise die het Marketplace Premier Program van MobileIron ons geeft om de grote ondernemingen van vandaag in staat te stellen echt ‘mobile first’ te worden.”
MobileIron biedt bedrijven het fundament voor het eerste zero-trust beveiligingsframework dat mobiele devices gebruikt als bron van zekerheid. Het unified endpoint management (UEM)-platform van MobileIron zorgt voor continue handhaving van beleidsregels voor de beveiliging van gegevens, zowel op het apparaat als in het netwerk, dankzij een uitgebreide correlatie tussen de cruciale signalen voor zero-trust: gebruikers, apparaten, apps, netwerken en dreigingen. Organisaties kunnen voortbouwen op het MobileIron UEM-platform met technologieën zoals zero sign-on (ZSO), multifactor-authenticatie (MFA) en mobile threat detection (MTD).
Over MobileIron
MobileIron zet een nieuwe standaard in zakelijke beveiliging met het eerste ‘zero-trust’-platform in de branche dat uitgaat van mobiele devices als bron van zekerheid. Het platform is ontwikkeld op het fundament van unified endpoint management (UEM) om toegang tot - en het gebruik van zakelijke bedrijfsdata te beveiligen voor bedrijven. Zero-trust gaat ervan uit dat er al kwaadwillenden in het netwerk aanwezig zijn en biedt veilige toegang volgens een ‘nooit blind vertrouwen, altijd controleren’-benadering. MobileIron gaat verder dan identity management en gatewaybenaderingen door een completere set aan attributen te benutten voordat er toegang wordt verleend. Een zero-trust benadering van mobiele devices valideert het apparaat, stelt de gebruikerscontext vast, controleert autorisatie van de app, verifieert het netwerk en detecteert bedreigingen en treedt er tegenop voordat veilige toegang tot een apparaat of gebruiker wordt verleend.
Het MobileIron-beveiligingsplatform is gebouwd op het fundament van bekroonde en toonaangevende unified endpoint management (UEM)-functionaliteit met aanvullende zero-trust technologieën, waaronder zero sign-on (ZSO), multifactor-authenticatie (MFA) en mobile threat defense (MTD). Meer dan 19.000 klanten, waaronder ’s werelds grootste financiële instellingen, inlichtingendiensten en andere zwaar gereguleerde bedrijven, hebben voor MobileIron gekozen om een fijne en veilige gebruikerservaring mogelijk te maken door ervoor te zorgen dat alleen geautoriseerde gebruikers, apparaten, apps en diensten toegang hebben tot zakelijke resources.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005199/nl/
