MobileIron lance le programme Marketplace Premier Program pour offrir à ses clients des produits et services d’éditeurs de logiciels indépendants

September 25, 2019
MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), concepteur de la première plateforme de type « zero trust » centrée sur les mobiles pour les entreprises, a lancé aujourd’hui son programme Marketplace Premier Program, ouvrant ainsi son circuit de distribution mondial aux partenaires Marketplace Premier. Avec ce programme, MobileIron permet aux revendeurs de revendre instantanément des produits d’éditeurs de logiciels indépendants (ISV) proposés par les partenaires Marketplace Premier, et étend ainsi la gamme de solutions à disposition de ses clients. AGAT Software, EBF, Hypergate (Papers GmbH), Incapptic, ISEC7, Samsung et Wandera figurent parmi les premiers partenaires à rejoindre le programme.
Ahmed Shah, directeur du développement commercial chez MobileIron, explique : « Nous avons conçu le programme Marketplace Premier Program en pensant à nos clients. Grâce à lui, nos clients ont accès à un large éventail de produits innovants qui s’appuient sur la plateforme MobileIron et viennent compléter leur stratégie de sécurité existante. Ils ont également la possibilité d’acheter facilement des technologies et services à la fois de MobileIron et d’ISV tiers via un seul et même circuit. »
En plus de profiter aux clients, le programme soutient les revendeurs de MobileIron et le développement du réseau de partenaires Marketplace Premier. Les revendeurs ont en effet la possibilité de revendre instantanément des solutions proposées par les partenaires Marketplace Premier. Par ailleurs, le programme permet aux partenaires Marketplace Premier de vendre plus facilement leurs produits et services aux clients de MobileIron des quatre coins du monde, et ainsi de développer leur activité.
Roy Tuvey, cofondateur et président de Wandera : « Chez Wandera, nous sommes enthousiastes à l’idée de participer au programme Marketplace Premier Program et d’établir un partenariat étroit avec MobileIron. Nous partageons l’engagement de MobileIron à gérer et sécuriser les environnements d’entreprise modernes. Ce programme va nous permettre d’étendre notre présence mondiale, tout en donnant aux entreprises les moyens d’affronter les défis de sécurité majeurs d’aujourd’hui. »
Alessandro De Carli, PDG de Hypergate (Papers GmbH), a ajouté : « Alors que le monde continue d’évoluer vers toujours plus de mobilité, il est indispensable d’avoir une base solide pour pouvoir répondre à la fois aux demandes des utilisateurs et aux exigences de sécurité des services informatiques. Le soutien et l’expertise supplémentaires offerts dans le cadre du programme Marketplace Premier Program de MobileIron seront de réels atouts pour aider les grandes entreprises d’aujourd’hui à devenir réellement Mobile First. »
MobileIron offre la base de la première infrastructure de sécurité d’entreprise de type « zero trust » centrée sur les mobiles du secteur. La plateforme de gestion unifiée des terminaux (UEM) de MobileIron assure une surveillance et une protection continues des données, sur l'appareil comme sur le réseau, grâce à une corrélation parfaite entre les principaux critères de zero trust : utilisateur, appareil, applications, réseaux et menaces. Avec des technologies avancées telles que l’authentification Zero Sign-On des utilisateurs et des appareils, l’authentification multifacteur et la détection des menaces mobiles, la solution UEM de MobileIron offre une solide base de sécurité aux organisations.
Pour en savoir plus sur le programme Marketplace Premier Program de MobileIron, rendez-vous ici ou envoyez un message à l’adresse [email protected].
À propos de MobileIron
MobileIron redéfinit la sécurité en entreprise avec la première plateforme de type « zero trust » centrée sur les mobiles du secteur. Celle-ci s’appuie sur un socle de gestion unifiée des terminaux (UEM) pour sécuriser l’accès aux données et les protéger dans l’ensemble de l’entreprise sans périmètre. Le modèle de « zero trust » part du principe que les menaces existant déjà sur le réseau, il faut « tout vérifier et n’accorder aucune confiance ». L'approche MobileIron dépasse le simple cadre de la gestion des identités et des passerelles en analysant un ensemble plus complet de critères avant d'autoriser ou non l'accès aux ressources de l'entreprise. Elle valide l'appareil, évalue l'environnement de l'utilisateur, vérifie l'autorisation des applications et le réseau, et détecte et neutralise les menaces avant d'accorder un accès sécurisé à un appareil ou à un utilisateur.
La plateforme de sécurité de MobileIron repose sur des fonctionnalités de gestion unifiée des terminaux (UEM) maintes fois primées et leaders dans le secteur, auxquelles s'ajoutent des technologies de zero trust, telles que l'authentification Zero Sign-On, l'authentification multifacteur et la protection contre les menaces mobiles. Plus de 19 000 clients, parmi lesquels les principaux acteurs de la finance mondiale, ainsi que des services de renseignements et des entreprises de secteurs très réglementés, font confiance à MobileIron pour créer une expérience utilisateur fluide et sécurisée, en garantissant que seuls les utilisateurs, appareils, applications et services autorisés peuvent accéder aux ressources de l’entreprise.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005194/fr/
