Jeffrey Catanzaro Joins Integreon as Senior VP of Contracts, Compliance and Commercial Services

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
Integreon continues to expand its global executive team and alternative legal services and technology capabilities, announcing today it has hired Jeffrey Catanzaro as Senior VP of Contracts, Compliance and Commercial Services.
In this newly created position, Mr. Catanzaro will spearhead several initiatives for global ALSP (alternative legal services provider) Integreon, most notable of which are leading Integreon’s LIBOR Transition Readiness Task Force and driving state-of-the art technology innovations and forging partnerships for contract services clients.
LIBOR Transition Readiness Task Force
Integreon’s LIBOR Transition Readiness Task Force (“LIBOR Task Force”) was created to help financial industry clients navigate their complex, time-sensitive and mandatory transitions from LIBOR’s floating reference rate to Alternative Reference Rates (ARRs) like SOFR and SONIA. When LIBOR expires at the end of 2021, financial organizations that have not adequately prepared will face severe consequences.
Led by Catanzaro, Integreon’s LIBOR Task Force works in close partnership with banks, financial institutions, and their legal counsel. The Task Force is responsible for development and implementation of a comprehensive solution that includes both right fit technology and experienced resources to scope, plan and execute a successful transition that includes revised documentation and systems, fallback provisions, standard operating procedures, limiting new transactions, and training.
Advanced Technology for Contracts Including AI and Blockchain
Catanzaro will oversee delivery of state-of-the-art technology-enabled service solutions pertaining to contracts and compliance. His substantial knowledge of legal technology will allow Integreon to leverage and partner with leading contract management, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain software suppliers to produce outstanding results for clients.
Prior to joining Integreon, Jeff was Vice President, Legal Business Solutions at UnitedLex where he worked with prospects, clients, and partners to develop technology-driven solutions and lead delivery for contracting services. Jeff has also held senior positions at Major, Lindsey & Africa and Huron Legal. In addition, Jeff is a highly respected and well-known thought leader within the legal industry. He has written and spoken on a variety of topics including market trends and using AI and blockchain technology in the ALSP space.
Jeff earned his B.S. from St. John’s University and his J.D./LLM from The John Marshall Law School. He has a Certificate from University of Oxford Said School of Business for completing the Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme.
“Integreon is very excited to welcome Jeff Catanzaro to our executive team,” said Integreon CEO Bob Rowe. “Jeff brings significant experience and expertise that will have a major positive impact on both our clients and our internal teams. Jeff’s reputation for being a change agent and creative problem solver adds a dimension to our service offerings and we are excited to support his endeavors, particularly the LIBOR Task Force and technology-related contract work.”
Catanzaro commented, “Having worked in the legal services and technology industry for many years, I have always admired Integreon for the company’s high standards and the strong reputation they have in the contract management arena. I am honored to join their team of professionals and am looking forward to breaking new ground with the LIBOR and technology-related initiatives, as well as the managed contracting services.”
For more information about Integreon’s LIBOR Transition Readiness Task Force, visit https://www.integreon.com/what-we-do/service-offerings/libor-transition-readiness.
About Integreon
Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal and business solutions to leading law firms, corporations and professional services firms. We apply a highly trained, experienced staff of 2,400 associates globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore and onsite delivery of our award-winning services. For more information about Integreon’s extensive range of services, email [email protected], visit www.Integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005630/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT