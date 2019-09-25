Continuous Composites Announces Strategic Partnership with Arkema for Continuous Fiber 3D Printing®

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
Continuous Composites today announce a strategic partnership with Arkema, through its Sartomer business line, to combine Continuous Composites’ patented Continuous Fiber 3D (CF3D®) Printing technology with Arkema’s cutting edge photocurable resin solutions, to accelerate the advancement of additive manufacturing with composite materials.
Continuous Composites eliminates the need for molds, ovens, and autoclaves, resulting in a high material yield. (Photo: Business Wire)
Continuous Fiber 3D Printing technology redefines traditional manufacturing introducing a solution that brings composites to new industries. CF3D combines the power of composite materials with a snap-curing 3D printing process to create a moldless, out-of-autoclave manufacturing technology. The result is a scalable technology that significantly reduces the cost of manufacturing with composite materials. Igniting the growth and adoption of manufacturing with composite materials, CF3D decreases lead times, reduces manual labor, removes the need for expensive capital equipment, and enables complex geometries to be printed. With endless commercial applications, CF3D elevates composite manufacturing into the next dimension of innovation.
Leveraging the power of CF3D with Arkema’s advanced resins and state of the art laboratory testing facilities, this strategic partnership enables high-performance and lightweight material solutions to be developed and certified. Through this joint effort, a library of advanced material solutions is expected to be established and commercialized. “As an industry leader in materials, our strategic partnership with Arkema opens the door for us to merge CF3D with their cutting-edge UV curable materials and apply Arkema’s long history in the composites field,” said Tyler Alvarado, CEO of Continuous Composites. “This partnership will expedite the development and deployment of CF3D across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.”
“With Continuous Composites strong technical team and IP, this strategic partnership allows us to develop and position our materials with this revolutionary technology,” said Sumeet Jain, Global Business Director for 3D Printing at Sartomer. “We are excited to leverage our materials expertise in developing CF3D, disrupting traditional composites manufacturing, and bringing these advanced composite materials to new industries.”
About Continuous Composites
Continuous Composites, established in 2013 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, owns the world’s earliest granted patents on printing with continuous fibers with their Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®) technology. Offering the most advanced composites and additive manufacturing solution, CF3D redefines mainstream manufacturing. Upon commercialization, Continuous Composites’ product offering will comprise software, hardware, materials, and motion platforms to harness the power of composites without the constraints of traditional manufacturing. CF3D is the one solution for all applications and is going to democratize composites into virtually every industry. To learn more, visit www.continuouscomposites.com.
About Arkema
A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ around 20,000 people worldwide and operate in some 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com
Sartomer, a business line of Arkema, is a premier global supplier of specialty liquid resins for ultraviolet and electron beam (UV/EB), peroxide, and two-part epoxy/amine systems. For more than 60 years, Sartomer has pioneered the development of these advanced technologies, introducing hundreds of products that enhance performance in 3D printing, coatings, graphic arts, adhesives, advanced materials and other demanding applications.
