AlefEdge CEO Dr. Ganesh Sundaram Wins “Biggest Individual Contribution to Edge Computing Development Award” at the 2019 Edge Computing Congress in London

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
AlefEdge, the Edge Internet leader, is pleased to announce that its CEO Dr. Ganesh Sundaram has been honored with the “Biggest Individual Contribution to Edge Computing Development Award” at the 2019 Edge Computing Congress in London. This award recognizes Ganesh as an Edge Computing Ambassador who has not only been instrumental in driving edge computing development but also active over the last four years in ensuring the continued progression of edge computing research, development and live commercial rollouts.
“It is an honor to be the recipient of such a prestigious award,” says Ganesh. “Building an open-edge internet with diverse partnerships creates the opportunity to spark a reconfiguration today—without waiting—in a way that the entire ecosystem wins. This award is a result of the entire AlefEdge team’s hard work and dedication to driving change in the industry.”
The Edge Internet brings together the power of essential software ingredients required for an Edge Economy: an edge gateway, an Edge Cloud and APIs, applying the same principles of today’s cloud environment, as well as edge native applications that require the properties the edge unlocks and edge enhanced applications that benefit from the properties the edge unlocks.
“Edge Internet is not just an extension of the current cloud architecture but rather a new and necessary programmable computing paradigm to meet the demands of current and future applications and services,” states Chetan Sharma—CEO of Chetan Sharma Consulting—in his paper, Edge Internet Economy: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Ecosystem Opportunity. “The mission statement for Edge Internet is autonomous optimization of the cost economics and the network delivery performance at the same time.” The new Edge Internet Economy paper confirms the industry’s focus on implementing the Edge Internet today on existing 4G networks instead of waiting until next-generation networks and devices are widely available. This strategy enables mobile operators, application providers and tower companies to begin using the Edge Internet immediately to create new revenue through disruptive differentiation opportunities.
Ganesh has been influential as a thought leader in this nascent space, and a key in building out the technology itself. Starting in the late 2000s after his time at Bell Labs, Ganesh began to explore moving compute, processing and storage to the Radio Edge of the mobile network. In the past year, Ganesh has been laser-focused on commercially deploying the Edge Internet through a ‘Unit of One’ approach. He has led his team through hundreds of tests, from government and network certification approvals to live production deployments, with a growing ecosystem of technology companies that are driving the state-of-the-art Edge Internet performance and cost.
“Ganesh is a true visionary and a force of innovation and market leadership in Edge computing,” says Mike Mulica, Executive Chairman of AlefEdge. “His ‘Unit of One’ live edge deployment strategy has been the catalyst driving AlefEdge’s Open5G Edge deployments around the world in smart retail and smart travel combined with machine vision and AI and other immersive and ultra-low latency consumer-facing applications. This demonstrates that when you bring connectivity and computing together at the edge, a new expansive market is born, and a new distributed Internet architecture can deliver significant economic value to the application developer ecosystem and network worlds.”
To learn more, visit: www.alefedge.com
About AlefEdge
AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, delivering the power of the 5G based Edge Internet to application developers through our easy-to-use technologies. At AlefEdge, rich media applications, clouds and networks work in tandem to achieve an unprecedented level of performance. We enable 5G applications through open API’s at the Edge that make service adoption and distribution friction free. AlefEdge works with partners to build the world’s first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. The AlefEdge Open5G Platform brings 5G applications to life, unleashing a massive Edge Internet economy.
AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil. Visit https://www.alefedge.com/ for more information on how we can help.
About Edge Computing Congress 2019
Edge Computing Congress is a leading conference for telco operators, enterprises, developers and technology providers who want to make their mark on the next stage of cloud computing, enabling 5G and IoT connected services by providing seamless connections at the network edge. The event is supported by the pioneers of edge computing and features a two-day conference dedicated to the infrastructure, applications, business models and standards discussions, as well as a hackathon led by ETSI and an awards ceremony showcasing the movers and shakers of edge computing.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005758/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT