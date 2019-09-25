Copyright Clearance Center’s Michael Healy Speaking at the International Publishers Association Seminar in Amman, Jordan

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
Michael Healy, Executive Director, International Relations at Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, is featured on the panel, “Towards an Arab Digital Single Market: Does the Arab World Need Its Own Copyright Directive?” at the International Publishers Association (IPA) Seminar in Amman, “Read. Empower. Transform: The Role of Reading for the Future of the Arab World” on 1 October.
The seminar, sponsored by CCC, will be the first of its kind in the Middle East. It will bring together key players, policy makers, and thought leaders to find solutions to the most pressing challenges faced by the publishing industry in the region. It will also showcase the latest initiatives in Arab publishing and feature keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops to provide opportunity for networking. Topics will include how reading can contribute to socio-economic development; pressing publishing industry issues and scalable solutions; analysis of education and literacy; the use of reading as a humanitarian response and as therapy; and the rise of the digital era and the importance it plays in the future of the region.
“There is a rich publishing tradition in the Arab world and a long history of the industry supporting scholarship and literary creativity. We’re very proud to be supporting the regional efforts of the International Publishers Association,” said Michael Healy, Executive Director, International Relations, CCC. “In recent years, we have seen initiatives in countries such as the United Arab Emirates aimed at modernizing the industry’s infrastructure, so this seminar comes at a time of great energy and imagination in Arab publishing. The CCC team recently worked with local leaders to help put in place structures for copyright licensing. Our participation in the seminar is part of a wider commitment to the publishing industry in the region.”
Healy has worked in the publishing and information industries for more than 25 years in senior editorial, sales and distribution roles. He has been closely involved in the development of standards for the international book trade, and is particularly associated with standards for metadata, product information, and electronic commerce. Healy has led many international standards groups and was chairman of the International ISBN Agency; a director of the International DOI Foundation; and led the international ISO committee that developed ISBN-13. He is currently a board member of the Copyright Hub Foundation (UK) and chairman of the Board of The International Standard Name Identifier.
The IPA is the world’s largest federation of national, regional and specialist publishers’ associations. Its membership comprises 81 organizations from 69 countries in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas. Through its members, IPA represents thousands of individual publishers around the world who service markets containing more than 5.6 billion people.
ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER
Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiaries RightsDirect and Ixxus, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information are integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass., with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.
