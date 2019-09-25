Inframark Deploys Kronos Human Capital Management as Critical Component of Transformation Initiative

|By Business Wire
|
|September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
Kronos Incorporated today announced that Inframark, an independent water and wastewater operations organization, has deployed Kronos Workforce Ready as a critical part of its information technology (IT) strategy to modernize people operations. The powerful combination of Kronos workforce management and human capital management (HCM) in one unified cloud system will enable Inframark to modernize its employee experience, strengthen its culture, and maintain a highly engaged workforce.
Since establishing itself as an independent organization in 2017, Inframark has undergone a significant business transformation, most recently replacing duplicative human resources (HR) and payroll solutions with Workforce Ready to streamline operations through an integrated system to serve the needs of its entire workforce, including its high concentration of remote employees.
- Talent acquisition from Kronos helps attract top talent while eliminating unnecessary paperwork with a fully responsive applicant portal that makes it easy for job seekers to apply from any device in just minutes – accelerating time-to-hire.
- Once hired, Workforce Ready onboarding removes traditional paper processes and streamlines steps for candidates and hiring managers so they can focus on the human aspect of hiring, including integrating the new employee into the team and culture.
- Kronos Cloud Payroll reduces complexity while improving accuracy and efficiency to create the perfect paycheck for every employee. Additionally, Inframark employees have access to paystubs, W-2 forms, and other important documents when they need it, right from their mobile device.
- Employee Perspectives, powered by AIMEE, can help foster productive performance development and talent management conversations between frontline managers and employees as well as HR at Inframark. The powerful combination of HR, workforce management, and payroll in a single database delivers predictive, data-driven analytics for productivity, performance, and flight risk – uncovering future challenges before issues arise.
The Kronos HCM Experience aligns with Inframark’s mission to grow and scale its three distinct business units across North America while continuing to manage hundreds of wastewater and drinking water facilities that serve more than 4 million customers each year.
- Workforce Ready enables seamless integration with the Inframark billing platform, where remote employees log more than 250,000 work orders each year. Direct labor hours are pre-populated in Workforce Ready, automating time input for hundreds of remote operators and technicians.
- Reporting functionality enables fast and effective measurement of time, overtime, and billable hours while helping the organization drive margin improvement across all business units.
- Elimination of manual timesheets allows managers to track overtime and billable hours more effectively and accurately, freeing them up to focus on strategy and employee development initiatives.
- By partnering with Kronos, Inframark benefits from industry best practices and the expertise of customer success and strategic advisory teams as it transforms its business structure and implements meaningful efficiencies for both managers and employees.
- John Freebody, chief financial officer, Inframark
“The decision to partner with Kronos was simple: The company’s deep expertise in our industry is unparalleled. From initial conversations through implementation, the team understood our challenges and complexities and proved to us that they could support our vision for our organization’s modern transformation. We not only have a powerful, unified HCM system to manage our workforce and automate legacy tasks, but the time we get back each day has empowered us to invest even more in our people. The HCM experience we deliver with Kronos is helping us retain great people, attract qualified candidates, and engage our employees all across the country.”
- Kylene Zenk, director, manufacturing practice, Kronos
“For many organizations such as Inframark, managing labor hours effectively is a key driver to providing a differentiated customer experience. It is our ability to help redefine and create a unified workforce management and HCM experience for Inframark employees that makes this an ideal relationship. Providing a fully integrated cloud solution for time, HR, and payroll simplifies the organization’s IT infrastructure and unburdens managers from labor-intensive tasks, allowing them to spend more time making sure employees are engaged, empowered, and productive.”
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
