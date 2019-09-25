Fundbox eleva 326 millones de dólares para ampliar la primera red de pagos y crédito B2B del sector 

|By Business Wire
Fundbox, la red crediticia y de pagos B2B diseñada para facilitar y acelerar el comercio B2B a gran escala, ha anunciado hoy que ha elevado 176 millones de dólares en financiación de capital riesgo para su ronda de financiación de serie C. Además, la empresa también ha anunciado que ha conseguido una línea de crédito de 150 millones de dólares estadounidenses.
Fundbox utilizará estas nuevas inversiones para transformar los pagos B2B y la experiencia crediticia haciendo que las transacciones sean simples, rápidas y transparentes para que las empresas tengan una mayor previsibilidad del flujo de efectivo.
La ronda de serie C fue sobresuscrita e incluye una amplia gama de inversores institucionales líderes, como Allianz X, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), HarbourVest, 9Yards Capital, Hamilton Lane, SEB Private Equity (en nombre de los clientes), Cathay Innovación, Synchrony, MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd., Recruit Strategic Partners, GMO Internet Group y Arbor Ventures, así como la participación de los principales inversores existentes de Fundbox, incluidos Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst y Spark Capital Growth.
"La situación actual de las transacciones B2B es un flujo de caja incierto y unos sistemas de pago anticuados, lo que reprime el crecimiento del negocio. Si usted es propietario de un negocio y no sabe si le van a pagar ahora o si tiene los fondos para completar una transacción, pierde tiempo valioso y oportunidades de negocio importantes", afirma Eyal Shinar, fundador y CEO de Fundbox. "El remedio a esta incertidumbre es la capacidad de facilitar decisiones de riesgo rápidas, pagos más rápidos y condiciones más flexibles para que nuestros clientes tengan una mayor previsibilidad relacionada con sus ingresos y flujo de caja. Esta nueva ronda de inversión valida la oportunidad de mercado y que nuestro equipo está en el camino correcto a medida que continuamos centrándonos en transformar a mejor el comercio B2B".
"Fundbox ha demostrado un historial de éxito en un competitivo mercado de fintech B2B mediante la construcción de la primera red de pago y crédito", comenta Nazim Cetin, CEO de Allianz X. "Nuestra inversión subraya el pensamiento de que Fundbox seguirá diferenciándose del comercio electrónico mediante el empleo de tecnologías que permitan a los clientes corporativos centrarse en el crecimiento de su negocio. Esperamos colaborar con Fundbox y ayudar en su crecimiento continuo en un mercado en expansión de 21 billones de dólares", añade Cetin.
Liberar la “Economía de términos netos”
Según un estudio reciente de Fundbox desarrollado en asociación con PYMNTs, la cantidad sin precedentes de 3,1 billones de dólares es adeudada a las empresas estadounidenses en la actualidad, atrapadas en cuentas por cobrar "limbo". Fundbox denomina a este enorme capital fuera de alcance, la “Net Terms Economy” (Economía de los términos netos). Al liberar este capital con tecnologías de pago más rápidas, existe la oportunidad de transformar millones de empresas que proporcionan o dependen de condiciones crediticias abiertas para completar una transacción comercial.
Esta es la razón por la que Fundbox ha creado la primera red de crédito y pagos a dos partes diseñada específicamente para acelerar el comercio B2B. Con decisiones de riesgo de aprendizaje automático automatizadas, pagos más rápidos a los vendedores y condiciones de pago más flexibles para el comprador, los vendedores pueden centrarse en aumentar el volumen medio de pedidos (AOV en sus siglas en inglés), mientras que los compradores tienen una mayor confianza en la compra y flexibilidad de pago.
"Fundbox está transformando todo el panorama B2B liberando billones de dólares atrapados dentro de la Economía de Términos Netos", señala Melissa C. Guzy, cofundadora y socia directora de Arbor Ventures. "Para que el comercio B2B satisfaga las necesidades de una economía del siglo XXI, las transacciones deben realizarse en tiempo real. El equipo de Fundbox cuenta con una visión muy clara del futuro del comercio B2B, por lo que este es un equipo que elegimos respaldar", concluye.
Acerca de Fundbox
Fundbox es una empresa líder en tecnología financiera enfocada en alterar el mercado de comercio B2B de 21 billones de dólares lanzando la primera red de crédito y pagos B2B del mundo. Con Fundbox, los vendedores (de todos los tamaños) pueden aumentar rápidamente el volumen medio de pedidos (AOV) y mejorar las tasas de cierre al ofrecer condiciones netas y planes de pago más competitivos a sus compradores PYMES. Con fuertes inversiones en aprendizaje automático y la capacidad de analizar rápidamente los datos transaccionales, Fundbox está reinventando los pagos B2B y los productos de crédito con nuevas formas de definición de categorías.
Fundbox ha recibido numerosos premios por la innovación fintech, incluidos los prestigiosos Forbes Fintech 50, Forbes Billion Dollar Startup To Watch, Fintech Breakthrough Awards a la mejor plataforma de pagos B2B y el Premio Atlas a la mejor empresa emergente israelí, entre otros. Desde la fundación de la compañía en 2013, Fundbox ha recaudado, incluyendo esta ronda más reciente, 300 millones de dólares de un grupo de inversores de primer orden encabezado por por Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Spark Growth Capital y Jeff Bezos y en la actualidad se encuentra en un increíble momento de crecimiento.
Para más información sobre Fundbox, visite fundbox.com.
