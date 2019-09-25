IHS Markit Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today reported results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2019.

Revenue of $1.112 billion, including total organic revenue growth of 6 percent

Net income of $39 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10

Adjusted EBITDA of $453 million and Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS) of $0.67

Cash flow from operations of $413 million and free cash flow of $343 million

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to measure operating performance. These terms are defined elsewhere in this release. Please see schedules appearing later in this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Other Company Highlights

IHS Markit has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Aerospace & Defense business line for approximately $470 million, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory filings and approvals.

IHS Markit management intends to recommend to the company’s board of directors an updated capital allocation framework that includes capital return to shareholders through share buybacks and the initiation of a quarterly dividend beginning in the first quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Performance

Three months ended August 31, Change Nine months ended August 31, Change (in millions, except percentages

and per share data) 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Revenue $ 1,112.3 $ 1,001.0 $ 111.3 11 % $ 3,294.2 $ 2,941.4 $ 352.8 12 % Net income attributable to IHS Markit* $ 40.1 $ 104.5 $ (64.4 ) (62 )% $ 299.6 $ 460.5 $ (160.9 ) (35 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 452.9 $ 390.5 $ 62.4 16 % $ 1,326.0 $ 1,147.9 $ 178.1 16 % GAAP EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ (0.16 ) (62 )% $ 0.73 $ 1.13 $ (0.40 ) (35 )% Adjusted EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.09 16 % $ 1.97 $ 1.72 $ 0.25 15 % Cash flow from operations $ 412.9 $ 346.4 $ 66.5 19 % $ 1,025.6 $ 932.0 $ 93.6 10 % Free cash flow $ 342.9 $ 292.6 $ 50.3 17 % $ 825.7 $ 763.5 $ 62.2 8 % * Net income attributable to IHS Markit for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2019 includes a one-time tax expense of approximately $200 million associated with U.S. Treasury regulations related to U.S. Tax Reform retroactive to 2018. Net income attributable to IHS Markit for the nine months ended August 31, 2018 includes a one-time tax benefit of approximately $136 million associated with U.S. Tax Reform.

“We are pleased with our year-to-date results, which have been a continuation of our consistency and strength of financial performance since the merger. As such, I intend to recommend at our October Board meeting that our Board approve an updated capital allocation framework that includes annual capital return to shareholders of approximately 50-75% of our annual capital capacity through share buybacks and the initiation of a quarterly dividend,” said Lance Uggla, chairman and chief executive officer at IHS Markit.

“We delivered solid Q3 and year-to-date results, putting us on track to deliver another solid year. We also de-levered to our target range, repurchased $200 million of shares in the quarter, and subsequently completed our 2019 share buyback commitment in early Q4,” said Todd Hyatt, chief financial officer at IHS Markit.

Third Quarter 2019 Revenue Performance

Third quarter 2019 revenue increased 11 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018. The following table provides additional revenue information by transaction type.

Three months ended August 31, Percentage change (in millions, except percentages) 2019 2018 Total Organic* Recurring fixed $ 799.9 $ 717.7 11 % 7 % Recurring variable 144.4 124.8 16 % 5 % Non-recurring* 168.0 158.5 6 % 4 % Total revenue* $ 1,112.3 $ 1,001.0 11 % 6 %

The components of revenue growth are described below by segment and in total.

Change in revenue Third quarter 2019 vs. Third quarter 2018 (All amounts represent percentage points) Organic* Acquisitive Foreign Currency Total Resources 6 % 3 % — % 9 % Transportation 7 % — % (1 )% 6 % Consolidated Markets & Solutions* 5 % (4 )% (1 )% 1 % Financial Services 6 % 16 % (1 )% 21 % Total 6 % 6 % (1 )% 11 %

* Excluding the effect of the BPVC engineering standard release in the third quarter of 2019, total organic revenue increased 5 percent, total non-recurring organic revenue decreased 1 percent, and CMS total organic revenue decreased 1 percent for the three months ended August 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended August 31, 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 Operating Performance

Segment results were as follows (additional segment information is included later in this release):

Resources. Third quarter revenue for Resources increased $19 million, or 9 percent, to $230 million, with recurring revenue increasing 5 percent organically. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Resources increased $16 million, or 18 percent, to $101 million.

Transportation. Third quarter revenue for Transportation increased $18 million, or 6 percent, to $315 million, and included 10 percent organic growth for the recurring-based business. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Transportation increased $6 million, or 5 percent, to $134 million.

Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS). Third quarter revenue for CMS increased $1 million, or 1 percent, to $139 million, and had flat organic growth for the recurring-based business. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for CMS increased $1 million, or 3 percent, to $31 million.

Financial Services. Third quarter revenue for Financial Services increased $74 million, or 21 percent, to $429 million, and included 6 percent total organic growth. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for Financial Services increased $43 million, or 27 percent, to $199 million.

Outlook (forward-looking statement)

For the year ending November 30, 2019, IHS Markit expects:

Revenue in a range of $4.40 billion to $4.42 billion, including total organic growth of 5 percent to 6 percent including Ipreo for the 4 month stub period;

Adjusted EBITDA trending above the mid-point of the prior guidance range of $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion; and

Adjusted EPS at the high end of the prior guidance range of $2.52 to $2.57 per diluted share.

The above outlook assumes no further currency movements, acquisitions, divestitures, pension mark-to-market adjustments or unanticipated events. See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

IHS MARKIT LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) As of August 31, 2019 As of November 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124.1 $ 120.0 Accounts receivable, net 862.7 792.9 Income tax receivable 17.8 20.8 Deferred subscription costs 72.3 77.3 Other current assets 112.1 88.4 Total current assets 1,189.0 1,099.4 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 623.9 579.6 Intangible assets, net 4,181.6 4,484.8 Goodwill 9,805.2 9,836.0 Deferred income taxes 14.6 14.6 Other 89.3 47.9 Total non-current assets 14,714.6 14,962.9 Total assets $ 15,903.6 $ 16,062.3 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 1.2 $ 789.9 Accounts payable 27.2 63.8 Accrued compensation 167.0 214.1 Other accrued expenses 437.9 357.7 Income tax payable 133.5 8.0 Deferred revenue 896.5 886.8 Total current liabilities 1,663.3 2,320.3 Long-term debt, net 5,051.2 4,889.2 Accrued pension and postretirement liability 17.0 17.4 Deferred income taxes 770.5 699.9 Other liabilities 150.7 109.1 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 15.9 5.9 Shareholders' equity 8,235.0 8,020.5 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,903.6 $ 16,062.3

IHS MARKIT LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except for per-share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended August 31, Nine months ended August 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 1,112.3 $ 1,001.0 $ 3,294.2 $ 2,941.4 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 419.7 375.3 1,247.5 1,086.6 Selling, general and administrative 295.4 287.7 889.0 877.2 Depreciation and amortization 144.7 134.1 431.0 395.7 Restructuring charges 1.1 0.4 11.0 0.4 Acquisition-related costs 23.4 41.7 67.6 94.5 Other (income) expense, net (114.8 ) 1.5 (108.4 ) 5.9 Total operating expenses 769.5 840.7 2,537.7 2,460.3 Operating income 342.8 160.3 756.5 481.1 Interest income 0.6 0.9 1.6 2.5 Interest expense (63.2 ) (56.7 ) (195.9 ) (158.3 ) Net periodic pension and postretirement (expense) income (0.2 ) 7.1 (0.7 ) 6.6 Non-operating expense, net (62.8 ) (48.7 ) (195.0 ) (149.2 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in loss

of equity method investee 280.0 111.6 561.5 331.9 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (240.6 ) (7.9 ) (263.9 ) 126.7 Equity in loss of equity method investee (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.2 ) Net income 39.2 103.5 297.1 458.4 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.9 1.0 2.5 2.1 Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd. $ 40.1 $ 104.5 $ 299.6 $ 460.5 Basic earnings per share attributable to IHS Markit Ltd. $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.75 $ 1.17 Weighted average shares used in computing basic earnings per share 401.2 393.0 399.9 394.2 Diluted earnings per share attributable to IHS Markit Ltd. $ 0.10 $ 0.26 $ 0.73 $ 1.13 Weighted average shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 410.9 405.1 409.4 406.8

IHS MARKIT LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine months ended August 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 297.1 $ 458.4 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 431.0 395.7 Stock-based compensation expense 167.3 172.1 Gain on sale of assets (113.0 ) — Net periodic pension and postretirement expense 0.7 (6.6 ) Undistributed earnings of affiliates, net 0.2 — Pension and postretirement contributions (1.1 ) (2.2 ) Deferred income taxes 109.9 (203.2 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (17.5 ) 27.9 Other current assets (52.7 ) (14.1 ) Accounts payable (14.5 ) (13.3 ) Accrued expenses 10.2 (10.4 ) Income tax 106.6 34.0 Deferred revenue 39.0 33.4 Other liabilities 62.4 60.3 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,025.6 932.0 Investing activities: Capital expenditures on property and equipment (199.9 ) (168.5 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (128.4 ) (1,881.4 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 159.2 — Change in other assets (9.3 ) (7.4 ) Settlements of forward contracts (28.1 ) (6.9 ) Net cash used in investing activities (206.5 ) (2,064.2 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 1,984.9 4,599.9 Repayment of borrowings (2,613.0 ) (2,721.6 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (12.3 ) (30.9 ) Payments for purchase of noncontrolling interests — (7.7 ) Proceeds from noncontrolling interests 12.5 — Contingent consideration payments (2.2 ) (43.0 ) Repurchases of common shares (200.0 ) (672.5 ) Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options 134.1 162.4 Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (65.9 ) (85.6 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (761.9 ) 1,201.0 Foreign exchange impact on cash balance (53.1 ) (48.2 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4.1 20.6 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 120.0 133.8 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 124.1 $ 154.4

IHS MARKIT LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE DISCLOSURE (In millions) (Unaudited) Three months ended August 31, Percent change Nine months ended August 31, Percent change 2019 2018 Total Organic 2019 2018 Total Organic Recurring revenue: Resources $ 197.5 $ 184.3 7 % 5 % $ 578.8 $ 551.0 5 % 5 % Transportation 229.6 210.7 9 % 10 % 669.7 615.9 9 % 10 % CMS 114.2 118.8 (4 )% — % 349.2 357.5 (2 )% — % Financial Services - fixed 258.6 203.9 27 % 9 % 754.6 574.7 31 % 6 % Total recurring fixed revenue $ 799.9 $ 717.7 11 % 7 % $ 2,352.3 $ 2,099.1 12 % 6 % Financial Services - variable 144.4 124.8 16 % 5 % 425.4 367.8 16 % 3 % Total recurring revenue $ 944.3 $ 842.5 12 % 6 % $ 2,777.7 $ 2,466.9 13 % 5 % Non-recurring revenue: Resources $ 32.5 $ 27.2 19 % 15 % $ 117.4 $ 102.8 14 % 13 % Transportation 85.3 86.3 (1 )% — % 251.9 247.0 2 % 3 % CMS 24.4 18.5 32 % 41 % 56.3 56.3 — % 3 % Financial Services 25.8 26.5 (3 )% (15 )% 90.9 68.4 33 % 15 % Total non-recurring revenue $ 168.0 $ 158.5 6 % 4 % $ 516.5 $ 474.5 9 % 7 % Total revenue (segment): Resources $ 230.0 $ 211.5 9 % 6 % $ 696.2 $ 653.8 6 % 6 % Transportation 314.9 297.0 6 % 7 % 921.6 862.9 7 % 8 % CMS 138.6 137.3 1 % 5 % 405.5 413.8 (2 )% — % Financial Services 428.8 355.2 21 % 6 % 1,270.9 1,010.9 26 % 5 % Total revenue $ 1,112.3 $ 1,001.0 11 % 6 % $ 3,294.2 $ 2,941.4 12 % 6 %

IHS MARKIT LTD. RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except for per-share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended August 31, Nine months ended August 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd. $ 40.1 $ 104.5 $ 299.6 $ 460.5 Interest income (0.6 ) (0.9 ) (1.6 ) (2.5 ) Interest expense 63.2 56.7 195.9 158.3 Provision (benefit) for income taxes* 240.6 7.9 263.9 (126.7 ) Depreciation 51.5 45.0 147.5 129.0 Amortization related to acquired intangible assets 93.2 89.1 283.5 266.7 EBITDA (1)(6) $ 488.0 $ 302.3 $ 1,188.8 $ 885.3 Stock-based compensation expense 54.0 52.5 167.3 172.1 Restructuring charges 1.1 0.4 11.0 0.4 Acquisition-related costs 8.1 30.2 21.6 57.4 Acquisition-related performance compensation 15.3 11.5 46.0 37.1 Loss on debt extinguishment — 1.7 6.0 4.7 Gain on sale of assets (113.0 ) — (113.0 ) — Pension mark-to-market and settlement (gain) expense — (7.3 ) — (7.3 ) Share of joint venture results not attributable to Adjusted EBITDA 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.8 ) (1.0 ) (2.2 ) (2.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2)(6) $ 452.9 $ 390.5 $ 1,326.0 $ 1,147.9 Three months ended August 31, Nine months ended August 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to IHS Markit Ltd. $ 40.1 $ 104.5 $ 299.6 $ 460.5 Stock-based compensation expense 54.0 52.5 167.3 172.1 Amortization related to acquired intangible assets 93.2 89.1 283.5 266.7 Restructuring charges 1.1 0.4 11.0 0.4 Acquisition-related costs 8.1 30.2 21.6 57.4 Acquisition-related performance compensation 15.3 11.5 46.0 37.1 Acquisition financing fees — 0.3 — 4.9 Loss on debt extinguishment — 1.7 6.0 4.7 Gain on sale of assets (113.0 ) — (113.0 ) — Pension mark-to-market and settlement (gain) expense — (7.3 ) — (7.3 ) Income tax effect of above adjustments* 178.3 (48.4 ) 88.4 (295.6 ) Adjusted earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.8 ) (0.4 ) (1.9 ) (1.2 ) Adjusted net income (3) $ 276.3 $ 234.1 $ 808.5 $ 699.7 Adjusted EPS (4)(6) $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 1.97 $ 1.72 Weighted average shares used in computing Adjusted EPS 410.9 405.1 409.4 406.8 * Income tax effect for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2019 includes a one-time tax expense of approximately $200 million associated with U.S. Treasury regulations related to U.S. Tax Reform retroactive to 2018. Income tax effect for the nine months ended August 31, 2018 includes a one-time tax benefit of approximately $136 million associated with U.S. Tax Reform. Three months ended August 31, Nine months ended August 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 412.9 $ 346.4 $ 1,025.6 $ 932.0 Capital expenditures on property and equipment (70.0 ) (53.8 ) (199.9 ) (168.5 ) Free cash flow (5)(6) $ 342.9 $ 292.6 $ 825.7 $ 763.5

IHS MARKIT LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT MEASURE DISCLOSURE (In millions) (Unaudited) Three months ended August 31, Nine months ended August 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Resources $ 100.8 $ 85.1 $ 303.2 $ 270.5 Transportation 134.2 128.1 385.1 362.5 CMS 31.1 30.3 89.8 92.0 Financial Services 199.1 156.3 587.9 457.5 Shared services (12.3 ) (9.3 ) (40.0 ) (34.6 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 452.9 $ 390.5 $ 1,326.0 $ 1,147.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin by segment: Resources 43.8 % 40.2 % 43.6 % 41.4 % Transportation 42.6 % 43.1 % 41.8 % 42.0 % CMS 22.4 % 22.1 % 22.1 % 22.2 % Financial Services 46.4 % 44.0 % 46.3 % 45.3 % Total Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.7 % 39.0 % 40.3 % 39.0 %

