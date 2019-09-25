As Digital Operations Becomes Central to Business Success, PagerDuty Announces New Machine Learning Capabilities to Reduce Outages and Associated Costs

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced two new capabilities for teams responsible for reducing the cost and business impact of issues such as slow downs and outages.
Today, it takes companies an average of 80 minutes to coordinate response teams to solve a customer-impacting issue, such as a failed shopping cart or broken web page1. PagerDuty’s new solutions are expected to help reduce that to as little as five minutes by providing automation to get the right people working together, with the right information, to more quickly triage issues when seconds count. By adopting real-time digital operations management practices, large companies can gain upwards of $2.5 million in IT staff productivity savings2.
Intelligent Triage is a new feature set within PagerDuty’s Event Intelligence product, which uses machine learning to group alerts together so teams don’t receive multiple alerts coming from related issues. Triage provides additional context into the issue; e.g., whether it has happened before, how it was resolved, how widespread it is, what teams and services are affected, who is working on it and how they can be reached. By immediately arming teams with this knowledge, PagerDuty helps organizations pull together the right people, with the right information, to solve problems faster, minimizing the cost of downtime and preventing poor customer experiences.
“When there’s a major issue in payment processing, the signal can get lost in all the alerts from related systems,” said Square’s Software Development Manager, Payment Acceptance, Adam Edwards. “Intelligent Triage in Event Intelligence will help us see the impact across related systems in real time and focus on the most critical issues.”
Intelligent Dashboards — new to PagerDuty’s Analytics product — leverages machine learning to provide teams with recommendations for how to resolve issues, as well as benchmarks against performance metrics from other teams in their organization or vertical industry so they can continually improve. Its Spotlights recommendation engine leverages 10 years of machine and human response data to give teams context for improvements, such as stopping unactionable alerts and recognizing repeat issues.
“Nearly half of companies experience a major technology issue at least monthly,” said PagerDuty’s SVP Product, Jonathan Rende3. “In today’s always-on world, slow responses damage a company’s brand, impact employees and erode the bottom line. Companies urgently need insights into how they are handling these issues so they know how to improve. With Spotlights, we are automating the provision of knowledge that is crucial to both solving problems in the moment and continually improving performance.”
More about PagerDuty’s new capabilities:
Intelligent Triage
- Provides context into an issue e.g., whether it has happened before, how it was resolved, how widespread it is, what services and teams are affected, who is working on it and how they can be reached.
- Provides automation to ensure teams have the knowledge required to effectively triage issues in real-time (e.g. is this a major incident? Who is needed to help?).
- Reduces the impact of unplanned work by giving adjacent teams visibility so they don’t duplicate efforts or interfere with each other.
- Creates significant time and cost savings — the majority of tech employees will lose 100-plus hours of productivity due to unplanned work this year4.
Now available for Event Intelligence customers. More information is available here.
Intelligent Dashboards
- Leverages 10 years of machine data and human response patterns, applied through Spotlight, PagerDuty’s recommendation engine that learns from past issues to make suggestions that teams can use for future improvements, such as stopping unactionable alerts, fixing repeat issues and improving escalation practices.
- Includes interactive charts and graphs that, unlike static status reports, let customers drill into details by team to show incident volume, response effort, interruption volume and more.
- Provides managers with built-in benchmarks to see how their teams compare to peers in the organization and their vertical industry when it comes to spotting issues, mobilizing teams and achieving resolutions.
- Translates the impact of issues into business outcomes, such as total cost of incidents or response team fatigue where other solutions only have basic metrics, such as mean time to response (MTTR).
Now available for Analytics customers. More information is available here.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers including GE, Vodafone, Box, and American Eagle Outfitters. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
1 Benchmarking Operational Maturity for Your Digital Business, IDG, November 2018.
2 IDC Business Value Snapshot, sponsored by PagerDuty, “PagerDuty Helps Organizations Optimize Their Digital Operations Management to Create Better Value,” September 2019.
3 Dimensional Data, Unplanned Work: The Human Impact of an Always-On World. Published July 2019.
4 Dimensional Data, Unplanned Work: The Human Impact of an Always-On World. Published July 2019.
