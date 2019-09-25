ViewSonic Introduces New ViewSonic® ELITE Gaming Monitors with G-SYNC IPS Nano Color and 1ms Response Time

|By Business Wire
September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
ViewSonic announced new additions to the ELITE gaming portfolio. The company is expanding its gaming line-up with the ELITE XG27 gaming monitor series, XG05 gaming monitor series, ELITE Ally monitor control peripheral, and two new software applications. The new gaming products and software provide the ultimate experience for multifaceted gamers while fulfilling a variety of setups and lifestyles.
ViewSonic ELITE XG270QG IPS Nano Color G-SYNC Gaming Monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELITE XG270QG Gaming Monitor
The 27-inch ELITE XG270QG is an IPS Nano Color G-SYNC gaming monitor capable of achieving a true 1ms (GtG) response time. With its 144Hz (165Hz OC) refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, this groundbreaking monitor ensures smooth and uninterrupted gameplay for even the fastest scenarios. The new IPS Nano Color panel boasts a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution and 98% DCI-P3 color coverage that brings games to life with deeper and more vibrant colors.
The XG270QG monitor also includes ELITE design enhancements; a series of features created to improve organization and elevate a gamer’s setup. These enhancements include a built-in mouse bungee, headphone hook, ELITE RGB ambient lighting, and an ultra-thin brushed aluminum base.
ELITE XG270 Gaming Monitor
The 27-inch ELITE XG270 is a 240Hz IPS panel that delivers incredible speed and clarity for esports enthusiasts. The IPS display’s ultra-fast 1ms (GTG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate enables smooth screen transitions while offering accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles. The panel is equipped with a 1920x1080 (Full HD) resolution and 99%* sRGB color coverage to provide stunning images during gameplay. The XG270 also supports AMD Radeon™ FreeSync™ technology to help minimize screen artifacts and tearing.
ELITE XG270QC Gaming Monitor
The 27-inch ELITE XG270QC gaming monitor is designed to provide lifelike visuals and immerse gamers with its 1500R curvature and 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution. The XG270QC elevates gaming worlds with its 550 cd/m2 luminance and its wide DCI-P3 >90% color coverage. The monitor is fully loaded with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms (1ms MPRT) response time, and AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 technology to ensure a seamless gaming experience.
ELITE XG05 Gaming Monitor Series
The XG05 gaming monitor series launches with two new monitors: the 24-inch XG2405 and 27-inch XG2705. These gaming monitors consciously strike a balance between essential gaming features and affordability. Both displays are equipped with a 1920x1080 (Full HD) resolution and 3-side borderless IPS screen for immersive multi-monitor gaming. With a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (MPRT), and AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, gamers are equipped with the tools they need to succeed.
“ViewSonic is always in pursuit of offering the latest and greatest in gaming technology,” said Jason Maryne, vertical marketing manager for gaming monitors at ViewSonic Americas. “These exciting new additions to the ELITE gaming monitor series deliver displays capable of providing the speed and clarity that gamers have been searching for.”
ELITE RGB & OSD Software
The first app to launch for ELITE gaming monitors, the ELITE RGB Controller, will allow easier access and control over a compatible monitor’s RGB accent backlighting. Users can choose from different lighting modes or customize their RGB colors from a collection of more than 16.8 million colors for a personalized RGB gaming atmosphere. An OSD software application, the ELITE Display Controller is capable of controlling both monitor display options and RGB ambient lighting modes. With the click of a mouse, users can customize display modes and change settings without physically interacting with the monitor’s OSD.
ELITE Ally
The ELITE Ally peripheral is a USB-connected touch-screen device that allows gamers to quickly access on-screen display settings, such as game modes, adaptive sync, HDR, brightness, contrast, RGB lighting and more. Users can fine-tune their gaming experience without touching the monitor or opening their ELITE display controller software. Currently, the ELITE Ally peripheral is only compatible with select ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors.
Availability
The XG270QG and XG270 will be available worldwide in November 2019 with the following estimated street pricing:
Model
ESP
XG270QG
$599.99 (USD)
XG270
$429.99 (USD)
For up-to-date notifications or pre-order signups, for the XG270QG, visit www.viewsonic.com/elite/XG270QG/engineered4more.
The ELITE Ally, OSD software and ELITE RGB Controller will be available worldwide in November 2019.
The XG2405 and XG2705 will be available in North America in Q1 2020, while the XG270QC will be available worldwide in Q1 2020.
For further news and information about ViewSonic ELITE, visit https://www.viewsonic.com/ELITE/, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. . To find out more about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
About ViewSonic
Founded in California in 1987, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solution products. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic keeps the world connected with a portfolio of professional level visual solutions that enhance the way we compute, collaborate, communicate and connect. Our products include LED monitors, interactive commercial displays, touch displays, projectors, thin client, zero client and smart displays. To find out more about ViewSonic, visit viewsonic.com.
*Percentages are calculated by using the specifications as provided by the panel makers, and have been rounded to the nearest integer. Actual values may vary by 1% depending on the color mode used. This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.
