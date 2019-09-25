New PagerDuty Solution Lets Companies Get Ahead of Customer Issues by Unifying Customer Service, Engineering and IT Teams

|By Business Wire
September 25, 2019
PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced PagerDuty for Customer Service to empower front-line customer service agents to solve issues faster and deliver better experiences to their customers. The solution, which consists of new partnerships and two-way integrations with Zendesk and Salesforce Service Cloud, lets teams proactively share information between the applications they work in, understand and resolve technical issues and work together as a united front supporting customers.
In today’s always-on world, 80% of people will stop doing business with a company because of a poor experience1. Consumers expect digital services, such as apps and websites, to work perfectly every time. Customer service teams are on the frontline of this reality: 51% of companies only become aware of an issue — such as a failed shopping cart or cable service outage — when customers complain2. Once the company becomes aware, it takes an average of 80 minutes to mobilize a response team, in part due to siloes separating teams that work in different applications and have no way to share essential information3.
“PagerDuty’s two-way integration with Zendesk solves a significant problem in customer service: information siloed between teams working in different systems,” Zendesk’s VP of Product, Luke Behnke, said. “When teams are able to share information and collaborate, customers get resolutions faster. With this solution, technical teams can see specific context from customer conversations within PagerDuty, such as whether it’s an isolated or widespread issue, without sifting through call logs and emails."
“A large retailer can lose hundreds of thousands of dollars a minute if its website fails in a busy shopping period, so every second counts when resolving issues and communicating with customers,” said PagerDuty’s SVP of Business Development and Corporate Strategy, Jukka Alanen. “PagerDuty acts as the central nervous system for a company’s digital operations, giving teams a single view into how their infrastructure and applications are running. Modern customer service teams play a key role in the customer experience and to improve how they communicate with customers, can now receive real-time updates from technical teams.”
The new solution builds on PagerDuty’s ever-growing digital operations ecosystem, which includes more than 350 integrations with over 200 partners whose products are used by teams including DevOps, ITOps, Security and Customer Service. PagerDuty sits at the heart of this ecosystem, using 10 years of machine and human response data from 12,000 customers to provide visibility, intelligence, orchestration and automation across a company’s entire digital operations.
By linking more of these products and teams around PagerDuty’s platform, PagerDuty for Customer Service extends the benefit of real-time digital operations management to more people, giving them the flexibility to do more within the applications they work in.
PagerDuty has already released solutions that make it easier for security teams and business leaders to access its platform. The company has also launched an integration with Slack so that teams can use the functionality of PagerDuty without having to leave the Slack user interface.
Learn more about PagerDuty for Customer Service and integrations with Zendesk and Salesforce at PagerDuty Summit 2019 in San Francisco on Sept. 23-25.
About PagerDuty, Inc.
PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers including GE, Vodafone, Box, and American Eagle Outfitters. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
