Fundbox Raises $326 Million to Expand the Industry’s First B2B Payments and Credit Network

|September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
Today Fundbox, the B2B payments and credit network designed to facilitate and accelerate B2B commerce at scale, announced that it has raised $176 million in growth equity funding for its Series C round. In addition, the company also announced that it has secured a $150 million credit facility.
Fundbox will use these new investments to transform the B2B payments and credit experience by making transactions simple, fast and transparent so businesses will have greater cash flow predictability.
The Series C round was oversubscribed and includes a diverse range of leading institutional investors, including Allianz X, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), HarbourVest, 9Yards Capital, Hamilton Lane, SEB Private Equity (on behalf of clients), Cathay Innovation, Synchrony, MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd., Recruit Strategic Partners, GMO Internet Group, and Arbor Ventures, as well as participation from the major existing Fundbox investors including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst and Spark Capital Growth.
“The status quo for B2B transactions is uncertain cash flow and antiquated payment systems, which stifles business growth. If you’re a business owner and don’t know when you’re getting paid next or whether you have the funds to complete a transaction, you lose valuable time and important business opportunities,” said Eyal Shinar, Founder, and CEO of Fundbox. “The remedy to this uncertainty is the ability to facilitate quick risk decisions, faster payments, and more flexible terms so our customers have greater predictability related to their revenue and cash flow. This new investment round validates the market opportunity and that our team is on the right path as we continue to focus on transforming B2B commerce for the better.”
“Fundbox has demonstrated a track record of success in a competitive B2B fintech market by building the first payment and credit network,” said Nazim Cetin, CEO of Allianz X. “Our investment underscores the belief that Fundbox will continue setting itself apart in e-commerce by employing technologies that allow corporate customers to focus on growing their business. We look forward to collaborating with Fundbox and supporting its continued growth in an expanding $21 trillion market.”
Unlocking the Net Terms Economy
According to a recent Fundbox research study developed in partnership with PYMNTs, there is an unprecedented $3.1 trillion owed to U.S. firms today, locked up in accounts receivables “limbo.” Fundbox calls this massive out-of-reach pool of capital the “Net Terms Economy.” By unlocking this capital with faster payment technologies, there is an opportunity to transform millions of businesses that provide or rely on open credit terms to complete a business transaction.
This is why Fundbox has built the first two-sided payments and credit network designed specifically to accelerate B2B commerce. With automated machine-learning risk decisions, faster payments to sellers, and more flexible payment terms to the buyer, sellers can focus on increasing average order volumes (AOV) while buyers have greater purchasing confidence and repayment flexibility.
“Fundbox is transforming the entire B2B landscape by freeing up trillions of dollars stuck within the Net Terms Economy,” said Melissa C. Guzy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Arbor Ventures. “In order for B2B commerce to meet the needs of a 21st century economy, transactions must happen real-time. The team at Fundbox has a very clear vision of the future of B2B commerce which is why this is a team we chose to back.”
About Fundbox
Fundbox is a leading financial technology company focused on disrupting the $21 trillion B2B commerce market by launching the world’s first B2B payments and credit network. With Fundbox, sellers (of all sizes) can quickly increase average order volumes (AOV) and improve close rates by offering more competitive net terms and payment plans to their SMB buyers. With heavy investments in machine learning and the ability to quickly analyze transactional data, Fundbox is reimagining B2B payments and credit products in new category-defining ways.
Fundbox has received numerous awards for Fintech innovation including the prestigious Forbes Fintech 50, Forbes Billion Dollar Startup To Watch, Fintech Breakthrough Awards for Best B2B Payments Platform and, the Atlas Award for Best Israeli Startup, among others. Since the company’s founding in 2013, Fundbox has raised, including this most recent round, $300 million from a blue-chip group of investors led by Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Spark Growth Capital and Jeff Bezos, and is currently experiencing incredible growth momentum.
For more information about Fundbox, visit fundbox.com.
