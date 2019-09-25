Ubimax Acquires ESSERT Digital and Expands Global Market Leadership

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 05:59 AM EDT
As of October 1st, 2019, Ubimax, the world's leading provider of augmented reality solutions in the corporate environment, will take over ESSERT Digital, a division of ESSERT GmbH, including all products, employees and infrastructure. Through the acquisition of ESSERT Digital, Ubimax strengthens its position as a global champion. In the future, ESSERT GmbH will fully concentrate on its robotics division. ESSERT Digital's Augmented Support and Augmented Content solutions complement the Ubimax Frontline platform. Customers can either continue to use the existing solutions the same way as in the past or when going forward may take advantage of the fully integrated solution platform with application areas along the entire value chain.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006060/en/
Ubimax, the world market leader for integrated, industrial augmented reality solutions, has acquired ESSERT Digital, Europe's leading company for augmented reality (AR) based remote support solutions in after-sales services. (Photo: Business Wire)
The AR applications are already being used in numerous ways to optimize after-sales service: BMW uses them throughout all of its nearly 400 workshops in the USA. In similar scenarios, customers such as Toyota Deutschland, Krones AG or SIG Combibloc are improving the quality of their customer service. Large organizations like Coca-Cola, Samsung or DHL are optimizing the efficiency of their logistics processes with these solutions. And customers such as Airbus or Schlumberger also rely on Ubimax Frontline for production and inspection use cases.
Global installations are already being implemented efficiently through the Ubimax locations in Europe, the USA, and Latin America as well as in cooperation with the worldwide joint partner network. The location in southern Germany now allows even better support for Ubimax’s numerous German-speaking customers. With regards to the supported smart glasses, the acquisition will change very little; as both companies have already worked intensively with all leading hardware manufacturers such as RealWear, Google, Vuzix, Microsoft, Dynabook, and Epson. In addition to smart glasses, most smartphones and tablets are also supported - on all common operating systems from iOS to Android and Windows.
For Christopher Essert, CEO of ESSERT GmbH, the asset sale is an exceedingly important decision: "The sale of ESSERT Digital marks the end of a defining period for our company. The initial idea of developing a product to solve our own problems turned into a software solution backed by a competent team and over 200 trusting customers. However, in order to meet market and customer requirements in the long term, integration into a larger organization was the logical next step. The sale allows us to focus more strongly on our core robotics business requiring a lot of attention with high growth figures. I am especially pleased that Ubimax, one of the world's leading companies for wearable computing and augmented reality solutions, has acquired our business unit. This allows us to ensure the further development of the product as well as continuity for our employees, customers and the location."
Sergiu Burian, who has been managing director of the ESSERT Digital division since January 1st, 2019, will leave the company as part of the acquisition by mutual agreement with the shareholders. The shareholders thank Mr. Burian for his valuable work and the management of the division in an important development phase.
Dr. Hendrik Witt, CEO of Ubimax, explains: "With the acquisition of ESSERT Digital, we are offering our existing customers new opportunities to further improve their customer service and at the same time we are moving closer to our customers in the German speaking region through our new location. With more than 100 highly qualified and motivated employees, we now have also reached an important milestone on our growth path. We look forward to the innovations we will bring to the market together with our new colleagues in the coming months."
Existing ESSERT Digital customers can inform themselves in detail about the new possibilities and the product roadmap in a personal conversation or at an event in the fourth quarter of 2019.
About Ubimax
Ubimax is the leading provider of fully integrated industrial augmented reality (AR) solutions. The solution platform Ubimax Frontline improves manual work processes across industries along the entire value chain on the basis of the latest wearable computing technologies. The solutions are designed to consciously empower the hands-on worker in an increasingly digitized working environment.
ABI Research calls Ubimax the world's leading company for industrial wearables and augmented reality solutions. The Ubimax Frontline solutions have received numerous awards, including the Auggie Award for "Best Enterprise Solution", the MHI Award for "Best IT Innovation" and the Automotive Logistics Award.
In addition to offices in Atlanta and Palo Alto, Ubimax has four additional offices in Germany and Mexico. With more than ten years of industry experience and a remarkable track record in wearable computing, augmented reality, mixed reality, and sensor systems, Ubimax is leading the way. Ubimax today serves more than 250 customers worldwide and continues to grow.
About ESSERT
ESSERT GmbH is an expert in the automation of manual, industrial work processes located in Ubstadt-Weiher. The company develops modular, highly standardized robotic workstations and is driving industry 4.0. With its advanced robot systems and innovative solutions in mobile robotics, ESSERT helps mid-sized companies as well as leading global players from all industries to increase their productivity and efficiency.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006060/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT