Ubimax Acquires ESSERT Digital and Expands Global Market Leadership

As of October 1st, 2019, Ubimax, the world's leading provider of augmented reality solutions in the corporate environment, will take over ESSERT Digital, a division of ESSERT GmbH, including all products, employees and infrastructure. Through the acquisition of ESSERT Digital, Ubimax strengthens its position as a global champion. In the future, ESSERT GmbH will fully concentrate on its robotics division. ESSERT Digital's Augmented Support and Augmented Content solutions complement the Ubimax Frontline platform. Customers can either continue to use the existing solutions the same way as in the past or when going forward may take advantage of the fully integrated solution platform with application areas along the entire value chain.

The AR applications are already being used in numerous ways to optimize after-sales service: BMW uses them throughout all of its nearly 400 workshops in the USA. In similar scenarios, customers such as Toyota Deutschland, Krones AG or SIG Combibloc are improving the quality of their customer service. Large organizations like Coca-Cola, Samsung or DHL are optimizing the efficiency of their logistics processes with these solutions. And customers such as Airbus or Schlumberger also rely on Ubimax Frontline for production and inspection use cases.

Global installations are already being implemented efficiently through the Ubimax locations in Europe, the USA, and Latin America as well as in cooperation with the worldwide joint partner network. The location in southern Germany now allows even better support for Ubimax’s numerous German-speaking customers. With regards to the supported smart glasses, the acquisition will change very little; as both companies have already worked intensively with all leading hardware manufacturers such as RealWear, Google, Vuzix, Microsoft, Dynabook, and Epson. In addition to smart glasses, most smartphones and tablets are also supported - on all common operating systems from iOS to Android and Windows.

For Christopher Essert, CEO of ESSERT GmbH, the asset sale is an exceedingly important decision: "The sale of ESSERT Digital marks the end of a defining period for our company. The initial idea of developing a product to solve our own problems turned into a software solution backed by a competent team and over 200 trusting customers. However, in order to meet market and customer requirements in the long term, integration into a larger organization was the logical next step. The sale allows us to focus more strongly on our core robotics business requiring a lot of attention with high growth figures. I am especially pleased that Ubimax, one of the world's leading companies for wearable computing and augmented reality solutions, has acquired our business unit. This allows us to ensure the further development of the product as well as continuity for our employees, customers and the location."

Sergiu Burian, who has been managing director of the ESSERT Digital division since January 1st, 2019, will leave the company as part of the acquisition by mutual agreement with the shareholders. The shareholders thank Mr. Burian for his valuable work and the management of the division in an important development phase.

Dr. Hendrik Witt, CEO of Ubimax, explains: "With the acquisition of ESSERT Digital, we are offering our existing customers new opportunities to further improve their customer service and at the same time we are moving closer to our customers in the German speaking region through our new location. With more than 100 highly qualified and motivated employees, we now have also reached an important milestone on our growth path. We look forward to the innovations we will bring to the market together with our new colleagues in the coming months."

Existing ESSERT Digital customers can inform themselves in detail about the new possibilities and the product roadmap in a personal conversation or at an event in the fourth quarter of 2019.

About Ubimax

Ubimax is the leading provider of fully integrated industrial augmented reality (AR) solutions. The solution platform Ubimax Frontline improves manual work processes across industries along the entire value chain on the basis of the latest wearable computing technologies. The solutions are designed to consciously empower the hands-on worker in an increasingly digitized working environment.

ABI Research calls Ubimax the world's leading company for industrial wearables and augmented reality solutions. The Ubimax Frontline solutions have received numerous awards, including the Auggie Award for "Best Enterprise Solution", the MHI Award for "Best IT Innovation" and the Automotive Logistics Award.

In addition to offices in Atlanta and Palo Alto, Ubimax has four additional offices in Germany and Mexico. With more than ten years of industry experience and a remarkable track record in wearable computing, augmented reality, mixed reality, and sensor systems, Ubimax is leading the way. Ubimax today serves more than 250 customers worldwide and continues to grow.

About ESSERT

ESSERT GmbH is an expert in the automation of manual, industrial work processes located in Ubstadt-Weiher. The company develops modular, highly standardized robotic workstations and is driving industry 4.0. With its advanced robot systems and innovative solutions in mobile robotics, ESSERT helps mid-sized companies as well as leading global players from all industries to increase their productivity and efficiency.

