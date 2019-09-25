Airship führt neue EU-Cloud für Kunden ein

|By Business Wire
|
|September 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Airship gab heute die Einführung einer neuen Cloud Site für die EU bekannt und blickt auf ein Rekord-Quartal zurück – vor allem im EMEA-Wirtschaftsraum. Neben der erweiterten Integration mit Marketing-Clouds und verschiedenen Datenplattformen wurden außerdem neue Funktionen eingeführt, die die Lokalisierung von Nachrichten an internationale Empfänger erleichtern, und sie mithilfe von Multi-Step-Journeys automatisieren .
Nachdem Airship Anfang des Jahres 2019 Accengage, seinen größten Europäischen Wettbewerber, aufgekauft hat, eröffnet das Unternehmen nun seine eigene EU-Cloud Site. Sie entspricht der US-Version, ist aber nicht an diese gekoppelt. Virtuell sind die beiden Dienste jedoch identisch. Airship ist DSGVO-konform, mit dem EU-US Privacy Shield zertifiziert und arbeitet gemäß der EU Standardvertragsklauseln. Dies ermöglichte den Kunden bis dato die Nutzung der US-Cloud Site. Durch das neue Angebot stehen allen neuen europäischen Kunden automatisch ihre Airship-Daten und Systeme auf europäischem Boden zur Verfügung. Die neue Cloud nutzt die Google Cloud Platform (GCP) und die dazugehörigen Datenzentren befinden sich in der EU. Um die Integration in den europäischen Markt weiter zu beschleunigen eröffnete Airship diesen Sommer zusätzlich zu den bereits bestehenden Büros in Paris und London einen neuen Standort in München.
„TICTRAC ist eine personalisierte Gesundheits- und Wellnessplattform. Viele der größten Gesundheitsdienstleister und Versicherungen nutzen TICTRAC, um ihren Kunden nicht nur ein gesünderes Leben zu ermöglichen, sondern auch Kosten zu senken und sowohl Kundenbindung als auch Cross-Selling zu optimieren“, so Saagar Bains, Head of Product bei TICTRAC. „Hierfür bedarf es nachhaltiges Engagement. Bei Airship haben wir eine erstklassige Plattform gefunden, um via Apps und E-Mails mit unseren Usern zu interagieren und sie zu motivieren. Dass sich alle Daten von Airship nun auch in der EU befinden, ist für uns das i-Tüpfelchen.“
Vor kurzem hat Airship mehr als ein Dutzend Integratoren erweitert. Diese ermöglichen es Kunden, die Nutzung von Echtzeitdaten zu maximieren sowie Multi-Channel Orchestrierung und Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) in ihre MarTech-Systeme zu integrieren. Neu ist die Integration von Microsofts Azure Event Hub. Diese unterstützt die Übertragung von Echtzeit-Nutzer-Daten in AWS und GCP für deren Analyse und Speicherung aus mehr als 180 Apps. Zusätzlich erweiterte Airship die Integration in Kundendaten-Plattformen, wie zum Beispiel Lytics, mParticle und Segment, um einen zweiseitig gerichteten Datenaustausch zu ermöglichen. Die neue Integration mit dem Salesforce Journey Builder erlaubt Kunden außerdem, den Einblick in das Airship Performance Analytics Overlay. So kann Airship SMS, zusätzlich zum App- und Web-Messaging, direkt im User Interface von Journey Builder genutzt werden. Außerdem hat Airship für Adobe Campaign vordefinierte Service-Pakete erstellt. So können Unternehmen die Services in ihre Systeme vor Ort integrieren.
„Wir wollen Unternehmen dabei unterstützen, digitale End-to-End Erlebnisse zu schaffen, die die Kundenloyalität und Lifetime-Value steigern“, sagt Brett Caine, CEO und Präsident von Airship. „Wir arbeiten daran, die beste Engagement-Plattform noch besser zu machen, bieten tiefgehende industrielle und lokale Expertise für unsere Kunden und sorgen gleichzeitig für Einfachheit und offene Integrationen. Dies führt zu neuen Innovationen, die Marketing-Experten sowohl beim Kundenwachstum, als auch bei der Kundenbindung unterstützen.“
Im aktuellen Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant für Mobile Marketing Platforms wurde Airship unter 18 Anbietern in den Kategorien Ausführung und Vision jeweils als führend eingestuft. Davor erhielt Airship, damals noch unter dem Namen Urban Airship, die höchsten Produktbewertungen in drei von vier Use Cases in Gartners 2018 Critical Capabilities für Mobile Marketing Platforms Bericht.
Für weiterführende Informationen über Airship:
- Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms” von Mike McGuire, Charles Golvin, 15. Juli 2019
- Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Mobile Marketing Platforms” von Charles S. Golvin, Mike McGuire, Bryan Yeager, 30.Oktober 2018
Gartner Disclosure
Gartner unterstützt keine Anbieter, Produkte oder Dienstleistungen, die in seinen Research-Publikationen dargestellt sind, und empfiehlt Technologieanwendern nicht, nur die Anbieter mit den höchsten Bewertungen oder anderen Bezeichnungen auszuwählen. Gartner Research-Publikationen bestehen aus den Meinungen der Forschungsorganisation von Gartner und sind nicht als Tatsachenaussagen zu verstehen. Gartner lehnt alle ausdrücklichen oder stillschweigenden Garantien in Bezug auf diese Forschung ab, einschließlich aller Garantien der Marktgängigkeit oder Eignung für einen bestimmten Zweck.
Über Airship
Marketing- und Digital Experience-Teams bei Tausenden der weltweit renommiertesten Unternehmen verlassen sich auf die Customer-Engagement-Plattform von Airship, um tiefgründige Verbindungen zu Kunden herzustellen, indem sie relevante, orchestrierte Botschaften auf jedem Kanal liefern.
Airship wurde 2009 als Pionier im Bereich der Push-Benachrichtigungen gegründet und bietet Marken heute die Nutzerdaten, Engagement Channel, KI-Orchestrierung und Dienstleistungen, die sie benötigen, um Push-Benachrichtigungen, E-Mails, SMS, In-App-Nachrichten, Mobile Wallet Cards und mehr, im richtigen Moment an die richtige Person zu senden – Vertrauen aufzubauen, Engagement zu fördern, Maßnahmen voranzutreiben und Mehrwert zu schaffen.
Erfahren Sie mehr über unsere Customer Engagement Plattform, lesen Sie unseren Blog oder folgen Sie uns auf Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook und Instagram.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005259/de/
