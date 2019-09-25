Amazon Publishing Acquires Academy Award-Winner Guillermo del Toro’s First Short Story Collection

|By Business Wire
Amazon Original Stories (NASDAQ: AMZN), an imprint of Amazon Publishing, announced today it has signed with Guillermo del Toro for a new short story collection to publish in 2021. From the extraordinary imagination behind films such as Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and The Devil’s Backbone, the collection will introduce a world of strange happenings, otherworldly horror, and dark fantasy. Readers and listeners can download the collection as a Kindle eBook or as an Audible audiobook. Del Toro is represented by his manager Gary Unger, literary agent Richard Abate, and attorney George Hayum.
“Throughout the years, I’ve been inspired by reading short stories, from ghost stories to fairy tales,” said Guillermo del Toro. “Now I have the privilege to create and share my own.”
“Guillermo del Toro is unmatched as an architect of creativity and horror,” says Mikyla Bruder, Publisher of Amazon Publishing. “We cannot wait to unveil the world he has created to readers and listeners.”
Earlier this year, Amazon Original Stories announced forthcoming works from Mindy Kaling, whose charming and intimate reflections on life will publish as an essay collection next summer, and Dean Koontz, who has penned an episodic series of short thrillers called Nameless, publishing on November 12th of this year. Koontz also recently signed a five-book deal with Thomas & Mercer, Amazon Publishing’s mystery, thriller, and true crime imprint. Last week, Amazon Original Stories published the Forward collection, six science-fiction short stories from bestselling and acclaimed authors Blake Crouch, N. K. Jemisin, Veronica Roth, Amor Towles, Paul Tremblay, and Andy Weir, with audio narration by actors including Evan Rachel Wood, David Harbour, and Jason Isaacs.
“We like to think of Amazon Original Stories as a playground for storytellers, a space where they can step outside of the genres or formats they’re known for with the support of a team that’s obsessed with innovating on behalf of their creative vision,” says Julia Sommerfeld, Editorial Director of Amazon Original Stories. “We’re delighted that Guillermo del Toro has chosen to write his first short story collection with us, and look forward to bringing more bold projects to readers and listeners from the artists they love.”
Launched in 2017, Amazon Original Stories brings unforgettable short fiction and nonfiction to Kindle. Next month, Amazon Original Stories will publish Nameless by Dean Koontz, an episodic six-part mystery series. Past collections include Disorder, by Min Jin Lee, Uzodinma Iweala, Namwali Serpell, and more, Warmer by Lauren Groff, Jane Smiley, Jess Walter, and more, and Dark Corners, which features Lisa Unger’s Edgar Award-nominated short The Sleep Tight Motel. Each story is available free to Prime members, as well as Kindle Unlimited subscribers, and is available for download for all other customers beginning at $1.99.
About Amazon Publishing
Amazon Publishing is a leading trade publisher of fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books with a mission to empower outstanding storytellers and connect them with readers worldwide. The Amazon Publishing teams based in Seattle, New York, Grand Haven, Luxembourg, London, Madrid, Milan, and Munich publish emerging, bestselling and critically-acclaimed authors in digital, print, and audio formats. For more information, visit apub.com.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
