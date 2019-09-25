Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 22, 2019

2K today announced that Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation® 4 on November 22, 2019. Winner of The Game Awards’ Best Strategy Game and DICE Awards’ Best Strategy Game in 2016, Civilization VI’s upcoming launch marks the first time since 2008 that a Civilization game has been available on Xbox or PlayStation consoles.

The base game will be available for $59.99, and all expansion content will be made available as part of a separate Civilization VI Expansion Bundle for $49.99. The Civilization VI Expansion Bundle includes:

Civilization VI: Rise and Fall – adds new Golden Ages and Dark Ages, a new city Loyalty system, and Governors who can be stationed in players’ cities, giving players new choices, strategies and challenges;

adds new Golden Ages and Dark Ages, a new city Loyalty system, and Governors who can be stationed in players’ cities, giving players new choices, strategies and challenges; Civilization VI : Gathering Storm – the most successful expansion in franchise history, introduces players to an active planet where geology and climatology present unique new challenges;

: the most successful expansion in franchise history, introduces players to an active planet where geology and climatology present unique new challenges; 18 Additional Civilization Leaders – from the expansions, choose from some of history’s most renowned leaders to help guide your civilization through the ages, each bringing unique bonuses, buildings, units and more.

The Civilization VI Expansion Bundle will also be available on Nintendo Switch™, which the base game is already currently available for purchase.

New console players will play the most current version of Civilization VI™, which features all of the latest updates and gameplay refinements.

“It’s been more than a decade since Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution brought 4X strategy gaming to the living room,” said Melissa Bell, Senior Vice President of Marketing at 2K. “We can’t wait to invite new players to join more than 5.5 million Civilization VI fans from around the world and take one more turn on their Xbox One or PlayStation 4.”

“For Firaxis, having Civilization VI launch on Xbox and PlayStation gives us the opportunity to bring strategy games to new audiences, some of whom may never have played a strategy game before,” added Ed Beach, Lead Designer on Civilization VI. “The team at Firaxis has been hard at work to make Civilization VI the best game possible and we look forward to welcoming new players into our community.”

Civilization VI on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 includes four additional content packs (Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack, Vikings Scenario Pack, Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack, and Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack). As part of a promotion with Sony, PlayStation® 4 users will receive the Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack and Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack with their purchase of Civilization VI. Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack and Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack will be available for separate purchase on Xbox One.

Originally developed for Windows PC by Firaxis Games, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI was developed in collaboration with Aspyr Media to bring the beloved franchise to Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and up by the ESRB and is available now on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, iPad, Mac and Linux.

For more information on Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, visit www.civilization.com, become a fan on Facebook, subscribe on YouTube, follow Civilization on Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using the hashtag #OneMoreTurn.

Firaxis Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes global interactive entertainment for console and handheld gaming systems, personal computers and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K Silicon Valley. 2K’s portfolio currently includes the renowned BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® franchises; NBA® 2K, the global phenomenon and highest rated* annual sports title for the current console generation; the critically acclaimed Sid Meier’s Civilization® series; the popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, as well as emerging properties NBA® 2K Playgrounds 2, Carnival Games and more. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com.

*According to 2008 - 2019 Metacritic.com

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005085/en/