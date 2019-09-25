Global Chatbots in Healthcare Markets 2019-2029: Focus on Products, Deployment Models, Components, Regional Adoption, and Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
The "Global Chatbots in Healthcare Market: Focus on Products, Deployment Models, Components, Regional Adoption, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- How chatbots are positioned to save billions of dollars of healthcare expenditure annually? How the conversational AI tools can help in reducing healthcare expenditure for developed economies such as North America and Europe?
- Apart from the existing applications such as medical triage and administrative tasks, in what other fields can the usage of chatbots be expanded?
- What are the key business models employed by the key players in the industry? How are the various platform providers (such as Microsoft, Google, and Facebook) entering the market?
- What are the major developments such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships taking place in the market and how are they changing the overall dynamics of the chatbots in healthcare market?
- What are the major pricing strategies employed by the vendors that can significantly put pricing pressure on the competitors?
- What is the current user base of leading chatbot vendors in the market?
- How are chatbots expanding in different segments of healthcare such as pharmaceuticals and research?
- What are the technological and regional trends pertaining to the global chatbots in healthcare market?
- What is the growth potential of the global chatbots in healthcare market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World?
The Global Chatbots in Healthcare Market Report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 26.29% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.
The market has evolved dramatically with the rising penetration of smart devices, improved internet connectivity, a surge in need for cost optimization and customer experience enhancement, and advancements in NLP and speech recognition.
Despite the benefits of these software solutions, the major challenges in the market are lack of data privacy, lack of expertise and distrust in the technology. Some of the major opportunities for the key vendors in the market could be an investment in social media chatbots, using chatbots as primary care providers and as an efficient cost containment tool.
Medical triage is expected to hold the largest share of the market and grow at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. However, in terms of growth rate, patient engagement is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.52% during the forecast period. In terms of deployment model, cloud model chatbots are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 27.43% during the forecast period. This growth rate is primarily due to consumer preferences, as these solutions liberate the user from application hosting as well as from maintenance and security aspects.
Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Chatbots in Healthcare Market
The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global chatbots in healthcare market in terms of various influencing factors such as regional adoption trends, technological advancements, and pricing patterns.
The scope of this report constitutes an in-depth study of the global chatbots in healthcare market, including a thorough analysis of the products in the market as well as their adoption spanning different geographical regions. The market has been chiefly segmented into component type, mode of delivery, end-user, application, and region. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
1.1 Chatbots
2 Scope of the Report
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Methodology
4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Industry Structure
4.2 Value Analysis
4.3 Regulatory Framework
4.3.1 Regulatory Framework in America
4.3.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe
5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Key Developments and Strategies
5.1.1 Collaborations and Partnerships
5.1.2 Product Launches
5.1.3 Funding
5.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.2 Product Mapping Analysis
5.3 Business Model Analysis
5.3.1 Subscription
5.3.2 Bots as a Services (BaaS)
5.3.3 Bots + Sponsored and Native Content
5.3.4 Bot Leveraged Affiliate Marketing
5.3.5 Facebook Commerce
5.3.6 Bots for Research
5.3.7 Bots for Lead Generation
5.3.8 Pure Retail Sales Bots
5.3.9 Cost per Conversation/Task
5.4 Competitive Benchmarking
6 Market Dynamics
6.1 Market Drivers
6.1.1 Rise in the Usage of Smartphones and Internet Connectivity
6.1.2 Company Initiatives
6.1.3 Need for Cost Optimization and Enhanced User Experience
6.1.4 Limited Consultation of Physicians and Rise in Chronic Diseases
6.1.5 Advancements in NLP and Speech Recognition
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Lack of Data Privacy
6.2.2 Lack of Expertise
6.2.3 Lack of Awareness and Distrust in Technology
6.3 Opportunities
6.3.1 Social Media-Based Chatbots
6.3.2 Chatbots Reduce Healthcare Cost
6.3.3 Chatbots Provide Quality Primary Care
7 Global Chatbots in Healthcare Market (by Component)
7.1 Overview
7.2 Software
7.3 Services
8 Global Chatbots in Healthcare Market (by Deployment Model)
8.1 Control Over Security
8.2 Customization
8.3 Deployment
8.4 Cost
9 Global Chatbots in Healthcare Market (by Application)
9.1 Medical Triage
9.2 Customer Service and Administration
9.3 Mental Health
9.4 Health and Fitness
9.5 Patient Engagement
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Clinical Trials
9.6.2 Medical Reminder
9.6.3 Chatbot in Research
9.6.4 Chatbots in Medical Procedures
10 Global Chatbots in Healthcare Market (by End User)
10.1 Patients
10.2 Providers
10.3 Payers
10.4 Others
11 Global Chatbots in Healthcare Market (By Region)
12 Company Profiles
- Ada Health GmbH
- Ariana Digital Health
- Babylon Health
- GYANT.COM, INC
- HealthJoy
- HealthTap, Inc.
- Infermedica
- K Health, Inc.
- Kik Interactive, Inc
- Pact Care BV
- Sensely
- Woebot Labs Inc.
- Wysa Ltd
- X2AI
- Your.MD Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1wh5b
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005518/en/
