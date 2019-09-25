GTY’s Business Unit Questica, Continues the Expansion of Its Government Client Roster

|By Business Wire
|
|September 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that its business unit Questica, has continued to expand its client support for small and mid-sized cities, towns and counties in Q3 (FY) 2019.
“Questica is a leader in cloud-based, SaaS budgeting, performance and transparency solutions that offers a new standard of excellence in resource management for our clients,” said Stephen Rohleder, President, CEO and Chairman of GTY. “We are proud to empower governments at of all sizes with the ability to streamline their budgeting processes for better outcomes and to work more effectively with their citizens and other stakeholders.”
GTY’s Questica has continued to scale its small to mid-size clientele this quarter, with new additions including:
- City of Conroe, Texas (pop. 82,000+, $204 million budget)
- City of Marion, Illinois (pop. 18,000, $40 million budget)
- Clear Creek County, Colorado (pop. 9,000, $32 million budget)
- District of North Cowichan, British Columbia (pop. 30,000, $35 million budget)
- Municipality of Dutton Dunwich, Ontario (pop. 3,800+, $5.6 million budget)
- Town of Middletown, Delaware (pop. 22,000+, annual budget $52 million)
“Government agencies are looking for solutions that will help them transform their budgeting processes and provide them with better business insights to make high-impact decisions for their constituents,” said Craig Ross, Chief Revenue Officer at Questica. “Questica offers a solution that’s highly configurable and scalable, and has the dynamic functionality to meet the budgeting and reporting needs of clients ranging from small towns to large cities, counties and states.”
Thru 2019, Questica has made significant in-roads in supporting the small to mid-sized government space. Additions to the client roster in the U.S. have included the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, MI, City of Buffalo, MN, City of Durango, CO, City of Maple Valley, WA, City of Taft, CA, Hubbard County, MN, and Suisun City, CA. While in Canada, new clients include the Clearwater County, AB, District of Mackenzie, BC, District of Tumbler Ridge, BC, Town of Lakeshore, ON, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, BC, and Rocky Mountain House, AB.
The Questica Budget suite enables public sector clients to move away from manual processes and legacy systems with insufficient capabilities to budgeting that is efficient, accurate and collaborative.
“I'm very tough when it comes to buying software. In my experience in business and even when I sold software, it ends up being what I call "shelf ware" which sounds good, looks good, but you don't use 99% of the features and it ends up on a proverbial shelf. This stuff is good. It’s is a game-changer for us,” said Mayor Michael Absher from the City of Marion during the August 12, 2019 City Council Meeting. Steve Hale, Treasurer at the City of Marion went on to say that with Questica, “You can design it to meet your needs, to be able to look at your department to get certain information without having to wait to print off financials at the end of the month, when they are already three weeks to a month late. You can get current information with this type of software. We can get a current year projection or go up several years to try and get a feel for how things are trending and where things are going.”
For over 20 years, Questica has partnered with public sector organizations to enable data-driven budgeting and decision-making, while increasing data accuracy, productivity and improving stakeholder trust. Over 700 organizations across 48 states and 11 provinces and territories are using our budgeting, performance, transparency and engagement software solutions. For more information about Questica, visit questica.com.
For more information on investment opportunities with GTY, visit gtytechnology.com.
About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) (“GTY”)) brings leading government technology companies together to achieve a new standard in citizen engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.
