GSMA Partnership Programme schafft mit seiner Ausdehnung die größte IoT-Community im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum

|September 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Das GSMA APAC IoT Partnership Programme hat sich auf mehr als dreißig Mobilfunkbetreiber ausgeweitet und ist damit die größte IoT-Community im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum (APAC), wie die GSMA heute bekannt gab. Das Programm bringt Betreiber und ihre Partner, darunter Entwickler, Hersteller und Systemintegratoren, zusammen, um bewährte Verfahren auszutauschen sowie Herausforderungen und Fortschritte bei der Entwicklung des IoT in der gesamten Region zu diskutieren. Im Rahmen der Initiative haben 7 Betreiber 9 neue IoT Labs in der Region eröffnet, um bei der Entwicklung neuer IoT-basierter Lösungen zu helfen. APAC hat den größten IoT-Markt der Welt und wird bis 2025 voraussichtlich 11 Milliarden Verbindungen erreichen und 386 Milliarden US-Dollar wert sein, so GSMA Intelligence.
„Das Programm hat sich in weniger als einem Jahr um das Doppelte vergrößert, was die Unterstützung, das Engagement und den Einsatz der Mobilfunkbetreibergemeinschaft beweist, die eng mit ihren Partnern zusammenarbeitet, um die Expansion und das Wachstum des IoT in der Region voranzutreiben“, sagte Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA. „Dies ist jetzt die größte überregionale IoT-Community der Welt, und wir sehen bereits, welchen Einfluss sie auf die Entwicklung neuer Lösungen hat. Ich freue mich darauf, in den kommenden Jahren ihr weiteres Wachstum zu beobachten.“
Einfluss in der APAC-Region
Seit dem Start im Oktober 2018 hat das APAC IoT Partnership Programme sofortigen Einfluss auf die gesamte Region genommen und mehr als 120 Unternehmen wie IoT-Entwickler oder Lösungsunternehmen ermutigt, mit Betreibern zusammenzuarbeiten. Das Programm hat auch die Entwicklung, Konzeption und Finanzierung von 9 neuen IoT Labs in der gesamten Region unterstützt, die die Entwicklung neuer Produkte fördern. Die IoT-Labore sind ein Schlüsselmechanismus für die Zusammenarbeit und fördern die gemeinsame Entwicklung neuer Anwendungsfälle, Dienste und Anwendungen, die es ermöglichen, IoT-Innovationen effektiv einzusetzen. Das Programm hat auch eine Reihe von Workshops zu wichtigen Branchenthemen wie Mobiles IoT, KI und 5G abgehalten, sowie Kapazitätsaufbau für lokale Regulierungsbehörden und Interessengruppen angeboten und bewährte Verfahren unterstützt.
Mobiles IoT mit dem schnellsten globalen Wachstum
Die APAC-Region ist der am schnellsten wachsende IoT-Markt der Welt und machte 2018 rund 40 Prozent der gesamten globalen IoT-Ausgaben aus. Global Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) oder Mobile IoT-Netzwerkverbindungen wurden ebenfalls hauptsächlich von der APAC-Region angetrieben, die laut ABI Research fast 97 % aller NB-IoT-Verbindungen ausmacht. Mobile IoT-Netzwerke werden in 5G-Standards zusammengefasst, um niedrige Latenzzeiten, massives IoT und große Bandbreiten zu unterstützen. 37 der 119 mobilen IoT-Netze der Welt sind auch im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum in 15 Ländern im Einsatz. Insbesondere China war ein wichtiger Markt für die frühzeitige Einführung und machte 2018 40 Prozent der weltweiten LPWA-Verbindungen aus.
IoT @ GSMA Mobile 360 – Digital Societies
Im Rahmen des GSMA IoT-Programms werden verschiedene Aktivitäten auf der GSMA M360 – Digital Societies vorgestellt, die am Donnerstag, den 26. September 2019 in Kuala Lumpur stattfindet. Dazu gehört auch der APAC IoT Innovation Summit, der den Teilnehmern Einblicke von Mobilfunkbetreibern und deren Partnern in die neuesten Entwicklungen des mobilen IoT bietet. Auf der IoT Expo – Connected APAC wird es auch eine Reihe von interaktiven Demos geben, die mobiles IoT, 5G, KI, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain und Drohnen präsentieren. Dazu gehören praktische Demonstrationen aus Schlüsselbranchen wie Landwirtschaft, Luftfahrt und Einzelhandel sowie Smart Home, Smart Traffic und intelligente Lösungen für die Geflügelhaltung. Weitere Informationen finden Sie hier: https://www.gsma.com/iot/events/m360-apac-iot-summit/#expo
Die Entstehung von Beyond Connectivity
Die GSMA wird die Kampagne „Beyond Connectivity“ auf der Mobile 360 - Digital Societies starten. Beyond Connectivity beschreibt, wie Mobilfunkbetreiber ihren Kunden innovative und transformative Lösungen für Big Data, Machine Learning, Analytik, Edge Computing und Distributed-Ledger-Technologien bieten, die über die reine Datenkonnektivität hinausgehen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.gsma.com/BeyondConnectivity
- Zu den Betreibern gehören die Axiata Group (Axiata Robi, Celcom, Dialog Axiata, Ncell, Smart Axiata, XL Axiata and Xpand), Indosat Ooredoo, Jazz, M1, Maxis, Mobitel, Smartfren, Singtel Group (Singtel, Optus), StarHub, Telenor Group (Digi, DTAC, Grameenphone, Telenor Connexion, Telenor Myanmar, Telenor Pakistan), Telstra, TM ONE, True, Rakuten, Viettel Group (Metfone, Mytel, Unitel, Viettel), Vodafone Idea.
Über die GSMA
Die GSMA vertritt die Interessen der weltweiten Mobilfunkindustrie. Die Organisation vereint über 750 Netzbetreiber sowie rund 400 Unternehmen aus dem Umfeld der mobilen Kommunikation, darunter Mobiltelefon- und Gerätehersteller, Software-Unternehmen, Ausrüstungsanbieter, Internetfirmen und Unternehmen aus angrenzenden Branchen. Die GSMA organisiert außerdem die branchenführenden MWC-Events, die jährlich in Barcelona, Los Angeles und Shanghai stattfinden, sowie regionale Konferenzen der Mobile 360 Series.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Unternehmenswebseite der GSMA unter www.gsma.com. Folgen Sie der GSMA auf Twitter: @GSMA.
