NICE Actimize Recognized as a Leader for Anti-Money Laundering Solutions by Independent Research Firm, Receiving Highest Scores in Both Current Offering and Strategy

NICE Actimize, a NICE business (Nasdaq: NICE) and leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in Anti-Money Laundering solutions by Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm. The analyst group included NICE Actimize among the most significant vendors in the market, in its recent report titled, “The Forrester Wave™: Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) Solutions, Q3 2019”.

NICE Actimize scored the highest scores possible within both “Current Offering” and “Strategy” categories. In the “Current Offering” area, NICE Actimize’s current Anti-Money Laundering solutions offering received Forrester’s highest score possible in such measured criteria as data integration, users and roles, watch list management and screening, case management, transaction types, reporting, and scalability (transaction volume).

NICE Actimize also received Forrester’s highest score possible for criteria within the strategy category, including watch list management plans, customer screening plans, AML administration and reporting plans, FRAML (Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering) plans, vendor’s POC and demonstration; as well as in staffing categories in the areas of development, sales and support.

In NICE Actimize’s vendor profile, the Forrester Anti-Money Laundering Report cited, “NICE Actimize provides a full AML offering with automatic customer segmentation. The solution is a well-rounded, purpose-built AML offering. The vendor plans to 1) augment existing typologies with additional machine learning, 2) expand robotics and automation to support investigation processes, and 3) introduce an X-Sight marketplace that offers solutions to augment AML capabilities.”

The Forrester report also said, “The solution provides intuitive functionality and a visual workflow to set up data sources, manage watchlists, and define investigator queues. It features flexible rules to custom assign cases to investigators. System administrators can use built-in, productized k-means unsupervised learning algorithms and define rules to allow the risk scoring engine to learn from investigators’ decisions. Dashboards and reporting are extensive and customizable and allow admins to track the effectiveness of risk scoring continually.”

“Offering two decades of experience in anti-money laundering solutions implementation, NICE Actimize continues to lead the industry in its investments in both portfolio development and in the talent required to advancing this category. We have applied a range of innovative technologies to our suspicious activity monitoring and customer due diligence solutions, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and collective intelligence capabilities and have moved significantly into the cloud,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “We are honored that Forrester has recognized us as a leader in this year’s Anti-Money Laundering Wave report.”

To download a complimentary copy of the “The Forrester Wave™: Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) Solutions, Q3 2019” report, please visit this page here.

