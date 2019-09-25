Aerospike Becomes First Commercial Database to Support Intel® Ethernet 800 Series with Application Device Queues (ADQ) Technology

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Aerospike Inc., the global leader in next-generation, hyperscale data solutions, today announced the release of Aerospike 4.7—the first commercial database to support the Intel® Ethernet 800 Series with Application Device Queues (ADQ) on 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable platforms.
Aerospike 4.7, optimized for the Intel Ethernet 800 Series with ADQ network adapter, enables enterprises to move beyond NUMA pinning to speed up applications by quickly moving vast amounts of data to and from the edge, the core and the cloud. Aerospike’s testing of the new 4.7 release shows >15 million transactions per second (MTPS) with ADQ compared with >8 MTPS with NUMA pinning. This represents a >75% increase, while simultaneously delivering a >45% increase in response time predictability, when running on a dual-socket 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based platform with two Intel Ethernet 800 Series network adapters.
With faster and more predictable network performance using Aerospike and the Intel Ethernet 800 Series with ADQ, enterprises can reliably add more high-scale data workloads to applications while maintaining or improving user response times.
“There are two traditional hardware bottlenecks to hyperscale data performance: storage and network,” said Srini Srinivasan, chief product officer and founder, Aerospike. “Aerospike was designed from the beginning for wire-line speed, and our new optimizations for ADQ running on the Intel Ethernet 800 Series further unlock the full potential of networking hardware advances to power extreme-scale, real-time enterprise applications using artificial intelligence, machine learning and edge computing.”
“Customers’ digital services need both performance and predictability to deliver full value in today’s data-centric world,” said Patty Kummrow, vice president in the Data Center Group and general manager of the Ethernet Networking Division at Intel. “2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platforms equipped with the Intel Ethernet 800 Series with ADQ predictably increase application response time, reduce latency and improve total throughput, which ultimately delivers a better end-user experience with Aerospike 4.7.”
“Developing highly secure applications is at the core of everything we do at ThreatMetrix,” said Matthias Baumhof, chief technology officer, ThreatMetrix. “Using Aerospike, we handle 130 million transactions daily, managing real-time customer trust decisions. Aerospike 4.7 is a critical release for us, allowing us to process significantly more data in a more efficient and effective way for our users.”
Last year, Aerospike became the first commercially available open database to support Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory, a new class of memory and storage technology architected specifically for data-intensive applications that require extremely low latency, high durability and strong data consistency.
Aerospike Enterprise Edition 4.7 will be available in September of 2019.
For more information on Aerospike’s performance testing, read the Aerospike blog posted today.
For more information on the Intel® Ethernet 800 Series, visit http://intel.com/ethernet.
About Aerospike
Aerospike is the global leader in next-generation, hyperscale data solutions. Aerospike enterprises overcome seemingly impossible data bottlenecks to compete and win with a fraction of the infrastructure cost and complexity of legacy NoSQL databases. Aerospike’s unique Hybrid Memory Architecture™ delivers an unbreakable competitive advantage by unlocking the full potential of modern hardware and eliminating all the friction that holds back companies from delivering unimaginable value from vast amounts of data at the edge, to the core and in the cloud. Aerospike empowers customers to instantly fight fraud, dramatically increase shopping cart size, deploy global digital payment networks and deliver instant, one-to-one personalization for millions of customers in the moments that matter. Aerospike customers include AirTel, Baidu, Banca D’Italia, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap and Wayfair. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif.
For more information, please visit https://www.aerospike.com.
