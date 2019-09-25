Immuta Introduces New Sensitive Data Detection and Additional Privacy-Enhancing Features

|By Business Wire
|
|September 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
(Strata Data Conference)— Immuta today introduced new sensitive data detection and additional privacy-enhancing features to its leading Automated Data Governance platform. Immuta’s Fall 2019 release enables customers to automatically detect sensitive consumer data — such as first/last name, social security number and address — to build data privacy policies that ensure compliance with major data regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Immuta will demonstrate sensitive data detection and other new features this week in New York City at the Strata Data Conference (booth #1307), September 23-26, 2019.
As a result of digital transformation and organizations holding vast amounts of personal information on premise and in the cloud, understanding precisely where sensitive data resides is a primary challenge in regulatory compliance. Immuta customers can now automatically identify, classify and tag sensitive data as it is exposed through Immuta’s Automated Data Governance platform. The new functionality expedites the process of understanding, protecting and operationalizing sensitive information by allowing customers to build global, automatically-enforced privacy policies natively through the Immuta platform without having to first discover and tag data themselves.
Steve Touw, Co-founder and CTO, Immuta
“The first step in ensuring the privacy of consumer data is knowing exactly what sensitive information an organization holds, and where it resides. This process has proven to be tremendously difficult and time-consuming for data governance teams. Automating sensitive data detection is essential to achieving efficient, compliant data science, business intelligence and other data-driven business processes.”
Immuta’s Fall 2019 release is available immediately to customers using Immuta within their data centers or cloud infrastructure, as well as to customers using Immuta Pro, the company’s Managed Cloud offering available through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace.
Additional new features in the Fall 2019 release include:
Native HDFS Workspaces within Immuta Projects
Many Immuta customers — such as large banks and technology companies — utilize the platform to automatically govern data science and business intelligence teams working with data stored in Hadoop. A new feature in the Fall 2019 release enables these teams to create native HDFS workspaces to ease the process of accessing data stored in HDFS, as well as writing derivative data back to Hadoop clusters at the completion of projects. Derivative data published to native HDFS workspaces auto-inherits proper policies to ensure further compliance as that data is used in the future.
New Ways to Integrate Immuta with Other Applications and Tools
While Immuta has always led the industry in leveraging customers’ existing analytic tools and data sources, the Fall 2019 release includes two new ways to integrate Immuta within existing infrastructures, including:
- Using Webhooks to enable third-party tools to react to Immuta events. For example, compliance professionals who set policies in Immuta can now receive messages in other applications if Immuta policies are changed.
- Layer in user and data attributes from existing business systems and applications. For example, an IT department can now use exposed interfaces to create policies based on user-profile data stored in sales automation tools or HR systems.
About Immuta
Immuta was founded in 2014 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to build a platform that accelerates self-service access and control of sensitive data. The award-winning Immuta Automated Data Governance platform creates trust across security, legal, compliance and business teams so they can work together to ensure timely access to critical business data with minimal risks. Its automated, scalable, no code approach makes it easy for users to access the data they need, when they need it, while protecting sensitive data and ensuring their customers’ privacy. Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Learn more at www.immuta.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005783/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT