Venafi Adds Three Developers to Machine Identity Protection Development Fund

|September 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity protection, today announced direct sponsorship of three new developers from the Machine Identity Protection Development Fund. Funded developers will create integrations that accelerate the delivery of comprehensive protection for machine identities across complex enterprise networks, DevOps and multicloud environments, and Internet of Things (IoT) networks.
“Venafi continues to attract innovative global developers to accelerate the protection of all machine identity types. So far, we have announced 10 developer sponsorships with even more to come,” said Kevin Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence at Venafi. “With the fund, machine identity protection programs continue to be developed in line with technological advancements. Our funded developers can build integrations for a wide variety of technologies, including IoT, cloud infrastructure, DevOps, hardware security modules and more.”
The $12 million development fund is a global initiative designed to increase the visibility, intelligence and automation required for machine identity protection across enterprise networks. The newest developers to join the Machine Identity Protection Development Fund include:
- Indellient, a leading IT services and consulting company with a specialization in DevOps, will use the fund to build an integration between the Venafi platform and the Chef ecosystem—including Chef Habitat and Chef Infra—as well as their ShuttleOps platform for application automation. The integration provides scalable provisioning, configuration management and application lifecycle orchestration. The Venafi Platform automates the delivery of machine identities while enabling complete process management, compliance auditing and robust security controls. Overall, this integration provides an across-the-board solution that brings application development, operations and security teams onto the same page, especially for those organizations running Chef. Indellient is headquartered in Canada.
- Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading digital authentication company, will use the fund to integrate the Venafi platform with Intrinsic ID’s identity provisioning tool, Citadel, for chips using Intrinsic ID’s BroadKey secure key storage product. This will automate the machine identity lifecycle so only authorized IoT devices can be accepted. Intrinsic ID technology cryptographically ensures—down to the chip level—that only authorized IoT devices can get machine identities. Organizations deploying industrial and other high-risk IoT systems cannot ensure the authenticity of devices when entering service and throughout their lifecycle. If machine identities can be created or even updated, device authenticity remains elusive. By integrating the Venafi platform with the Citadel provisioning certificate, Intrinsic ID will enable Venafi customers to ensure device authenticity through acquisition, deployment and use. Intrinsic ID is based in Sunnyvale, California.
- New Context, the security innovator for highly regulated industries such as energy, telecommunications, finance and government, will use the fund to implement DevSecOps for building secure compliant data platforms that protect machine identities. Building attribution is important in CI/CD pipelines for machine attestation. To be successful, future pipelines will require easy-to-manage secrets to secure TLS machine identities. The sponsorship will build native integration for the Venafi platform and Pivotal Cloud Foundry CredHub via an Adaptable Application driver to provision TLS keys and certificates. New Context is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
The Machine Identity Protection Development Fund encourages recipients to build integrations that deliver greater visibility, intelligence and automation across any technology that creates or consumes machine identities, including:
- Cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructure.
- DevOps.
- Containerization.
- Secure Shell (SSH).
- Code signing.
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
- Artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics.
- IoT.
- Blockchain-distributed ledger technology.
To find out more about the Venafi Machine Identity Protection Development Fund and how you can become a funded developer, please visit: https://www.venafi.com/machine-identity-protection-fund.
About Venafi
Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader in machine identity protection, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, IoT, mobile and SSH. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise—on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT—at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.
With over 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world's most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers; the top five U.S. airlines; four of the top five U.S., U.K., Australian and South African banks; and four of the top five U.S. retailers. Venafi is backed by top-tier investors, including TCV, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, QuestMark Partners, Mercato Partners and NextEquity.
For more information, visit: www.venafi.com.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT