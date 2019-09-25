SYSPRO Customer Cites Digital Transformation Benefits Gained From ERP Deployment

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, is receiving both customer acclaim and industry analyst recognition for new digital transformation capabilities in its latest ERP release. BKB, a global provider of agricultural products based in South Africa, recently accompanied its ERP partner SYSPRO on an industry analyst tour to outline its digital transformation journey started in 2013 and which includes SYSPRO as its foundational ERP backbone.
“SYSPRO’s newest release provides manufacturers and distributors with an industry-specific, innovative and functionally deep ERP solution that is deployable in a cloud, hybrid or on-premise model as clients’ desire,” said Paulo de Matos, Chief Product Officer, SYSPRO Corporate. “Combined with four decades of proven successful deployments and award-winning technology that is often released ahead of industry competitors, SYSPRO is an excellent value proposition for companies like BKB seeking to improve their operations by digitally transforming their business.”
BKB has engineered a multi-faceted set of digital building block capabilities focused on driving excellence in three areas: the company’s business model, operations capabilities and customer experience. With 67,000 clients, 1,500+ full-time employees and 2,110 seasonal employees, BKB has a large footprint in the continent and is a marquis SYSPRO ERP digital transformation-enabled customer.
SYSPRO New Release Delivering Competitive Advantage, Supports Web-enabled, Cloud Deployments
The capabilities in SYSPRO’s latest ERP release are designed both to support its customers’ digital transformation journey, as in the case with BKB, and also to deliver a competitively superior ERP experience to meet the industry-specific needs of companies in the manufacturing and distribution sector. Providing a full spectrum of installation and delivery options (including web-enabled, cloud installations). SYSPRO is renowned for its overall ease of use, system performance and security, and productivity-boosting capabilities. The company has also received repeated independent acclaim for providing a competitively superior level of customer service.
Five recent innovations in the new Release include:
- Chatbot ‘Ken’ – supports alert setting on preferred messaging apps and easy response actions;
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) – forecasts business/action outcomes, such as predicting customer-specific actions/activities;
- Supply chain digitalization – an interactive web self-service platform for customers and suppliers;
- Governance and Compliance – world-class traceability, recall and communications support; and
- Digital Tax/Regulatory Alignment – in-depth tax outputs for financial controllers.
IT Industry Analysts Review and Report on New SYSPRO Digital Transformation Capabilities
Eight analyst firms have independently produced very favorable reports this summer on SYSPRO’s newest product release, its advanced ERP solution capabilities and on the company’s roadmap plans and strategic alliances. Examples include: Change and new tech at SYSPRO by Diginomica, SYSPRO News and SYSPRO's Smart Manufacturing with BKB by IDC, How Business Digital Transformation Works In The Real World by G2, SYSPRO—Smarter with more Mojo? By ChainLink Research, and SYSPRO Brings Smart Manufacturing to all Through Digital Transformation by Mint Jutras.
“SYSPRO has enabled BKB to make the move to digital by being the foundational ERP technology system,” the IDC Link paper, SYSPRO News and SYSPRO's Smart Manufacturing with BKB, notes. “In addition, SYSPRO is fueling its growth by bringing continued innovation into its products, continued technology and geographic expansion investment, and by demonstrating results with clients like BKB who can demonstrate digital transformation with SYSPRO ERP at their core.”
About SYSPRO
SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.
SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents. For more information, visit www.syspro.com.
