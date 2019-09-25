Zerto Announces General Availability of Zerto 7.5, Raising the Bar for Continuous Data Protection

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Zerto, an industry leader for IT resilience, today announced the availability of Zerto 7.5, delivering deeper integrations with partners, new security and cloud capabilities and advanced analytics, helping customers navigate their cloud journey and alleviate security risks. New features include expanded functionality with Microsoft Azure, including support for Azure Managed Disks, scale-sets and Azure VMware Solution (AVS); integrations with HPE StoreOnce Catalyst; certification and support for VMware vSphere APIs for I/O Filtering (VAIO); and advanced analytics for reporting, planning and customization of disaster recovery and long-term data retention.
Deeper Integration with Partners
Cloud Agility with Microsoft Azure
Zerto 7.5 deepens integration with Microsoft Azure to advance customers’ move to the cloud, expanding both current capabilities and delivering new ones, such as:
- Support for Azure Managed Disks: Fail back from Azure Managed Disks to and from the cloud (premium SSD, standard SSD and standard HDD)
- Further Integration with Azure VM Scale Sets to now support ongoing replication as well as recovery workflows
- Workload mobility and testing for Azure across Azure regions
- Support for Azure Active Directory Managed Service Identity (MSI): Zerto and Microsoft Azure users can now authenticate to Azure services and keep their credentials secure via the Microsoft Managed Service Identity (MSI)
- Integration with Azure VMware Solution (AVS) by CloudSimple: Zerto users can take disaster recovery and mobility requirements for on-premises VMware environments to, from and between Azure with Azure VMware Solution (AVS) or to Azure natively to benefit from Azure’s scale and simplicity
“Zerto is clearly a leading disaster recovery software for VMware customers. Enterprises seeking a high performance, bullet-proof disaster recovery solution to the cloud for their mission critical applications don’t need to look any further,” said Manoj Sharma, VP of product management at CloudSimple. “Azure VMware Solution by CloudSimple was architected from the ground up to be fully compatible with such solutions, and we are excited to enable Zerto on our platform.”
"Azure VMware Solution by CloudSimple brings the familiarity and simplicity of VMware into the Azure public cloud. Every IT pro using VMware can be instantly productive with minimal Azure competency," said Peter Kerr, VP of global alliances at Zerto. "With Zerto, VMware customers gain immediate access to simple point and click disaster recovery and migrations between AVS, Azure Native and on-premises VMware private clouds."
Integration with HPE StoreOnce Catalyst
Zerto 7.5 includes complete integration with HPE StoreOnce Catalyst that delivers source-side deduplication for more efficient use of storage and network resources. This adds more efficiency and flexibility for users looking to use HPE StoreOnce as a long-term retention repository to converge disaster recovery and backup.
“We’re delighted by the success that has been achieved at every stage of our ongoing partnership with Zerto. Since the outset, we’ve empirically proven that the Zerto IT Resilience Platform paired with HPE technologies can protect data in the most critical moments of need—from mere moments after an incident up to many years into the past,” said Chris Powers, VP and general manager of collaborative platform development at HPE Storage. “Now, with Zerto 7.5 and its complete integration with HPE StoreOnce Catalyst, we have a version that offers users improved long-term retention and data protection that is hybrid, intelligent and continuous. This platform update is the latest example of the shared vison between HPE and Zerto for hybrid data protection.”
VMware VAIO Program Member
Zerto recently announced the expansion of Zerto’s partnership with VMware, having joined the vSphere APIs for I/O Filtering (VAIO) program, enabling new capabilities that are critical for highly secure environments.
Enhanced Security
With security as a top-of-mind priority for most organizations, Zerto 7.5 delivers security enhancements for VMWare and public cloud deployments including:
- Support for secure boot and SPBM: Zerto joined the vSphere APIs for I/O Filtering (VAIO) program that enables support for secure boot and storage-policy based management (SPBM), delivering data protection for highly secure environments
- Support for Azure Active Directory Managed Service Identity (MSI)
- Support for AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Advanced Analytics for forecasting, reporting and customization
7.5 brings together many new features of the Zerto Analytics Resource Planner, a new IT resilience tool that provides real-time and historical insights and analysis of the protection status of applications and data. With 7.5, the following new views, controls, filters and updates are added to Zerto Analytics:
- Journal sizing for storage capacity: This new capability in Resource Planner helps a user quickly understand and trade off storage capacity requirements with the amount of time data is protected
- Throughput Graphs: Within the Resource Planner, users can now view the throughput for the selected group of VMs over time to identify the I/O trends and properly size their recovery site
- Cloud Service Provider (CSP) control of storage and networking usage: CSPs and enterprises can monitor storage and network usage by individual users. Providers can now see total storage consumption and network usage from site to site or total outbound from a site
Today, Zerto’s Senior VP of Product, Rob Strechay, will be joined by guests from HPE, VMware and Microsoft on a webinar that will highlight the new capabilities of the Zerto IT Resilience Platform™ version 7.5. Registration for the webinar is here:
https://www.zerto.com/page/announcing-zerto-7-5-enhancing-hybrid-cloud-and-cyber-resilience-with-cdp-webinar/
About Zerto
Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation by reducing the risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. By replacing multiple legacy solutions with a single IT Resilience Platform, Zerto is changing the way disaster recovery, data protection and cloud are managed. With enterprise scale, Zerto’s software platform delivers continuous availability for an always-on customer experience while simplifying workload mobility to protect, recover and move applications freely across hybrid and multi-clouds. Zerto is trusted globally by over 7,000 customers, works with more than 1,100 partners and is powering resiliency offerings for 350 cloud services providers.
Learn more at Zerto.com.
