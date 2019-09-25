Global Tech Staffing Giant Frank Recruitment Group Opens Charlotte Office

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
IT staffing giant Frank Recruitment Group is opening a new office in Charlotte this October, creating up to 90 jobs in the area.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005835/en/
Frank Recruitment Group, global senior leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)
Renowned for offering industry-leading training programs to its staff, the company will offer local workers in the North Carolina city several career opportunities in both junior and senior recruitment consultant roles.
Operating from the heart of the city, on West Trade Street, this is the company’s ninth office in the US and underlines their reputation as the go-to solution for niche technology staffing needs.
“This is a long-term commitment to the area,” said James-Lloyd Townshend, Chairman and CEO of Frank Recruitment Group. “We’ve invested over $1m on infrastructure to be here, and we plan to recruit workers from the local talent pool, offering highly motivated individuals the chance of a fantastic career in sales with incredible opportunities in front of them.”
The launch follows news that Frank Recruitment Group came top of a list of Best Companies for Women 2019, following a global survey carried out by San Francisco-based DataBird Business Journal.
The results of the review, set up to help employers understand what adjustments need to be made to support their workforce, were revealed in September.
Charlotte has rapidly becoming known as a tech hub, with a 40% increase in the amount of tech industry workers over the last five years. This has led to giants such as PayPal setting up shop, while the likes of Lowes have also invested heavily in their own premises.
The surge in demand for cloud specialists has been a key driver behind this. The cloud market in the US has exploded in recent years, with a 17.5% increase predicted in 2019, and technology experts Gartner forecast it to grow at three times the speed of any other IT service between now and 2022.
To satisfy that demand for cloud services jobs, the company will launch its Jefferson Frank and Nigel Frank brands to service the need for AWS and Microsoft specialists. The new premises not only services the North Carolina workforce, but also sews up Frank Recruitment Group’s network of offices in the east of the country.
The firm currently has offices in New York as well as locations in Philadelphia and Tampa, and the Charlotte headquarters will substantiate the company’s presence down the eastern side of the United States while positively impacting Charlotte’s expanding IT community.
“We’re delighted to be here,” said President, Zoe Morris. “Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and has quickly become a key technology hub, attracting some of the area’s best talent in what is an incredibly vibrant place to live.
“We’ve already worked with over 3,000 clients in North Carolina without having a permanent base here,” said Vice President, Paden Simmons, who will be leading the Charlotte office. “We’re excited to be able to engage with existing and future customers even further.”
The Charlotte office will open on October 14.
### ENDS ###
Note to editors:
ABOUT FRANK RECRUITMENT GROUP
Frank Recruitment Group was founded in Newcastle upon Tyne, in the North-East of England, in 2006 and is a leading global niche IT recruitment business that employs over 1,900 people across 19 hub offices, including Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Tampa, Denver, Scottsdale, and Irvine in the US, as well as other locations over four continents across the globe.
The group operates seven trading brands that each focus on a specific technology product: Jefferson Frank (AWS), Nigel Frank International (Microsoft Dynamics and Azure), Mason Frank International (Salesforce), Washington Frank (ERP), Anderson Frank (NetSuite), Nelson Frank (ServiceNow), Pearson Frank (Java, PHP, web and mobile), and FRG Technology Consulting (Marketing Automation and emerging technologies).
Frank Recruitment Group was named as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies and also received recognition as one of the UK’s top 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits.
For more information, visit: www.frankgroup.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005835/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT