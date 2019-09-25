Los clientes de OneStream adoptan la transformación digital de las finanzas con OneStream XF Cloud, con tecnología de Microsoft Azure

|By Business Wire
OneStream Software, líder en soluciones de gestión del rendimiento corporativo (CPM) para empresas medianas y muy grandes, ha anunciado que el 75 % de los nuevos clientes en los últimos 12 meses han elegido su solución OneStream XF Cloud, impulsada por Microsoft Azure. AFL Global, Steel Dynamics, Inc. y Terex Corporation se encuentran entre una lista en aumento de empresas que migran múltiples sistemas financieros locales antiguos y soluciones de puntos basadas en la nube a la solución unificada OneStream XF Cloud.
"Nuestra integración con Microsoft Azure proporciona una base digital moderna y de confianza para los clientes de OneStream. Aprovechamos la seguridad de datos avanzada, la escalabilidad infinita y flexible y las ventajas rápidas de tiempo de evaluación de Azure para ofrecer la única plataforma de CPM en la nube verdaderamente unificada, completa y a escala empresarial en el mercado actual. Las grandes empresas no quieren comprometer la capacidad, la facilidad de uso, la escalabilidad o el rendimiento cuando se mueven a la nube y con OneStream XF Cloud en Azure no tienen que comprometerse", señala Tom Shea, CEO de OneStream Software.
La solución OneStream XF Cloud integra Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Azure SQL Database y Azure Key Vault, además de admitir una amplia gama de requisitos normativos específicos para el sector, nacionales e internacionales, incluido FedRAMP. Estas son las características principales que las empresas buscan en las soluciones en la nube para las oficinas financieras.
"OneStream Software permite a las organizaciones modernizar las finanzas corporativas y facilitar la transición a la nube con Microsoft Azure", señala Lani Phillips, vicepresidenta de ventas de canales de Microsoft Corp. "Para los sistemas financieros y los directores financieros, OneStream XF Cloud es un alternativa rentable y unificada para actualizar los paquetes de CPM antiguos de Oracle, SAP e IBM, entre otros."
Transformación digital de las finanzas
La migración de varios sistemas a una única plataforma OneStream XF Cloud con tecnología de Azure ayuda a las organizaciones a acelerar el cierre financiero, la planificación y los ciclos de informes y proporciona una visión profunda de los datos financieros y no financieros para ayudar a una mejor toma de decisiones empresariales. OneStream XF MarketPlace proporciona soluciones diseñadas específicamente que amplían fácilmente la plataforma para abordar requisitos adicionales como conciliaciones de cuentas, contabilidad de arrendamientos, pago de impuestos o planificación de personal y capital.
Cientos de grandes organizaciones en todo el mundo están utilizando OneStream XF para modernizar las finanzas e impulsar su estrategia de transformación digital financiera. AFL, Steel Dynamics y Terex reemplazaron varias aplicaciones de CPM antiguas por OneStream XF Cloud en Azure y han disfrutado de ventajas significativas.
"Con el rápido crecimiento de AFL, nos dimos cuenta de la necesidad de una plataforma de financiación corporativa que pudiera gestionar nuestro complejo entorno, al mismo tiempo que nos ofrecía la capacidad de adaptarnos a los cambios. Tras el éxito en la implementación local, AFL se trasladó a OneStream XF Cloud con tecnología de Azure. No se necesitó ninguna nueva implementación y en pocas horas, AFL completó una actualización de la aplicación. El proceso de consolidación que antes llevaba horas, ahora solo dura unos minutos. Además, OneStream ofrece capacidades completas de presupuestación y previsión, junto con excelentes informes de flujo de efectivo y una solución para conciliaciones de cuentas que reemplazó a nuestra solución de conciliación de cuentas anterior", señala Pam Brady, analista de negocios financieros internacionales de AFL.
Steel Dynamics
"La razón por la que seleccionamos Azure para migrar a la nube es que queríamos permitir que nuestro departamento de TI trabajara en otros elementos en lugar de simplemente administrar la infraestructura para la consolidación financiera. Así pudimos aprovechar al máximo la plataforma OneStream XF para funciones estratégicas. Al final del día, estábamos muy contentos de que con OneStream XF y Azure, nuestro equipo de contabilidad corporativa pudiera controlar nuestro propio destino, en vez de confiar en TI para hacer todo", señala Kyle Kohne, director de proyectos de Steel Dynamics.
"La plataforma OneStream XF Cloud con tecnología de Azure ha proporcionado importantes ahorros de costes y oportunidades en toda la organización. Terex reemplazó numerosos sistemas y actividades manuales con una única solución unificada que gestiona consolidaciones, informes, presupuestación y planificación y se puede ampliar para abordar necesidades adicionales en el futuro. El nuevo sistema ha reducido los tiempos de consolidación y ha mejorado significativamente nuestros procesos de presupuestación y previsión al alinear nuestros planes de negocio detallados con los objetivos financieros", afirma Jon Paterson, vicepresidente de FP&A de Terex.
Acerca de OneStream Software
OneStream Software proporciona una solución moderna de gestión del rendimiento corporativo que unifica y simplifica la consolidación, la planificación, la generación de informes, los análisis y la calidad de los datos financieros para organizaciones sofisticadas. Con posibilidad de instalación a través de la nube o en las propias oficinas, OneStream XF es de las primeras y únicas soluciones que ofrecen normas y controles corporativos, ofreciendo a las unidades de negocios la flexibilidad para informar y planificar niveles adicionales de detalle sin afectar a las normas corporativas, todo ello con una única aplicación.
El XF MarketPlace de OneStream presenta soluciones descargables que permiten a los clientes ampliar fácilmente el valor de su plataforma CPM para responder rápidamente a las necesidades cambiantes de las finanzas y las operaciones. OneStream fue incluida en la lista Inc. 5000 de 2019 como una de las 700 principales empresas con más rápido crecimiento de Norteamérica.
