Fundbox erhält 326 Millionen Dollar für den Ausbau des branchenweit ersten B2B-Zahlungs- und Kreditnetzwerks

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 06:01 AM EDT
Heute gab Fundbox, das B2B-Zahlungs- und Kreditnetzwerk zur Vereinfachung und Beschleunigung des B2B-Handels in großem Maßstab, bekannt, dass es 176 Millionen US-Dollar an Wachstumskapital für seine Serie-C-Runde eingeworben hat. Darüber hinaus gab das Unternehmen auch bekannt, dass es einen Kreditrahmen in Höhe von 150 Millionen US-Dollar erhalten hat.
Fundbox wird diese neuen Investitionen nutzen, um die B2B-Zahlungen und die Krediterfahrung zu transformieren, indem Transaktionen einfach, schnell und transparent gemacht werden, so dass Unternehmen eine bessere Cashflow-Vorhersehbarkeit erhalten.
Die Serie-C-Runde war überzeichnet und schließt eine Vielzahl führender institutioneller Investoren mit ein, darunter Allianz X, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), HarbourVest, 9Yards Capital, Hamilton Lane, SEB Private Equity (im Auftrag der Mandanten), Cathay Innovation, Synchrony, MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd., Recruit Strategic Partners, GMO Internet Group und Arbor Ventures, sowie die Beteiligung der wichtigsten bestehenden Fundbox-Investoren, darunter Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst und Spark Capital Growth.
„Der Status quo bei B2B-Transaktionen sind unsichere Cashflows und veraltete Zahlungssysteme, die das Geschäftswachstum hemmen. Wenn Sie ein Geschäftsinhaber sind und nicht wissen, wann Sie als nächstes bezahlt werden oder ob Sie über die Mittel verfügen, um eine Transaktion abzuschließen, verlieren Sie wertvolle Zeit und wichtige Geschäftsmöglichkeiten“, sagte Eyal Shinar, Gründer und CEO von Fundbox. „Die Abhilfe für diese Unsicherheit ist die Fähigkeit, schnelle Risikoentscheidungen, schnellere Zahlungen und flexiblere Bedingungen zu ermöglichen, damit unsere Kunden eine bessere Vorhersehbarkeit in Bezug auf ihren Umsatz und Cashflow haben. Diese neue Investitionsrunde bestätigt die Marktchancen und zeigt, dass unser Team auf dem richtigen Weg ist, wenn wir uns weiterhin darauf konzentrieren, den B2B-Handel zum Positiven zu verändern.“
„Fundbox hat mit dem Aufbau des ersten Zahlungs- und Kreditnetzwerks eine Erfolgsgeschichte in einem wettbewerbsintensiven B2B-Fintech-Markt vorzuweisen“, sagte Nazim Cetin, CEO von Allianz X. „Unsere Investition verdeutlicht die Überzeugung, dass sich Fundbox weiterhin im E-Commerce profilieren wird, indem es Technologien einsetzt, die es Unternehmenskunden ermöglichen, sich auf das Wachstum ihres Geschäfts zu konzentrieren. Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit Fundbox und die Unterstützung seines weiteren Wachstums in einem expandierenden 21-Billionen-Dollar-Markt.“
Erschließung der „Net Terms Economy“
Laut einer aktuellen Fundbox-Studie, die in Zusammenarbeit mit PYMNTs entwickelt wurde, gibt es heute eine bislang unerreichte Summe von 3,1 Billionen US-Dollar, die US-Unternehmen geschuldet wird und in einem „Schwebezustand“ der Forderungen gebunden ist. Fundbox nennt diesen riesigen unerreichbaren Kapitalpool die „Net Terms Economy“. Durch die Erschließung dieses Kapitals mit Hilfe schnellerer Zahlungstechnologien besteht die Möglichkeit, Millionen von Unternehmen zu transformieren, die zur Abwicklung einer Geschäftsbeziehung offene Kreditbedingungen bereitstellen oder darauf angewiesen sind.
Aus diesem Grund hat Fundbox das erste zweiseitige Zahlungs- und Kreditnetzwerk aufgebaut, das speziell zur Beschleunigung des B2B-Handels entwickelt wurde. Mit automatisierten Machine-Learning-Risikoentscheidungen, schnelleren Zahlungen an Verkäufer und flexibleren Zahlungsbedingungen für den Käufer können sich Verkäufer auf die Erhöhung des durchschnittlichen Bestellvolumens (Average Order Volume, AOV) konzentrieren, während die Käufer mehr Kaufsicherheit und Flexibilität bei der Rückzahlung haben.
„Fundbox verändert die gesamte B2B-Landschaft, indem es Billionen von Dollar freisetzt, die in der Net Terms Economy stecken“, sagte Melissa C. Guzy, Mitgründerin und geschäftsführende Partnerin bei Arbor Ventures. „Damit der B2B-Handel den Anforderungen einer Wirtschaft des 21. Jahrhunderts gerecht wird, müssen Transaktionen in Echtzeit erfolgen. Das Team von Fundbox hat eine sehr klare Vision von der Zukunft des B2B-Handels, deshalb haben wir uns für dieses Team entschieden.“
Über Fundbox
Fundbox ist ein führendes Finanztechnologieunternehmen, das sich darauf fokussiert hat, den 21 Billionen US-Dollar schweren B2B-Handelsmarkt durch die Einführung des weltweit ersten B2B-Zahlungs- und Kreditnetzwerks zu revolutionieren. Mit Fundbox können Verkäufer (aller Größenordnungen) das durchschnittliche Auftragsvolumen (Average Order Volume, AOV) schnell erhöhen und die Abschlussraten verbessern, indem sie ihren KMU-Käufern wettbewerbsfähigere Nettokonditionen und Zahlungspläne anbieten. Mit hohen Investitionen in Machine Learning und der Fähigkeit, Transaktionsdaten schnell zu analysieren, gestaltet Fundbox B2B-Zahlungen und -Kreditprodukte auf eine neue, wegweisende Art und Weise um.
Fundbox hat zahlreiche Auszeichnungen für Fintech-Innovationen erhalten, darunter unter anderem die renommierten Auszeichnungen Forbes Fintech 50, Forbes Billion Dollar Startup To Watch, Fintech Breakthrough Awards für die beste B2B-Zahlungsplattform und den Atlas-Award für das beste israelische Startup. Seit der Gründung des Unternehmens im Jahr 2013 hat Fundbox, einschließlich dieser jüngsten Runde, 300 Millionen US-Dollar von einer Blue-Chip-Gruppe von Investoren unter der Leitung von Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Spark Growth Capital und Jeff Bezos gesammelt und verzeichnet derzeit eine unglaubliche Wachstumsdynamik.
Weitere Informationen über Fundbox finden Sie unter fundbox.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006131/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT