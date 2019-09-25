Game On (Your Phone): T-Mobile and Microsoft Team Up on Project xCloud Game Streaming

|By Business Wire
|
|September 25, 2019 06:02 AM EDT
Two major players, changing the gaming game. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a technical partnership to deliver the future of gaming in the U.S. with Project xCloud, beginning next month. The companies are working together to optimize the game streaming experience in the U.S. and learn more about the way gamers play games on mobile devices by streaming popular Xbox console titles over LTE. The deal combines Microsoft’s expertise in cloud and gaming with the strength and reach of T-Mobile’s LTE network today and vision for broad and deep 5G in the future. The public preview of Project xCloud will enable consumers to experience Xbox games streaming over LTE to a smartphone or tablet.
“Mobile game streaming is the future and has the potential to unlock console-quality game play anywhere. I for one want to be at the forefront of that revolution driving it forward,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “That’s why Microsoft chose T-Mobile and we answered … so T-Mobile customers can be some of the first to give this revolutionary service a try and to make sure our network is primed for the mobile game streaming future!”
Project xCloud is Microsoft’s game streaming technology that empowers gamers to play console-quality games anywhere they are, on the mobile and tablet devices they already own. Microsoft’s approach to game streaming combines nearly 40 years of gaming experience with resources and investments from across the company, including Azure’s cloud footprint and an array of content from Xbox Game Studios. The technical partnership allows both companies to work together to better optimize the gaming experience for players in the U.S. Supported by T-Mobile’s newest, most powerful LTE signal, 600 MHz, cloud gaming will let gamers experience console-quality games on their smartphones and tablets from virtually anywhere they want to play. No signal goes farther or is more reliable.
“We chose T-Mobile as our technical partner for the Project xCloud preview in the US to leverage their mobile expertise as we embark on the next phase of our cloud gaming journey,” said Kareem Choudhry, Corporate Vice President, Project xCloud. “T-Mobile’s strong network performance, excitement for gaming, and partnership will help us better understand how to meet the needs of gamers.”
Starting in October, Microsoft will invite a limited number of players into the Project xCloud public preview to stream popular Xbox titles over T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network to their smartphones and tablets. Starting with Android, the preview will include Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Sea of Thieves and Killer Instinct with more titles and devices coming over time. Microsoft will combine its expertise in gaming with the reach of T-Mobile’s advanced nationwide LTE network and extensive experience in streaming services to leverage learnings from the U.S. Project xCloud preview and ensure they are delivering the best game streaming experience to customers.
The Un-carrier envisions a future of gaming that’s even more robust and immersive with broad and deep nationwide 5G from the New T-Mobile, if regulators approve the proposed merger with Sprint. While game streaming will work on today’s LTE networks, broad and deep nationwide 5G opens the future possibility for an enhanced gaming experience with cutting-edge game streaming technology such as augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
T-Mobile delivers network performance that’s neck-and-neck with competitors and now covers 326 million people with LTE — 99% of Americans. That’s all thanks to unprecedented investments in people and technology over the last three years, including adding one million square miles of new LTE coverage, adding more than 25,000 towers and cell sites, hiring more than 3,000 full time engineers and upgrading every single LTE cell site across the entirety of the network to deliver LTE-Advanced speeds and performance. To achieve these network enhancements, T-Mobile spent nearly $30 billion, with $7.99 billion dedicated to purchasing 600 MHz airwaves covering 100% of the U.S. — the company’s largest investment ever.
Gamers can sign up for a chance to participate in the Project xCloud public preview at http://www.xbox.com/xbox-game-streaming. T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will need an unlimited data plan, a smartphone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher with Bluetooth 4.0; a Microsoft account; and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller. For more information about T-Mobile’s network, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage.
On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion, the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. No signal is more reliable (traveling far and deep) than 600 MHz; capable device required, coverage not available in all areas.
Important Additional Information
In connection with the proposed transaction, T-Mobile US, Inc. (“T-Mobile”) has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-226435),which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 29, 2018, and which contains a joint consent solicitation statement of T-Mobile and Sprint Corporation (“Sprint”), that also constitutes a prospectus of T-Mobile (the “joint consent solicitation statement/prospectus”), and each party will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The documents filed by T-Mobile may be obtained free of charge at T-Mobile’s website, at www.t-mobile.com, or at the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, or from T-Mobile by requesting them by mail at T-Mobile US, Inc., Investor Relations, 1 Park Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10016, or by telephone at 212-358-3210. The documents filed by Sprint may be obtained free of charge at Sprint’s website, at www.sprint.com, or at the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, or from Sprint by requesting them by mail at Sprint Corporation, Shareholder Relations, 6200 Sprint Parkway, Mailstop KSOPHF0302-3B679, Overland Park, Kansas 66251, or by telephone at 913-794-1091.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning T-Mobile, Sprint and the proposed transaction between T-Mobile and Sprint. All statements other than statements of fact, including information concerning future results, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated future financial and operating results, synergies, accretion and growth rates, T-Mobile’s, Sprint’s and the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction. There are several factors which could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory approvals, and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the business combination agreement; adverse effects on the market price of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s common stock and on T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s operating results because of a failure to complete the proposed transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; inability to obtain the financing contemplated to be obtained in connection with the proposed transaction on the expected terms or timing or at all; the ability of T-Mobile, Sprint and the combined company to make payments on debt or to repay existing or future indebtedness when due or to comply with the covenants contained therein; adverse changes in the ratings of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit markets; negative effects of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the transaction on the market price of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s common stock and on T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s operating results, including as a result of changes in key customer, supplier, employee or other business relationships; significant transaction costs, including financing costs, and unknown liabilities; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; costs or difficulties related to the integration of Sprint’s network and operations into T-Mobile; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions, including the antitrust litigation brought by the attorneys general of certain states and the District of Columbia; the inability of T-Mobile, Sprint or the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; the risk that certain contractual restrictions contained in the business combination agreement during the pendency of the proposed transaction could adversely affect T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions; effects of changes in the regulatory environment in which T-Mobile and Sprint operate; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive and market conditions; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Form S-4, as well as in T-Mobile’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and www.t-mobile.com. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. T-Mobile assumes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this communication (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT