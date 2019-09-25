Bird Canada tiendra son évènement S.H.A.R.E. au parc Westmount le 26 septembre pour faire suite au lancement de ses trottinettes électriques à Montréal et Westmount

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 06:02 AM EDT
Bird Canada a annoncé aujourd'hui que 250 de ses trottinettes électriques en libre-service sont disponibles partout à Montréal et 50 autres à Westmount. Les trottinettes électriques Bird One peu coûteuses, sans émission de gaz à effet de serre, faciles à utiliser et amusantes constituent un moyen de transport sécuritaire pour les résidents et les visiteurs. Elles se trouvent dans plusieurs quartiers, dont le centre-ville de Montréal, le Vieux-Port de Montréal et le Village gai.
Grâce à l'application mobile Bird, les usagers peuvent trouver une trottinette électrique Bird à proximité et se rendre directement au stationnement à proximité de la destination de leur choix. Les nouveaux usagers reçoivent un tutoriel grâce à l'application Bird portant notamment sur la manière de conduire un Bird et de le stationner. Des conseils de sécurité clairs sont également affichés sur chaque trottinette. Les usagers doivent porter un casque et peuvent demander qu'un casque gratuit leur soit envoyé via l'application.
À Montréal et Westmount, les trottinettes électriques sont autorisées, règle générale, sur les routes de 50 km/h ou moins; et doivent être obligatoirement stationnées dans des zones désignées par les deux villes.
« Après avoir constaté le succès de notre programme dans deux des plus grandes villes d’Alberta, c’est un plaisir de faire un déploiement à Montréal et Westmount », a déclaré Stewart Lyons, président et directeur général de Bird Canada. « Nous travaillons en étroite collaboration avec les deux villes pour assurer le déploiement réussi de nos trottinettes électriques. »
Tournée S.H.A.R.E. à Westmount
Bird Canada concentre son attention sur la sécurité en tenant son évènement S.H.A.R.E. au parc Westmount (au coin de l’avenue Melville et du boulevard Maisonneuve Ouest) le jeudi 26 septembre de 14h à 17h EDT. L’évènement S.H.A.R.E. est conçu pour garantir une conduite responsable favorisant la sécurité et en donnant aux usagers et aux membres de la communauté des conseils pratiques et applicables à utiliser lors de leur prochain trajet.
Au cours de l'événement, Bird Canada présentera les principes fondamentaux de l’utilisation sécuritaire de la route pour ses trottinettes électriques en libre-service, y compris la façon de les conduire correctement, de manière responsable et en toute sécurité, et de les stationner de manière appropriée. En plus de fournir aux participants des informations de base sur ces véhicules de micromobilité, des tutoriels sur les règles locales et les meilleures pratiques en matière de stationnement, Bird partagera également les meilleures pratiques en matière de conduite de trottinettes électriques, ainsi que des directives pour le respect des piétons, des commerces et du trafic afin de garantir une conduite en toute sécurité à Montréal et Westmount.
L’objectif de Bird Canada quant à l’évènement S.H.A.R.E. est de contribuer à rendre la conduite responsable simple et réalisable en fournissant aux participants cinq conseils essentiels:
● Conduite sécuritaire. Naviguez avec précaution et stationnez-vous selon le règlement municipal.
● Prise de conscience accrue. Anticiper ce que les autres pourraient faire.
● Soyez toujours alerte. Gardez les égoportraits et la musique pour après le trajet.
● Respectez les piétons. Gardez les passages accessibles.
● Chaque voix compte. Impliquez-vous pour aider votre ville à remodeler ses rues.
L'événement est idéal pour ceux qui sont intéressés par la conduite de trottinettes électriques ou qui souhaitent en savoir plus sur le service Bird et son parc de trottinettes électriques. Les participants pourront monter l’un des nombreux Birds qui seront sur le site lors de l’événement. Bird distribuera également des casques gratuits lors de l'événement.
Informations pour les médias
Des informations supplémentaires sur la sécurité des trottinettes électriques sont disponibles dans le rapport de sécurité publié cette année par Bird. Les règles concernant les trottinettes électriques sont disponible sur le site internet de la Ville de Montréal et sur le site internet du ministère des Transports.
L’arrivé de Bird Canada à Montréal et Westmount s’inscrit dans les projets pilotes de ces villes concernant les véhicules non immatriculés en libre-service sans ancrage (VNILSSA).
À propos de Bird Canada
Animée par Bird Rides, Bird Canada Inc. gère un programme de partage de véhicules électriques. Bird Canada est une entreprise canadienne qui offre aux Canadiens et aux visiteurs étrangers un nouveau moyen d'éviter les embouteillages, de se déplacer de manière abordable et utilise les solutions de mobilité les plus récentes et les plus innovantes pour les zones urbaines. Pour plus d’information, visiter Bird en ligne, sur Twitter, ou sur Instagram.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006023/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT