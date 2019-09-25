Walgreens Find Care™ Platform Now Features Personalized Sleep Assessment and Solutions

|By Business Wire
With an ongoing commitment to help its customers and patients better manage their chronic conditions, Walgreens today announced that the millions of adults experiencing sleep issues1 can now access new sleep solutions through its Walgreens Find Care™ platform. With the addition of the clinically validated Philips SmartSleep Analyzer, one of several SmartSleep solutions announced by Philips earlier today, Walgreens Find Care users are now able to use the tool to help identify the potential reasons contributing to their sleep issues and connect to sleep diagnostics, guidance, products and solutions online and through the Walgreens mobile app.
“Walgreens is committed to providing healthy solutions, access and support to people with health concerns, including those who struggle with quality and/or quantity of sleep,” said Giovanni Monti, vice president and director of health care innovation, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. “We’re continually improving the Find Care user experience, and this expanded offering to help people take charge of their sleep health is another way in which we are supporting those who are managing a range of chronic conditions.”
Insufficient sleep has been linked to the development and management of a number of chronic diseases
and conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity and depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.2 There is growing recognition of the importance of sleep, with more than a third of U.S. adults having self-reported sleep issues.3
Walgreens Find Care users who access the SmartSleep Analyzer will receive personalized insights and feedback on their sleep challenges based on their responses to a short questionnaire, including guidance on recommended solutions to help meet their individual needs. The tool aims to provide consumers with a better understanding of their sleep habits and offers an assessment, which can be used by the patient to guide further conversations with a physician, should that step be recommended. Additionally, through Walgreens.com, users may explore or purchase any of the Philips SmartSleep solutions such as the SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band, SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband and SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light.
“Philips provides solutions for a variety of sleep issues that affect consumers worldwide, including sleep apnea, sleeplessness, and snoring,” said Carla Kriwet, chief business leader, Connected Care at Philips. “Sleep disorders, which are frequently undiagnosed or have low treatment adherence, result in billions of dollars in national healthcare costs and lost productivity. As the number one sleep therapy brand of choice by US sleep physicians, this is why we are excited to work with leaders in health and consumer engagement like Walgreens. Through our combined efforts, resources and networks, we can help provide access to necessary awareness, screening, and individualized support to meet consumers directly as they seek solutions, making a positive impact across the clinical and consumer sleep communities alike.”
Walgreens Find Care features an expanding portfolio of solutions for chronic care management with connected devices and digital health solutions launched in July 2019 for patients with diabetes through a collaboration with Dexcom, and patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), through a collaboration with Propeller.
Since 2018, the Walgreens Find Care platform has helped connect Walgreens mobile and online customers and patients to health care offerings and a growing selection of recognized health care providers. All Walgreens Find Care offerings are accessible through the Find Care section of the Walgreens mobile app and online at www.walgreens.com/findcare.
Walgreens Find Care, which was recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences as an honoree for the 2019 Webby Awards, continues to add new partners and health offerings to meet the evolving needs of Walgreens patients and customers.
About Walgreens
Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of August 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 1 in 3 adults don’t get enough sleep. Available at https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2016/p0215-enough-sleep.html. Accessed September 2019.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sleep and Chronic Disease. Available at https://www.cdc.gov/sleep/about_sleep/chronic_disease.html. Accessed September 2019.
