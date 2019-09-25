EMPRESARIOS, POLÍTICOS Y VISIONARIOS DEBATEN LA SITUACIÓN DE LOS PROGRAMAS DE EQUIDAD SOCIAL EN LA INDUSTRIA DE LA MARIHUANA EN CALIFORNIA

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 06:02 AM EDT
Una de las grandes promesas de la legalización de la marihuana en California, fue que aquellas comunidades que históricamente más han sufrido los efectos de la “guerra contra las drogas”, tendrían una oportunidad de participar y beneficiarse de la nueva industria.
Muchos en la industria creían que estos “programas de equidad social” serían una fórmula para que los emprendedores que llevan años en la industria, mayoritariamente latinos y afroamericanos, puedan subir su escalafón social y económico. También creían que podría ser una segunda oportunidad para los cientos de personas que han visto sus prospectos laborales restringidos por sus antecedentes penales por crímenes menores relacionados con la marihuana.
Hoy, 11 estados y el Distrito de Columbia han legalizado el uso médico y recreativo de la marihuana, y a las puertas del tercer aniversario del paso de la Prop 64 (la cual prometía a los votantes Californianos soluciones de equidad social) es el momento adecuado de preguntarse: Se están cumpliento las promesas hechas en la Prop 64 en cuanto a ayudar a las comunidades que más han sufrido la “guerra contra las drogas”? Se han creado oportunidades para que los emprendedores de estas comunidades puedan emprender negocios legales? Es la “Equidad Social” sólo una idea, o es un objetivo alcanzable?
Estas son algunas de las preguntas que van a explorar dos grupos de panelistas en el Weedmaps Museum of Weed este Jueves, 26 de septiembre entre las 3:00 y las 6:00pm.
El evento gratuito será moderado por María Cardona, comentarista de CNN y CNN en Español y fundadora de Latinovations y constará de dos paneles. El primero, “Barreras de Ingreso a la industria de la Marihuana para personas de color y los efectos de la Guerra Contra las Drogas” será compuesto por expertos y visionarios en los programas de Equidad Social que existen en California. El segundo panel, “Soluciones políticas para crear una industria equitativa para la venta de Marihuana” incluirá a políticos y miembros de la industria que están involucrados en el proceso de convertir esta promesa en realidad.
El grupo de panelistas incluirá a: Jay King, presidente de la California Black Chamber of Commerce, Kika Keith, CEO de Gorilla Life y miembro de la Equity First Alliance, David Hua, CEO y co-founder de Meadow, Andrea Drummer, Head Chef de Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe, Yvette McDowell de la California Cannabis Industry Association; y el Senador de California Steven Bradford.
“Durante años, los empresarios de las comunidades que más han padecido los efectos de la Guerra contra las Drogas, han visto barreras de ingreso al mercado legal de la Marihuana. Ha llegado la hora del cambio, y nosotros queremos ser parte de ese cambio. Como líderes tecnológicos de la industria, sentimos que tenemos una responsabilidad y oportunidad para ayudar a estos empresarios a sacar el máximo provecho de la industria,” dijo Bridget Hennessey, vicepresidenta de relaciones gubernamentales de Weedmaps. “Esperamos que la combinación de conversaciones serias y importantes sobre la situación y los recursos que ofrecemos a estos emprendedores, pueden ayudar a acelerar estos programas, en California, y el resto de los Estados Unidos.”
El evento será el Jueves, 26 de Septiembre entre las 3:00 p.m y las 6:00 p.m., con el primer panel comenzando sobre las 3:30 p.m. en el Weedmaps Museum of Weed (720 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, Calif. 90038).
Sobre Weedmaps
Fundada en 2008, Weedmaps es la mayor empresa de software y tecnología en la industria de la marihuana. Nuestra oferta incluye sistemas de punto de venta, de logística y de pedidos de compra en línea que permiten que nuestros clientes crezcan sus negocios acorde a las complejas regulaciones existentes en la industria.
Adicionalmente, nuestra plataforma ofrece información detallada sobre los distintos productos a consumidores a través de nuestras aplicaciones para celulares y nuestra página web. A través de nuestra plataforma, los consumidores pueden encontrar tiendas, marcas, productos y aprender más sobre la planta y su historia. Con sede en Irvine, California, Weedmaps tiene más de 500 empleados en oficinas en Barcelona, Berlin, Denver, New York, Phoenix y Toronto. Visitanos en www.weedmaps.com.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006070/es/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT