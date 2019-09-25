Ubisoft et Concordia lancent un cours novateur de conception de jeux vidéo pour les universités à travers le monde

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 06:02 AM EDT
Les universités peuvent désormais offrir à leurs étudiantes et étudiants un cours pour concevoir des jeux numériques aux côtés des meilleurs concepteurs de la planète, et ce, à leur propre rythme, peu importe où ils se trouvent. Ubisoft et l’Université Concordia – par l’entremise du fournisseur de formation en ligne KnowledgeOne – s’unissent pour amener l’expertise du studio de développement de jeux vidéo sur les campus à travers le monde.
Conçue comme un jeu vidéo, l’Odyssée des créateurs de jeux est un cours en ligne qui fait découvrir aux étudiantes et aux étudiants le cycle de production des jeux vidéo. Le cours repose sur le savoir-faire d’Ubisoft – un des leaders de l’industrie du jeu. On y privilégie une approche pratique au processus d’élaboration des jeux qui permet aux étudiantes et étudiants d’apprendre du point de vue du concepteur.
« À Concordia, nous cherchons continuellement à accroître et à améliorer les possibilités d’apprentissage », affirme le recteur par intérim de Concordia, Graham Carr. « L’Odyssée des créateurs de jeux illustre très bien la capacité d’innovation et de créativité qui a fait la renommée d’Ubisoft et de Concordia. »
« L’Odyssée des créateurs de jeux est basée sur l’expertise acquise chez Ubisoft depuis plus de 30 ans, et d’une formation interne offerte à ses concepteurs partout dans le monde. Nous sommes ravis de pouvoir désormais la proposer aux universités et de partager notre savoir-faire avec la future génération de créateurs, » indique Olivier Palmieri, directeur de jeu chez Ubisoft Montréal.
Campée dans le Japon féodal, l’Odyssée des créateurs de jeux relate la quête de Nagato, guerrier shinobi (ancêtre des ninjas), à la recherche de son héritage et de sa véritable vocation. L’histoire du héros évolue en parallèle au parcours d’apprentissage des participants. Tout comme Nagato, les étudiantes et étudiants perfectionnent leurs habiletés et mettent leurs connaissances à l’épreuve. Au cours de leur cheminement, ils gagnent des points d’expérience qui leur permettent de déverrouiller du contenu supplémentaire et de s’élever au classement.
Les étudiantes et étudiants apprendront la théorie de conception des jeux en examinant des exemples concrets et en analysant des jeux créés par Ubisoft. Ils auront en outre accès à des conseils privilégiés de la part des concepteurs de jeux de l’entreprise ainsi qu’à des rencontres exclusives. Les participants devront élaborer leur propre concept de jeu et en partager les éléments de design sur la plateforme afin de terminer le cours.
« Unique en son genre, ce cours est agrémenté d’une ambiance visuelle remarquable et d’éléments de contenu exclusifs », fait remarquer Robert Beauchemin, président et directeur général de KnowledgeOne. « Par l’entremise de notre partenariat avec Ubisoft, nous avons réussi à créer une expérience virtuelle d’apprentissage axée sur le jeu qui permet aux étudiantes et étudiants d’acquérir des compétences fondamentales et d’opérer une transition vers l’industrie. »
Le cours est divisé en deux parties. Intitulé « Approche rationnelle de Game Design », le premier volet explore la manière dont les jeux sont conçus. L’objectif est de faire comprendre aux étudiantes et étudiants comment sont créées les mécaniques novatrices en analysant et en rationalisant différentes structures de jeux. Le deuxième volet - « Approche rationnelle de Level Design » - présente diverses méthodes pour créer des univers immersifs et offrir aux joueurs des expériences de jeu divertissantes. Chaque volet dûment réussi est assorti d’un certificat d’Ubisoft et de l’établissement universitaire qui offre le cours.
Donné en anglais et en français, le premier volet de l’Odyssée des créateurs de jeux est déjà offert aux étudiantes et étudiants par l’entremise de plusieurs universités. Le deuxième volet sera lancé dans les deux langues au printemps 2020.
Ubisoft
Ubisoft figure parmi les leaders mondiaux de la création, édition et distribution de jeux vidéo et de services interactifs. Le groupe possède un riche portefeuille de marques de renommée internationale telles que Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, Rayman, Far Cry, Watch Dogs ou encore la série de jeux vidéo Tom Clancy. Les équipes d’Ubisoft, à travers son réseau mondial de studios et de filiales de distribution, s’engagent à offrir aux joueurs des expériences de jeu originales et inoubliables sur l’ensemble des plateformes populaires, dont les consoles, mobiles, tablettes et PC. Pour l'exercice 2018-19, le Net Booking d'Ubisoft s'est élevé à 2 029 millions d'euros. Pour plus d'informations, rendez-vous sur: www.ubisoft.com
Université Concordia
L’Université Concordia, située à Montréal, a été classée première université au Canada parmi celles fondées ou établies dans les 50 dernières années selon le classement 2019 Quacquarelli Symonds “Top 50 Under 50”. www.concordia.ca
KnowledgeOne
KnowledgeOne est une entreprise de services d’apprentissage spécialisée dans la conception de programmes de formation, de production, d’hébergement et de soutien opérationnel. https://knowledgeone.ca/about-us/?lang=fr
