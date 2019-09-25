MakerBot Broadens METHOD Material Offering with Precision ASA for Outdoor Applications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 06:03 AM EDT
MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing, continues to expand its materials portfolio with the availability of ASA (acrylonitrile styrene acrylate). ASA is part of MakerBot’s line of Precision Materials for METHOD and is ideal for outdoor applications that need to withstand harsh environments, such as in the automotive, power and utilities, agriculture, oil & gas, and mass transit industries.
ASA is an engineering-grade material with high weather-resistant properties, which make it optimal for outdoor applications, such as outdoor electrical box covers, gardening equipment, and automotive side view mirror housings. ASA is available for METHOD X, a powerful manufacturing workstation with an up to 100°C Circulating Heated Chamber capable of providing a superior print environment for industrial-level materials. Powered by Stratasys®, the MakerBot METHOD X is designed to help engineers achieve dimensionally-accurate production-grade parts at a lower cost than traditional manufacturing.
“We are committed to adding a wide range of materials to the METHOD platform to support the different needs of our customers and their applications,” said Nadav Goshen, CEO, MakerBot. “The METHOD X Circulating Heated Chamber allows engineers to produce strong and durable parts with industrial materials. We believe that ASA can deliver high-performing mechanical properties that will enable companies to develop better products.”
ASA has mechanical properties similar to ABS but with stronger ultra-violet (UV), long-term heat resistance, and chemical resistance. This enables ASA to retain its gloss, color, and properties in outdoor exposure better than ABS. ASA’s weather-resistant properties make it ideal for many end-use parts and functional prototype applications that are exposed to harsh environments, such as those within the automotive, power and utilities, agriculture, oil & gas, and mass transit industries.
Engineers can print unrestricted geometries when printing ASA with Stratasys SR-30 industrial support material. The combination of these two materials allows users to achieve consistent and repeatable parts with ± 0.2 mm dimensional accuracy1, resulting in superior surface finish and print precision. METHOD X is the only 3D printer in its price-class that uses SR-30, providing engineers with unlimited design freedom.
MakerBot’s line of Precision Materials for METHOD include MakerBot Tough, PLA, PVA, ABS, and ASA, and are primarily used for prototyping, jigs and fixtures, and end-use parts. These materials have been extensively tested by MakerBot for the highest reliability and measurably-accurate parts.
MakerBot is scheduled to showcase Precision ASA at TCT Show UK in Birmingham, UK, September 24-26. Visit MakerBot at Booth E100 in Hall 3 & 3a at NEC Birmingham.
Precision ASA is expected to begin shipping in November 2019, and will be available in black. The availability of ASA in red and white is expected shortly thereafter. For more information, visit https://www.makerbot.com/3d-printers/materials/method/.
About MakerBot
MakerBot, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), is a global leader in the 3D printing industry. The company helps create the innovators of today and the businesses and learning institutions of the future. Founded in 2009 in Brooklyn, NY, MakerBot strives to redefine the standards for 3D printing for reliability, accessibility, precision, and ease-of-use. Through this dedication, MakerBot has one of the largest install bases in the industry and also runs Thingiverse, the largest 3D printing community in the world.
We believe there's an innovator in everyone, so we make the 3D printing tools that make your ideas matter. Discover innovation with MakerBot 3D printing.
To learn more about MakerBot, visit makerbot.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement
The statements in this press release relating to Stratasys’ and/or MakerBot's beliefs regarding the benefits consumers will experience from the Precision ASA material and its features and Stratasys’ and MakerBot’s expectations on timing of shipping the Precision ASA material are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' and MakerBot's businesses, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that consumers will not perceive the benefits of the Precision ASA material and its features to be the same as Stratasys and MakerBot do; the risk that unforeseen technical difficulties will delay the shipping of the Precision ASA material; and other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Stratasys' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 7, 2019. Stratasys (or MakerBot) is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by the rules and regulations of the SEC.
10.2 mm or ± 0.002 mm per mm of travel (whichever is greater). Based on internal testing of selected geometries.
