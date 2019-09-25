Fastest 3D Printer Nexa3D Welcomes Frank S. Sklarsky to Board of Directors

|By Business Wire
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, announced today that former PPG Industries and Tyco International Chief Financial Officer Frank S. Sklarsky has joined its board of directors.
Among the many leadership roles he has held, Sklarsky served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), a Fortune 500 leading provider of paints, coatings and specialty materials. Previously Frank served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Tyco International, a global provider of security, fire protection and flow control solutions. Prior to Tyco, Sklarsky spent 20 years with Chrysler and DaimlerChrysler, in progressively senior roles culminating as a Corporate Vice President, Finance. Sklarsky held senior leadership roles at Dell and served as EVP and CFO of ConAgra Foods and Kodak.
Sklarsky currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Rochester Institute of Technology and on the Board of Directors of Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. He served on the Board of Directors of Harman International (NYSE:HAR) until its successful sale to Samsung Electronics in 2017.
Frank began his career as a CPA with Ernst & Young and holds an MBA from Harvard University. He was a licensed Certified Public Accountant in New York State from January 1980 through December 2017.
“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Frank to our board of directors,” said Nexa3D Chairman & CEO Avi Reichental. “Frank has been providing sound leadership and guidance on strategic, business and financial matters to several world class tech companies for decades and we are fortunate to attract a director of his caliber to our company. His wide range of experiences at some of the world’s top specialty materials, automotive and high-tech publicly traded corporations will invariably help guide Nexa3D as we rapidly expand our market reach and operations around the world.”
“I’m very excited to join Nexa3D’s board of directors given the company’s huge potential to disrupt the 3D printing industry and manufacturing as we know it,” said Sklarsky. “As manufacturers seek to compete globally by harnessing Industry 4.0 capabilities, Nexa3D is well positioned to deliver a clear advantage for companies looking to compress their new products’ time to market and boost productivity. I'm grateful for this opportunity and look forward to the journey ahead as Nexa3D expands the use of additive manufacturing in mission critical automotive, medical and consumer products around the world.”
Comparatively speaking, Nexa3D's flagship NXE400 printer makes the leap in printing speeds in the same way internet access moved from dialup to broadband, printing up to 16 liters of part volume at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute. It features full factory automation compatibility as well as optional washing and curing units that together reduce the time to produce functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes. The fastest 3D printer on the market, Nexa3D’s prints at up to six times the speed and 2.5 times the build volume of all other comparable products. Nexa3D printers are powered by the company’s proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix that in combination can reach speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute.
About Nexa3D
Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company’s printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.
