Indústria móvel intensifica compromisso com o cumprimento de metas de desenvolvimento sustentável e novos relatórios de estudo da GSMA

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 06:14 AM EDT
Um novo estudo da GSMA mostra maior contribuição da indústria de telefonia móvel e relação a todos os 17 das Metas de desenvolvimento sustentável (ODS) da ONU no ano passado. A edição 2019 do Relatório de impacto na indústria móvel da GSMA, publicado hoje na Assembléia geral da ONU (UNGA) em Nova Iorque, destaca o papel da tecnologia e conectividade móvel no cumprimento das metas das ODS e na transformação da vida de bilhões em todo o mundo. Entretanto, o relatório alerta que o progresso deve ser acelerado para que o setor maximize totalmente seu impacto antes do prazo de 2030 para o cumprimento das Metas.
"Nosso novo relatório principal apresenta muitas evidências para demonstrar como os dispositivos móveis estão entregando as ODS, reduzindo a pobreza, melhorando a saúde e a educação e impulsionando o crescimento econômico sustentável", afirmou Mats Granryd, diretor geral da GSMA. “Isso foi alcançado estendendo as redes de banda larga móvel a todos os cantos do mundo, resultando em quase um bilhão de novas pessoas conectando-se à internet móvel desde 2015. Mas, para maximizar nosso impacto na próxima década, precisamos garantir que a metade da população que ainda não está na internet esteja conectada de maneira acessível, segura e equipada com habilidades digitais críticas”.
Desde 2016, quando a indústria móvel se tornou um dos primeiros setores do mundo a se comprometer com as ODS, cerca de 400 milhões de novas pessoas começaram a usar dispositivos móveis e mais de 860 milhões começaram a acessar serviços de internet móvel. Espera-se também que a introdução dos serviços 5G permita novas tecnologias e inovações em IA, IoT e big data acelerem ainda mais metas como maior inclusão e igualdade nos países desenvolvidos e em desenvolvimento.
O estudo relata que em 2018:
- Dois terços da população mundial (5,1 bilhões) são assinantes móveis e quase metade (3,5 bilhões) está usando serviços de internet móvel.
- A indústria móvel contribuiu com US$ 3,9 trilhões (4,6%) para o PIB mundial, impulsionada pelo impacto direto e pelo aumento da produtividade em outros setores.
- Quase dois bilhões de assinantes usam seu telefone celular para comprar bens e serviços (mais de 160 milhões em comparação a 2017).
- 1,3 bilhões de assinantes acessam serviços de saúde móveis (mais de 230 milhões em comparação a 2017).
- 1,4 bilhão de assinantes usam o dispositivo móvel para melhorar sua educação ou a de seus filhos (140 milhões em comparação a 2017).
- O dinheiro móvel ajudou a reduzir o déficit de exclusão financeira nos países de baixa e média rendas, com 866 milhões de contas de dinheiro móvel registradas no final de 2018 (mais de 20% em relação a 2017).
- 140 milhões de pessoas adicionais em áreas rurais conectadas à internet móvel pela primeira vez.
- Agora, 80% das mulheres adultas em países de baixa e média rendas possuem um telefone celular, o que pode ajudá-las a se sentirem mais seguras e conectadas - um aumento de 250 milhões nos últimos cinco anos.
Medindo o impacto do celular
O Relatório de impacto na indústria móvel da GSMA usa uma metodologia proprietária para atribuir uma "pontuação de impacto" para medir a contribuição do setor para cada uma das 17 metas. Aplicando esse método, o resultado do estudo mostra que o impacto mais significativo da indústria continua a ser a ODS nº 9 (indústria, inovação e infraestrutura). Esse progresso é resultado da construção da banda larga móvel para cobrir 90% da população do mundo e conectar mais de cinco bilhões de pessoas em todo o mundo. De acordo com as pontuações, um progresso significativo é relatado em 2018 na ODS nº 4: educação de qualidade e ODS nº 6: água limpa e saneamento.
O estudo também destaca o papel da indústria de telefonia móvel na abordagem dos desafios ambientais e de mudanças climáticas (ODS nº 13, ação climática). Esse progresso é resultado do fornecimento de conectividade para soluções digitais que reduzem o uso de energia, reduzem viagens e transporte ou reduzem as emissões de GEE. O próprio setor também está colaborando em uma iniciativa liderada pela GSMA em torno da divulgação de impactos climáticos e estabelecimento de metas de emissões 1.
Trabalhando em direção a um #BetterFuture
Como parte da sua campanha #BetterFuture e compromisso com as ODS, a GSMA está trabalhando em estreita colaboração com a indústria, os formuladores de políticas e a comunidade internacional de desenvolvimento para ajudar a conectar os não conectados. Ao fazer isso, novas oportunidades para alavancar e dimensionar soluções habilitadas para celular melhoram a qualidade de vida das pessoas. Este trabalho está sendo alcançado através de vários programas e iniciativas da GSMA em andamento, incluindo Dispositivo móvel para desenvolvimento, que identifica oportunidades e fornece inovações com impacto socioeconômico em serviços financeiros, saúde, agricultura, identidade digital, energia, água, saneamento, resiliência a desastres e igualdade de gênero; Big Data para o bem social; e Nós nos importamos.
A edição de 2019 do Relatório de impacto da indústria móvel é de autoria da GSMA Intelligence, o braço de pesquisa da GSMA. O relatório fornece resumos sobre o impacto do celular em todas as 17 ODS e apresenta estudos de caso inovadores de iniciativas de operadoras que apoiam as Metas.
Clique aqui para acessar o relatório
-FIM-
Sobre a GSMA
A GSMA representa os interesses das operadoras de telefonia móvel no mundo todo, reunindo mais de 750 operadoras e cerca de 400 empresas do amplo ecossistema da tecnologia móvel, incluindo fabricantes de aparelhos e dispositivos, empresas de software, fornecedores de equipamentos e empresas de internet, assim como organizações em setores industriais adjacentes. A GSMA também produz os eventos MWC líderes do setor, realizados anualmente em Barcelona, Los Angeles e Xangai, além do Mobile 360 Series com conferências regionais.
Para obter mais informações, visite o site corporativo da GSMA em www.gsma.com. Siga a GSMA no Twitter: @GSMA.
1 https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/press-release/worlds-leading-mobile-operators-to-disclose-climate-impacts-as-part-of-new-gsma-led-climate-action-roadmap/
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006064/pt/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT