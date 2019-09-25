IDEMIA incrementa su inversión en la plataforma para la capacidad de procesamiento en fronteras de APAC

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 06:14 AM EDT
IDEMIA amplía la inversión en su gente en Canberra y Sídney, en base su negocio renovado recientemente en esa región.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006122/es/
(Photo: Business Wire)
La creciente organización se impulsa a través de la adaptación para el mercado local de la plataforma para Aeropuertos y Fronteras Gen 3.0, que cuenta con una cartera de soluciones orientadas a brindar una experiencia fluida al viajero en todo el proceso de fronteras y aeropuertos.
Los equipos se ubican lo más cerca posible de las operaciones del cliente a fin de fomentar la innovación e incubar conceptos nuevos. A su vez, forman parte de la comunidad de innovación mundial de IDEMIA y aprovechan las ventajas de su capacidad de desarrollo e investigación multisectorial en todo el mundo.
Esta capacidad, líder en el sector, diseñada para facilitar el procesamiento de pasajeros, se redefinió y transformó en un producto para escalabilidad gracias al trabajo de IDEMIA con el galardonado aeropuerto Changi de Singapur, donde funciona actualmente en las terminales 3 y 4, además de encontrarse en proceso de adaptación a otros mercados de Asia-Pacífico.
La plataforma Gen 3.0 se basa en la tecnología de IDEMIA, líder en todo el mundo, de datos biométricos sin contacto: un motor de alta escalabilidad y biometría industrial, que incluirá sensores sin contacto para reconocimiento facial, del iris y de las huellas digitales. Se trata de una tecnología de eficacia probada y preparada para usarse visualmente para el procesamiento de pasajeros sin contacto en el aeropuerto.
El conjunto incluye una innovadora puerta de embarque electrónica con paso de a pie diseñada para permitir el flujo libre de pasajeros y garantizar, a la vez, que todos los pasajeros pueda ser vistos, reconocidos y autorizados por las autoridades. La nueva solución está diseñada además para aliviar algunas de las presiones de las autoridades mediante el procesamiento de los viajeros más legítimos en autoservicios. Los oficiales intervendrán solo excepcionalmente y contarán con aplicaciones basadas en móviles que les permitirán operar mientras recorren el aeropuerto.
Esta suite ya se ha implementado en gran parte en aeropuertos de toda la región de Asia-Pacífico. Además, gracias a la inversión adicional en su presencia en Australia, IDEMIA reforzará aún más la capacidad para su implementación.
Tim Ferris, presidente de IDEMIA en la región de Asia-Pacífico, comentó: “La región de Asia-Pacífico está a la vanguardia de la innovación en fronteras y aeropuertos, y continúa siendo un mercado de crecimiento estratégico para IDEMIA. Gracias a la expansión de nuestra capacidad en Australia, brindaremos un mayor apoyo a nuestros clientes en la región y continuaremos con el desarrollo de una suite de productos y soluciones de gran éxito para los mercados de todo el mundo”.
Acerca de IDEMIA
IDEMIA, líder mundial en Identidad Aumentada, ofrece un entorno seguro para que los ciudadanos y los consumidores puedan realizar sus actividades cotidianas esenciales (como pagar, conectarse y viajar) tanto en el espacio físico como en el digital.
Proteger nuestra identidad se ha convertido en algo vital para desarrollarse en el mundo actual. Al apoyar la Identidad Aumentada, una identidad que protege la privacidad y la confiabilidad, al tiempo que garantiza transacciones seguras, autenticadas y verificables, reinventamos la manera en que pensamos, producimos, usamos y protegemos uno de nuestros mayores recursos, nuestra identidad, tanto para individuos como para objetos, en cualquier momento y lugar en que la seguridad resulte importante. Ofrecemos Identidad Aumentada a clientes internacionales de los sectores financiero, de telecomunicaciones, identidad, seguridad pública e Internet de las cosas (IoT).
Con 13 000 empleados en todo el mundo, IDEMIA presta servicio a clientes en 180 países.
Para obtener más información, visite www.idemia.com / Siga a @IdemiaGroup en Twitter
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006122/es/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT