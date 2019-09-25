Fundbox lève 326 millions USD pour étendre le premier réseau de paiements et de crédits B2B du secteur

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 06:14 AM EDT
Aujourd'hui Fundbox, le réseau de paiement et de crédit B2B conçu pour faciliter et accélérer le commerce B2B à grande échelle, a annoncé la levée d'un financement en capital de croissance de 176 millions USD pour sa série C. La société a également annoncé avoir obtenu en outre une facilité de crédit de 150 millions USD.
Fundbox utilisera ces nouveaux investissements pour transformer l'expérience des paiements B2B et du crédit en rendant les transactions simples, rapides et transparentes afin que les entreprises disposent d'une plus grande prévisibilité des flux de trésorerie.
Le tour de financement de série C a été sursouscrit et comprend un large éventail d’investisseurs institutionnels de premier plan, notamment Allianz X, Régime de soins de santé de l’Ontario (Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, HOOPP), HarbourVest, 9Yards Capital, Hamilton Lane, SEB Private Equity (pour le compte de clients), Cathay Innovation, Synchrony, MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd., Recruit Strategic Partners, le groupe Internet GMO et Arbor Ventures, ainsi que la participation des principaux investisseurs Fundbox existants, notamment Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst et Spark Capital Growth.
« Le statu quo pour les transactions B2B est dû à des flux de trésorerie incertains et à des systèmes de paiement désuets, qui freinent la croissance des activités. Si vous êtes propriétaire d'une entreprise et que vous ne savez pas quand vous serez payé ou si vous avez les fonds nécessaires pour effectuer une transaction, vous perdez un temps précieux et des opportunités commerciales importantes », a déclaré Eyal Shinar, fondateur et PDG de Fundbox. « Les remèdes à cette incertitude sont la capacité à faciliter la prise de décision rapide en matière de risque, des paiements plus rapides et des conditions plus souples afin que nos clients disposent d’une plus grande prévisibilité liée à leurs revenus et à leurs flux de trésorerie. Ce nouveau cycle d’investissement valide l’opportunité du marché et indique que notre équipe est sur la bonne voie, alors que nous continuons à nous concentrer sur la transformation du commerce B2B pour le meilleur.∘»
« Fundbox a fait ses preuves sur le marché concurrentiel de la fintech B2B en construisant le premier réseau de paiement et de crédit », a ajouté Nazim Cetin, PDG d'Allianz X. « Notre investissement renforce la conviction que, dans le secteur de l’ecommerce, Fundbox continuera à se distinguer en utilisant des technologies qui permettent aux entreprises clientes de se concentrer sur la croissance de leur entreprise. Nous anticipons avec intérêt de collaborer avec Fundbox et de soutenir sa croissance continue sur un marché en expansion de 21 000 milliards USD. »
Libérer l’économie exprimée en termes nets
Selon une étude récente menée par Fundbox en partenariat avec PYMNTS, un montant sans précédent de 3,1 milliards USD serait dû à des entreprises américaines aujourd'hui, et ce montant est bloqué dans des comptes débiteurs clients « en suspens ». Fundbox appelle cette immense réserve de capitaux hors de portée la «Net Terms Economy∘» (l’économie exprimée en termes nets). En débloquant ce capital avec des technologies de paiement plus rapides, il est possible de transformer des millions d'entreprises qui offrent ou s'appuient sur des conditions de crédit ouvertes pour mener à bien une transaction commerciale.
C'est pourquoi Fundbox a mis en place le premier réseau de paiements et de crédits bilatéraux spécialement conçu pour accélérer le commerce B2B. Avec des décisions de risque automatisées par l'apprentissage automatique, des paiements plus rapides aux vendeurs et des conditions de paiement plus souples pour l'acheteur, les vendeurs peuvent se concentrer sur l'augmentation des volumes moyens de commandes (average order volumes, AOV), tandis que les acheteurs bénéficient d'une plus grande confiance d’achats et d'une plus grande flexibilité de remboursement.
« Fundbox transforme tout le paysage B2B en libérant des milliards de dollars bloqués au sein de l’économie exprimée en termes nets », a souligné Melissa C. Guzy, cofondatrice et associée directrice d’Arbor Ventures. « Pour que le commerce B2B réponde aux besoins d'une économie du XXIe siècle, les transactions doivent s'effectuer en temps réel. L'équipe de Fundbox a une vision très claire de l'avenir du commerce B2B, raison pour laquelle nous avons choisi de soutenir cette équipe.∘»
À propos de Fundbox
Fundbox est une société de technologie financière de premier plan qui vise à perturber le marché du commerce B2B (interentreprises) de 21 billions USD en lançant le premier réseau de paiement et de crédit B2B au monde. Avec Fundbox, les vendeurs (de toutes tailles) peuvent rapidement augmenter les volumes moyens des commandes (average order volumes, AOV) et améliorer les taux de clôture en proposant des conditions nettes et des plans de paiement plus compétitifs aux acheteurs de PME. Grâce à de lourds investissements dans l'apprentissage automatique et à la capacité d'analyser rapidement des données transactionnelles, Fundbox réinvente les paiements B2B et les produits de crédit grâce à de nouvelles méthodes qui redéfinissant les catégories.
Fundbox a reçu de nombreux prix pour l'innovation Fintech, notamment les prestigieux Forbes Fintech 50, Forbes Billion Dollar Startup To Watch, Fintech Breakthrough Awards for Best B2B Payments Platform, et la Atlas Award for Best Israeli Startup, entre autres. Depuis la création de la société en 2013, Fundbox a levé, en incluant son plus récent financement, 300 millions USD auprès d’un groupe d’investisseurs de premier ordre dirigé par Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Spark Growth Capital et Jeff Bezos. La société enregistre actuellement une incroyable croissance.
Pour plus d'informations sur Fundbox, consultez le site fundbox.com.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006108/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT