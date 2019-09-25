Brightcove Lança Novo Relatório Trimestral do Índice Global de Vídeos, uma Análise Aprofundada do Comportamento de Consumidores Devido ao Crescimento de OTT

|By Business Wire
|
|September 25, 2019 06:14 AM EDT
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), o principal provedor de serviços em nuvem para vídeos, publicou hoje o Índice Global de Vídeos Brightcove do 2º Trimestre, um relatório que analisa centenas de milhões de pontos de dados recentes a fim de fornecer informações sobre como os espectadores assistem ao conteúdo de vídeos, quais dispositivos são utilizados e que tipos de conteúdo são consumidos nestes vários dispositivos.
Picos de consumo móvel
Os resultados do relatório mostram que 53% das visualizações globais de vídeos começam em dispositivos móveis, smartphones e tablets, diminuindo o compartilhamento dos computadores desktop tradicionais. Os smartphones tiveram o maior crescimento, de 38% para 45%, apenas um ano atrás. Nos mercados emergentes, especialmente na Ásia-Pacífico (APAC), o celular reina, onde 84% de todos os acessos foram em celulares, e no Japão / Coreia do Sul em 58%. No Oriente Médio e na África, a participação de smartphones foi de 57%. Em todas as regiões, exceto nas Américas (EUA e Canadá), os dispositivos móveis ocuparam espaço dos computadores desktop.
“A alavancagem de vídeo em celular continua sendo crucial para os provedores de OTT, pois buscam não apenas espectadores mais jovens - que tradicionalmente eram os primeiros para celulares - mas também os mais velhos que descobriram que o vídeo em celular é um modo conveniente de consumir conteúdo fora de casa", disse Jim O'Neill, Analista Principal da Brightcove. "A quantidade de conteúdo consumido em dispositivos móveis mais que dobrou no ano passado. Isto se deve principalmente ao fato de os proprietários e distribuidores de conteúdo disponibilizam conteúdo 'premium' aos consumidores em qualquer lugar, a qualquer momento e em qualquer dispositivo. Este crescimento continuará à medida que mais conteúdo - especialmente conteúdo esportivo de alto valor - se tornar mais predominante e facilmente acessível em dispositivos móveis."
iOS x Android
O domínio do iOS em dispositivos móveis foi alastrado no ano passado, com vídeos visualizados em dispositivos Android, predominando agora em quatro regiões, comparado aos dispositivos iOS dominantes em apenas três. A nível mundial, a participação de smartphones Android aumentou de 68% para 59% um ano atrás, com o iOS permanecendo dominante em tablets. O uso do Android é mais alto na APAC, onde 92% das reproduções de vídeo são em telefones e tablets Android. A Europa é a próxima mais alta, com 70% das reproduções de vídeo em dispositivos Android. Somente o Japão / Coreia do Sul continua vendo o crescimento do iOS.
Padrões de engajamento por dispositivo
Continuando com uma tendência recente, o vídeo de formato longo (21 a 40 minutos) e o vídeo de formato extra longo (mais de 41 minutos) tiveram um crescimento mais rápido na faixa de "tempo assistido" em todos os dispositivos, de TVs conectadas a smartphones. O conteúdo em formato extra longo teve a maior faixa total de "tempo assistido" em todos os dispositivos, apesar de vídeos em formato curto (0-5 minutos) terem o maior número de ativos publicados.
A crescente qualidade da entrega em dispositivos móveis, planos de dados mais baratos e smartphones Android mais acessíveis da China tiveram um impacto significativo no modo como o conteúdo é consumido.
"O celular não é mais dominado pelo conteúdo de lanche - em vez disto, fornece uma refeição com vários pratos aos consumidores", disse O'Neill: "Na Conferência Internacional de Transmissão (IBC), no início deste mês, a discussão mudou do que está amplamente incluído no mix de conteúdo com o fim de fornecer conteúdo diretamente aos consumidores, com mais personalização e menos limitações."
Para obter mais informações sobre o comportamento da indústria de OTT e do consumidor de vídeos, baixe todo o Relatório do Índice de Vídeos aqui: www.brightcove.com/en/video-index
Sobre o Índice Global de Vídeos
O Índice Global de Vídeos agrega dados anônimos dos clientes de mídia da Brightcove a nível mundial. O relatório abrange tendências mundiais de dados, bem como descobre tendências regionais para as Américas, Europa, Oriente Médio / África, América Latina, Japão / Coreia do Sul, Austrália / Nova Zelândia e Ásia-Pacífico.
Sobre a Brightcove
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) é provedor e líder mundial de poderosas soluções em nuvem para gerenciar, fornecer e monetizar experiências de vídeos em todas as telas. Como uma força pioneira no mundo de vídeos online desde a fundação da empresa em 2004, a tecnologia premiada da Brightcove, serviços incomparáveis, amplo ecossistema de parceiros e escala global comprovada ajudaram milhares de empresas em mais de 70 países a obter melhores resultados comerciais com vídeos. Para saber mais, acesse www.brightcove.com.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005862/pt/
