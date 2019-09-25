Surefire Local Launches New, All-In-One Local Marketing Platform, Enabling Local Businesses to Grow Quickly and More Profitably

|By Business Wire
Surefire Local, the industry’s leading provider of an all-in-one local marketing platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses attract lifetime customers, grow revenue and broaden reach in their local markets, announced today the launch of its new, cloud-based product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™. The next-generation platform equips local businesses with the tools needed to effectively manage their digital and traditional marketing efforts as well as provide real-time, actionable insights into marketing channels that provide the greatest rate of return. Through its intuitive platform, Surefire Local empowers local businesses of all sizes to maximize the ROI of new and existing customers, generate new, qualified leads and guide digital marketing investments to grow and scale profitably.
With more than 30.2 million small businesses in the U.S., and more than 540,000 new ones being started each month, business owners and entrepreneurs are on a mission, not only to survive, but to thrive as they fight to grow, dominate the conversation and build credibility in a highly competitive and crowded marketplace. Surefire Local’s platform is designed natively to be an all-in-one, technology-driven marketing solution that can quickly, effectively and consistently attract, identify and convert leads.
“We’ve been working with local business owners for a long time and fully understand their strengths, pain points and limitations. We are thrilled to deliver a platform that provides real-time, actionable insights, analytics and features to time-crunched small business owners enabling their voice to finally be heard in the market,” said Chris Marentis, founder and CEO of Surefire Local. “With advanced, affordable marketing capabilities, streamlined access and hundreds of available integrations, Surefire Local’s technology will soon be the go-to local marketing platform for small and medium-sized businesses around the world.”
Surefire Local’s all-in-one platform offers several digital marketing solutions in one central platform enabling users to gain a holistic view of all marketing efforts in one dashboard. Key features include:
- Reputation Management – Request, monitor, manage and respond to online ratings and reviews from all major first party and third-party ratings and review sites.
- Directory Listing Management – Get discovered and rank higher on Google as companies improve local visibility through tracked directory listings spanning search engines, maps, social networks, review sites and apps.
- Content Marketing – Generate, schedule and distribute photos, articles, tips, videos and other assets directly to blogs, social media channels and website pages with painless scheduling, approval workflows and content publishing documentation.
- Lead Management – Immediately follow up on new potential customers with instant mobile contact notifications, or entice the sale with prebuilt campaigns designed to nurture and engage – all without the agony of standard CRMs.
- Search and Display Advertising – Advertise through search and display ads across search engines like Google and Bing or social networks like Facebook and Instagram with pre-optimized campaigns that are effortless to geotarget and monitor, and are supported through built-in tools and tips.
- Insights and Analytics – Maintain web presence through a robust suite of analytics spanning website traffic, advertising programs, call tracking, social media monitoring, share of voice, competitor benchmarking and more.
“The Surefire Local Marketing Platform has proven to be an exceptional turnkey solution for our franchisees by exponentially increasing their online, local presence across the digital marketplace,” said Gayle Milling, chief marketing officer at Home Franchise Concepts. “With native, hyper-local digital marketing and 1-to-1 customer communication tools – Surefire Local’s technology is crucial to attracting, converting and monetizing loyal, lifelong customers.”
By leveraging the power of Surefire Local Marketing Platform, businesses of all sizes can ensure continuous refinement, improvement and expansion of a company’s local reach and digital reputation. With single sign-on and mobile access, along with hundreds of integrations, small businesses can better monitor, track and analyze its online marketing performance and presence in real-time. Surefire Local’s complete marketing solution enables local small businesses to better connect and engage with potential and existing customers to create broader brand awareness, generate a greater share of leads, drive higher ROI and win against competitors. Since 2010, Surefire Local’s award-winning technology has helped thousands of local businesses in North America compete with industry giants across a multitude of industries, including home improvement, health and wellness, legal services, professional services and more.
“BIA’s survey of local advertisers shows that only 17.2 percent work with agencies for their advertising and marketing,” said Rick Ducey, managing director of BIA Advisory Services. “Interestingly, it’s not the cost of agencies rather the results that limit agency use. Local advertisers who don’t use agencies are looking for better targeting, quality and consistency in their local marketing initiatives. About a quarter (27.9 percent) of local advertisers use their own data to assess their marketing ROI. A data-driven, integrated marketing platform can put these businesses miles ahead in their business development efforts.”
For more information on Surefire Local and/or the Surefire Local Marketing Platform, visit: https://www.surefirelocal.com/
About Surefire Local:
Surefire Local provides the industry’s most complete marketing platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses attract lifetime customers, grow revenue and broaden reach in their local markets. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing. Founded in 2010, Surefire Local has helped thousands of local businesses in North America across a multitude of industries, including home improvement, health and wellness, legal services, professional services and more. Surefire Local’s all-in-one platform is utilized by some of the world’s most innovative local and multi-location businesses, franchises, dealers and contractor groups, including the world’s largest roofing manufacturer GAF, Carrier Corp., Kohler, Renewal by Andersen, American Dental Partners, Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) with their brands like Budget Blinds, Tailored Living and Concrete Craft, Gutter Helmet and many more. For more information, visit http://www.surefirelocal.com/ and follow on Twitter @SurefireLocal.
