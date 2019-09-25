OneStream-Kunden vollziehen digitalen Wandel in ihren Finanzabteilungen mit OneStream XF Cloud auf der Basis von Microsoft Azure

|By Business Wire
September 25, 2019
OneStream Software, ein führender Anbieter von CPM-Lösungen (Corporate Performance Management) für mittelgroße bis sehr große Unternehmen, gab bekannt, dass 75 % der Neukunden in den letzten 12 Monaten sich für seine OneStream XF Cloud-Lösung entschieden haben, die auf Microsoft Azure basiert. AFL Global, Steel Dynamics und Terex gehören zum stetig wachsenden Stamm an Kunden, die von einer Vielzahl von älteren On-Premise-Finanzsystemen und cloudbasierten punktuellen Lösungen zur einheitlichen OneStream XF Cloud-Lösung wechseln.
„Unsere Integration mit Microsoft Azure sorgt für eine moderne und zuverlässige digitale Basis für OneStream-Kunden. Wir nutzen die von Azure gebotene moderne Datensicherheit, unbegrenzte und flexible Skalierbarkeit sowie die Time-to-Value-Vorteile für die Bereitstellung der einzigen wirklich einheitlichen, umfassenden, unternehmensweiten, cloudbasierten CPM-Plattform, die heute auf dem Markt ist. Großunternehmen wollen beim Übergang auf die Cloud keine Abstriche in Hinblick auf Fähigkeiten, Benutzerfreundlichkeit, Skalierbarkeit oder Leistung machen und bei OneStream XF Cloud auf der Basis von Azure brauchen sie das auch nicht“, so Tom Shea, CEO von OneStream Software.
Die OneStream XF Cloud-Lösung integriert Microsoft Azure Active Directory, Azure SQL-Datenbank und Azure Key Vault. Darüber hinaus unterstützt sie eine breite Palette von internationalen, länder- und branchenspezifischen regulatorischen Auflagen, darunter FedRAMP. Hierbei handelt es sich um Kernfunktionen, die sich Unternehmen für ihre Finanzabteilungen wünschen.
„Mithilfe der OneStream Software können Unternehmen ihren Finanzbereich modernisieren und den Übergang auf die Cloud mit Microsoft Azure erleichtern“, so Lani Phillips, VP von Channel Sales bei Microsoft Corp. „Für Finanzsysteme und CFOs stellt OneStream XF Cloud eine einheitliche und kosteneffiziente Alternative zum Upgrade vom älteren CPM-„Suites“ von Oracle, SAP, IBM und anderen dar.”
Digitale Transformation des Finanzbereichs
Der Übergang von mehreren Systemen auf eine einzige OneStream XF Cloud Plattform, die auf Azure basiert, trägt dazu bei, dass Unternehmen ihre Finanzabschluss, -planungs und -berichtszyklen beschleunigen können und ermöglicht tiefe Einblicke in Finanz- und Nicht-Finanzdaten, die bessere Geschäftsentscheidungen unterstützen. Der OneStream XF MarketPlace bietet zweckorientierte Lösungen, die eine Erweiterung der Plattform bei zusätzlichen Erfordernissen, wie Kontenabstimmung, Leasingbilanzierung, Steuerrückstellungen oder Mitarbeiter- und Kapitalplanung, ermöglichen.
Hunderte von Großunternehmen weltweit nutzen OneStream XF zur Modernisierung ihrer Finanzabteilungen und Umsetzung ihrer Strategie der digitalen Transformation des Finanzsystems. AFL, Steel Dynamics und Terex ersetzten alle mehrere ältere CPM-Anwendungen mit OneStream XF Cloud auf Azure und verzeichneten deutliche Verbesserungen.
„Angesichts des raschen Wachstums von AFL wurde uns bewusst, dass wir eine Unternehmensfinanzplattform benötigten, die für unser komplexes Umfeld geeignet ist und uns gleichzeitig eine Anpassung an Veränderungen ermöglicht. Nach einem erfolgreichen On-Premise-Einsatz ging AFL auf OneStream XF Cloud auf Basis von Azure über. Dabei waren keine neuen Implementierungen erforderlich und innerhalb weniger Stunden hatte AFL ein Anwendungs-Upgrade abgeschlossen. Der Konsolidierungsprozess, der zuvor Stunden dauerte, benötigt jetzt nur noch einige Minuten. Außerdem bietet OneStream neben exzellenten Cash-flow-Reporting umfassende Budgetierungs- und Prognosefunktionen und eine Lösung für Kontenabstimmungen, die unsere vorherige Kontenabstimmungslösung ersetzt“, so Pam Brady, Global Financial Business Analysts, AFL.
Steel Dynamics
„Wir entschieden uns bei unserem Übergang auf die Cloud für Azure, weil wir unserer IT-Abteilung die Möglichkeit geben wollten, neben der Verwaltung der Infrastruktur für unser finanzielle Konsolidierung auch an anderen Posten zu arbeiten. Damit sind wir in der Lage, die OneStream XF Plattform für strategische Funktionen uneingeschränkt zu nutzen. Letzten Endes sind wir mit OneStream XF und Azure sehr zufrieden. Unser Konzernbuchhaltungsteam kann unser Schicksal jetzt selbst steuern und muss sich nicht darauf verlassen, dass die IT-Abteilung alles macht“, so Kyle Kohne, Project Manager, Steel Dynamics.
„Die OneStream XF Cloud Plattform auf Basis von Azure hat unternehmensweit für deutliche Kosteneinsparungen und Chancen gesorgt. Terex ersetzte mehrere Systeme und manuellen Aufwand mit einer einzigen, einheitlichen Lösung, die Konsolidierungen, Berichtwesen, Budgetierung und Planung abdeckt und erweiterungsfähig ist, wenn sich in Zukunft weitere Erfordernisse zeigen. Das neue System hat die Konsolidierungszeit verringert und unsere Budgetierungs- und Prognoseprozesse deutlich verbessert, indem es unsere detaillierten Geschäftspläne mit unseren finanziellen Zielen abstimmt“, so Jon Paterson, VP FP&A, Terex.
Weitere Informationen über OneStream erhalten Sie unter www.onestreamsoftware.com
Über OneStream Software
OneStream Software ist Anbieter einer modernen CPM-Lösung (Corporate Performance Management), die die finanzielle Konsolidierung, Planung, Berichterstattung, Analyse und Finanzdatenqualität für komplexe Organisationen vereinheitlicht und vereinfacht. OneStream XF kann in der Cloud oder vor Ort bereitgestellt werden. Die Plattform ist eine der ersten und einzigen Lösungen, die Unternehmen vergleichbare Standards und Kontrollmöglichkeiten bereitstellt. Sie bietet Unternehmenseinheiten die erforderliche Flexibilität, um mithilfe einer einzigen Anwendung unter Beachtung der Unternehmensstandards noch detaillierter berichten und planen zu können.
Der OneStream XF MarketPlace bietet herunterladbare Lösungen, mit denen die Kunden den Wert ihrer CPM-Plattform problemlos erweitern können, um sich schnell an die veränderlichen Anforderungen der Finanz- und Betriebsabteilung anzupassen. OneStream wurde bei der Inc. 5000 2019 als eines der 700 am schnellsten wachsenden Unternehmen in Nordamerika gelistet.
