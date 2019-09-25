Brightcove presenta su nuevo informe trimestral sobre el índice de video: un análisis detallado sobre el comportamiento de los consumidores en la raíz del crecimiento de OTT

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 06:18 AM EDT
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), proveedor líder de servicios en la nube para video, publicó hoy el Q2 Brightcove Global Video Index (Índice internacional de contenido en video de Brightcove para el segundo trimestre), un informe que analiza cientos de millones de puntos de datos recientes para brindar una comprensión detallada sobre la forma en la que las personas consumen contenido de video, qué dispositivos usan y qué tipos de contenido consumen en los distintos tipos de dispositivos.
Picos en el consumo móvil
Los resultados del informe muestran que el 53 % de las visualizaciones de video a nivel mundial se inician en dispositivos móviles, teléfonos inteligentes y tabletas, dejando en segundo lugar el uso de computadoras de escritorio tradicionales. Los teléfonos inteligentes presentan el mayor crecimiento, del 45 % al 38 % en solo un año. En mercados emergentes, el teléfono móvil es el rey, especialmente en la región de Asia-Pacífico (APAC), donde el 84 % de todas las reproducciones se realizaron en teléfonos móviles, una cifra increíble seguida por un 58 % en Japón y Corea. En Oriente Medio y África, la porción para teléfonos inteligentes fue del 57 %. En todas las regiones, excepto América (EE. UU. y Canadá), el uso del teléfono inteligente superó al de computadoras de escritorios.
“El apalancamiento del sector de video móvil continúa siendo un elemento crucial para los proveedores de OTT, quienes apuntan no solo a los usuarios más jóvenes, que tradicionalmente eligen la telefonía móvil como primera opción, sino también a los mayores, que ahora descubrieron en el video móvil una manera práctica de consumir contenido fuera de sus hogares”, explicó Jim O’Neill, analista principal de Brightcove. “El volumen de contenido que se consume en dispositivos móviles es más del doble respecto al año pasado. Esto se debe, principalmente, a que los propietarios y distribuidores de contenido posibilitan a los usuarios el acceso a contenidos prémium en cualquier momento y lugar y desde cualquier dispositivo. Este crecimiento continuará a medida que mayor cantidad de contenido, especialmente contenido deportivo de alto valor, sea aún más predominante y fácil de acceder desde dispositivos móviles”.
iOS versus Android
En el último año, presenciamos un deterioro en el predominio de iOS en los dispositivos móviles, ya que la visualización de video en dispositivos con Android es más prevalente en cuatro regiones, en comparación con solo tres regiones en las que predominan los dispositivos con iOS. A nivel mundial, la participación de teléfonos inteligentes con Android aumentó de 59 % a 68 % respecto al año pasado, si bien iOS aún predomina las reproducciones en tabletas. El uso de Android es el más alto en la región de APAC, con un 92 % de las reproducciones de video en teléfonos y tabletas con Android. Europa presenta el segundo porcentaje más alto, con un 70 % de las reproducciones de video en dispositivos con Android. Solo en Japón y Corea continúa la tendencia de crecimiento de iOS.
Patrones de participación por dispositivo
Conforme a una tendencia reciente, el video de formato largo (21-40 minutos) y de formato ultra largo (más de 41 minutos) presentó un crecimiento más rápido en la porción de “tiempo de visualización” en todos los dispositivos, desde televisores conectados a teléfonos inteligentes. El contenido en formato ultra largo representa la porción más alta del total de “tiempo visualización” en todos los dispositivos, si bien el video en formato corto (0-5 minutos) presenta la mayor cantidad de activos publicados.
La mayor calidad de transmisión en dispositivos móviles, el menor costo en los planes de datos y los precios más accesibles de los teléfonos con Android provenientes de China tuvieron un importante impacto en la forma de consumir contenido.
“La telefonía móvil ya no se encuentra bajo el dominio de contenido compactado. Ahora, ofrece a los consumidores una comida en varios platos”, comentó O’Neill. “En la Conferencia de Radiodifusión Internacional (IBC) a principios de este mes, el debate cambió de qué se incluye en general en la combinación de contenidos a proveer contenido directo a los consumidores con más nivel de personalización y menos limitaciones”.
Para obtener información detallada sobre el sector de OTT y el comportamiento de los consumidores de video, descargue el informe completo sobre el índice de video aquí: www.brightcove.com/en/video-index
Acerca de Global Video Index
El Global Video Index recopila datos anónimos de los clientes de medios de Brightcove en todo el mundo. El informe cubre tendencias de datos a nivel mundial, además de las nuevas tendencias regionales en Estados Unidos, Europa, Oriente Medio/África, América Latina, Japón/Corea, Australia/Nueva Zelanda y Asia-Pacífico.
Acerca de Brightcove
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) es el proveedor líder global de potentes soluciones de nube para administrar, transmitir y monetizar experiencias de video en cada pantalla. Brightcove es uno de los pioneros a nivel mundial de video en línea desde la fundación de la compañía en 2004, y su tecnología galardonada, sus inmejorables servicios, su amplio ecosistema de socios y una escala global demostrada han ayudado a miles de compañías en más de 70 países a lograr mejores resultados a través del video. Para más información, visite www.brightcove.com.
