El Programa de asociación de la GSMA se amplía para crear la mayor comunidad de IoT en Asia Pacífico

El Programa de asociación en IoT de la GSMA en APAC se ha ampliado para incluir a más de treinta operadores móviles. De este modo, pasa a ser la mayor comunidad de IoT de la región de Asia Pacífico (APAC), anunció hoy la GSMA. El programa reúne a los operadores y a sus socios, incluidos los desarrolladores, fabricantes e integradores de sistemas, para compartir las mejores prácticas, debatir los desafíos y las actualizaciones de los avances en el desarrollo de la IoT en toda la región. La iniciativa ha asistido a la apertura nueve laboratorios nuevos de IoT en la región por parte de siete operadores, con el objetivo de ayudar a desarrollar nuevas soluciones basadas en IoT. La región de APAC ostenta el mercado de IoT más grande del mundo y se espera que alcance los 11 000 millones de conexiones en 2025, con un valor de 386 000 millones de dólares, según GSMA Intelligence.
«El programa ha duplicado su tamaño en menos de un año, lo que demuestra el apoyo, el compromiso y la implicación de la comunidad de operadores móviles, que colaboran estrechamente con sus socios para liderar la expansión y el crecimiento de la IoT en toda la región», comentó Julian Gorman, director de GSMA en Asia Pacífico. «Esta es ahora la mayor comunidad de IoT interregional del mundo, y ya podemos ver su repercusión en términos de desarrollo de nuevas soluciones. Deseo ser testigo de su continuo crecimiento en los próximos años».
Repercusión en APAC
Desde su lanzamiento en octubre de 2018, el Programa de asociación en IoT de APAC ha tenido un impacto inmediato en toda la región, alentando a más de 120 empresas, como los desarrolladores de IoT o las empresas de soluciones, a trabajar con los operadores. El programa también ha apoyado el desarrollo, el diseño y la financiación de nueve nuevos laboratorios de IoT en toda la región, que fomentando la creación de nuevos productos. Los laboratorios de IoT son un mecanismo clave de colaboración que impulsa el desarrollo conjunto de nuevos casos de uso, servicios y aplicaciones con los que desplegar eficazmente las innovaciones de la IoT. El programa también ha organizado una serie de talleres en los que se han explorado temas clave del sector, como la IoT móvil, la IA y la tecnología 5G. Además, ha ofrecido capacitación a los responsables locales de reglamentación y a las partes interesadas, y ha prestado apoyo en materia de mejores prácticas.
La IoT móvil es la que experimenta el crecimiento mundial más rápido
La región APAC es el mercado de IoT de más rápido crecimiento en el mundo, con aproximadamente el 40 % del gasto total en IoT a nivel global en 2018. Según ABI Research, las conexiones globales de redes de baja potencia (LPWA) o de IoT móvil también se han visto impulsadas principalmente por la región de APAC, que representa casi el 97 % de todas las conexiones NB-IoT. Las redes móviles de IoT se encuentran en un proceso de integración a los estándares de 5G para soportar la baja latencia, la IoT masiva y el gran ancho de banda. Treinta y siete de las 119 redes móviles de IoT del mundo también están desplegadas en 15 países de Asia Pacífico. China en particular ha sido un mercado clave para impulsar la adopción temprana, con el 40 % de las conexiones globales de LPWA en 2018.
IoT en GSMA Mobile 360 - Sociedades Digitales
El Programa de IoT de la GSMA acogerá una serie de actividades diferentes en el evento GSMA M360 – Sociedades digitales, que se celebrará en Kuala Lumpur el jueves 26 de septiembre de 2019. Esto incluye la Cumbre de la innovación de IoT en APAC, que ofrece a los asistentes la visión de los operadores de telefonía móvil y sus socios sobre los últimos desarrollos en IoT móvil. También habrá una serie de demostraciones interactivas sobre IoT móvil, 5G, IA, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain y Drones en la IoT Expo – APAC conectado. Incluirá demostraciones prácticas de los principales sectores verticales de la industria, como la agricultura, la aviación y el comercio minorista, además de soluciones de hogares inteligentes, tráfico inteligente y avicultura inteligentes. Para obtener más información, visite: https://www.gsma.com/iot/events/m360-apac-iot-summit/#expo
El nacimiento de «Beyond Connectivity»
La GSMA lanzará la campaña «Beyond Connectivity» (Más allá de la conectividad) en el Mobile 360 – Sociedades digitales. Esta campaña describe el modo en que los operadores móviles ofrecen soluciones innovadoras y transformadoras a los clientes a través de big data, aprendizaje automático, análisis, computación periférica y tecnologías de contabilidad distribuida, y más allá de la mera conectividad de datos. Para obtener más información, visite: www.gsma.com/BeyondConnectivity
- Entre los operadores figuran: Axiata Group (Axiata Robi, Celcom, Dialog Axiata, Ncell, Smart Axiata, XL Axiata and Xpand), Indosat Ooredoo, Jazz, M1, Maxis, Mobitel, Smartfren, Singtel Group (Singtel, Optus), StarHub, Telenor Group (Digi, DTAC, Grameenphone, Telenor Connexion, Telenor Myanmar, Telenor Pakistan), Telstra, TM ONE, True, Rakuten, Viettel Group (Metfone, Mytel, Unitel, Viettel), Vodafone Idea
Acerca de la GSMA
La GSMA representa los intereses de los operadores de telefonía móvil de todo el mundo, y une a más de 750 operadores con casi 400 empresas del amplio ecosistema de la telefonía móvil. Entre estas empresas se incluyen fabricantes de teléfonos móviles y dispositivos portátiles, empresas de software, proveedores de equipos y empresas de Internet, así como organizaciones en sectores adyacentes de la industria. La GSMA también organiza los eventos líderes de la industria Mobile World Congress en Barcelona, Los Ángeles y Shanghái, así como la serie de conferencias regionales Mobile 360.
Para obtener más información, visite el sitio corporativo de la GSMA en www.gsma.com. Siga a la GSMA en Twitter: @GSMA.
