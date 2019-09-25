GK Software Introduces Enterprise-Class POS Platform for Fuel Retailers at NACS Show 2019

|By Business Wire
GK Software, the international market leader for store solutions, today announced the release of an integrated fuel solution for its OmniPOS platform. The all-in-one solution enables large convenience and grocery chains to simplify their fuel retailing ecosystem and create seamless checkout experiences for their customers across the enterprise. The solution will be on display and available for demonstrations at the NACS Show 2019, taking place Oct. 1-4 in Atlanta.
The GK Software fuel solution delivers frictionless point of sale experiences in store and at the pump. Deployed as a module of what Forrester has called the strongest point of service solution, GK’s OmniPOS platform, the fuel solution is perfect for retailers who are eager to transition their siloed and non-EMV compliant fuel infrastructure into a single, cloud-enabled platform.
“Until now, fuel retailers were forced to choose between a fuel retailing platform that failed to provide a full feature set in the store or at the pump, or manage each operation independently with best of breed solutions for each application,” said Michael Jaszczyk, CEO, GK Software USA. “Finally, retailers have access to a single feature-rich POS platform that delivers the functionality and flexibility to fuel a golden age of seamless convenience and service across the enterprise.”
Key Features of GK’s Fuel Solution
GK Software’s OmniPOS platform offers a wide variety of advanced capabilities and features to support fuel and in-store retailing. Some of the key benefits include:
- Full enterprise management – GK enables central management and monitoring of every point of sale across the enterprise, including all software and data.
- Open omnichannel platform – The platform allows retailers to take advantage of high-value convenience opportunities presented by BOPIS, online pre-ordering and frictionless mobile payments.
- EMV compliance – As retailers upgrade fuel hardware to accommodate the October 2020 EMV compliance deadline, managing a single enterprise payments platform eliminates the need to completely separate certifications for in store and forecourt payments. With Quick-Chip, transaction time is reduced and customers are more satisfied.
- Mobile applications – Integrating into everything from kiosks for prepared foods orders to customer mobile app transactions and services like contactless payments, GK can help retailers process transactions anywhere at any time.
- Enterprise-class scalability – The cloud-enabled platform is highly scalable and proven with large retailers operating thousands of stores. It is built to manage massive transaction volumes and grow with the retailer’s business, regardless of future functionality demands.
- Payment optimization – Leveraging GK’s leading payments application, retailers benefit from managing each transaction through the most cost-effective channel.
Allied Electronics Integration Partnership
GK Software’s fuel solution works in conjunction with forecourt controllers from Allied Electronics, the recognized leader in forecourt integrations for service station business. This partnership enables GK customers to interface to a variety of devices within a fueling station, including dispensers, card readers and cash acceptors, car washes, and more. The relationship allows GK to instantly leverage its powerful point of sale technology across the full scope of the forecourt and in-store ecosystem from day one.
NACS Show 2019
For an early look at the GK Software fuel solution, visit GK in the Allied Electronics booth #3967 at NACS Show 2019, where GK will be providing demos, along with a wide variety of other GK Software solutions for grocery and convenience retailers, including OmniPOS, Mobile POS, self-checkout and payments.
About GK Software
GK Software breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its OmniPOS solution for point of sale, mobile POS, mobile customer engagement and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints – which is why 10 of the Top 50 retailers worldwide rely on GK Software. GK Software is headquartered in Germany, with U.S. headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.gk-software.com.
