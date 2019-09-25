Loyalty Programs Have Little Impact on Influencing Next Leisure Travel Booking, According to New SmarterHQ Survey

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 25, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
What factors do consumers consider when they’re in the midst of booking their next leisure travel plans? SmarterHQ, a leading personalization platform, can confidently tell the travel and hospitality industry that loyalty programs are not one of them.
The latest consumer survey results from SmarterHQ showed that loyalty programs have only a small impact on helping travelers decide their next trip. Instead, the report showed that Millennials and Gen Z are motivated to travel to experience different cultures—48% of Gen Z and 36% of Millennials seek experiential travel compared to 25% of Gen X and 30% of Baby Boomers. 68% of Boomers look to "relax and unwind" when traveling, which is 30% less than other generations. Fifty-one percent of Gen Z travel for self-fulfillment—20% more than any other generation.
However, this doesn’t mean that loyalty in travel and hospitality brands is dead. SmarterHQ’s report listed 18 travel and hospitality companies and found that among its 706 survey respondents ages 18-75+, Marriott is ranked at the top for consumer loyalty, followed by Hilton and Southwest Airlines. But just 39% of those who are in a travel loyalty program express any sort of loyalty towards a specific brand.
According to the report, hotels are not dead, either: 49% of leisure travelers prefer to stay at a hotel over anywhere else. Consumers are still more likely to stay with a family member or friend than they are to stay at an Airbnb, though SmarterHQ did find a 101% increase in Airbnb usage generation over generation. Twenty-five percent of Gen Z and 21% of Millennials prefer to book with Airnbnb, compared to only 8% of Gen X and 4% of Boomers.
The report also revealed past bookings or brand loyalty does not influence where travelers start their research, nor does it impact the amount of time spent researching or the number of travel options considered. SmarterHQ found that most consumers (39%) start their research using Google Travel tools, but when it comes down to ultimately booking their travel plans, only 10% actually book through Google. Forty percent of the survey respondents would book directly on an individual brand’s website, but only 26% of consumers would start their research on these brand websites. Sixty-six percent also admit to doing other things during their research, such as watching television, working or socializing with others.
“Consumer preferences are not one size fits all. Today, leisure travelers make decisions quickly, only consider a few options and are often distracted while researching. Therefore, marketers have a small window in attracting and engaging consumers who are looking to research and book their next vacation,” said Michael Osborne, CEO of SmarterHQ. “But many brands wait to engage customers who abandon their booking too late in the funnel. Instead, these companies should prioritize providing travelers with more immediate interactions and a more convenient experience throughout the entire customer lifecycle.”
Loyalty programs may not always have a direct influence on consumers choosing where to book, but they do play a small part in a traveler’s booking sequence. Those who are in a hotel or airline loyalty program are more likely to book that portion of the trip earlier in the booking order—by 9.7% and 22.4% respectively. According to the report, 63% of consumers in an airline program are also part of a hotel program, and vice versa. Gen Z and Millennials are 123% less likely than Gen X and Boomers to join a hotel loyalty program (25% vs. 46%). Here is a breakdown of which types of reward programs that SmarterHQ’s surveyed respondents are a part of:
- 40.9% of consumers enrolled in airline loyalty programs
- 40.9% of consumers enrolled in hotel loyalty programs
- 16.6% of consumers enrolled in rental car loyalty programs
- 6.7% of consumers enrolled in cruise loyalty programs
- 39.4% of consumers enrolled in no loyalty programs
Loyalty programs also go hand in hand with mobile apps that some travel and hospitality brands now offer. Consumers who are in an airline loyalty program are three times more likely to download the app, and those in a hotel or rental car program are two times more likely. The report also shows that consumers who download a mobile app on average express 1.8 times more brand loyalty.
“We’ve found that while loyalty programs and technology like mobile apps hold some influence, most leisure travelers need in-the-moment and personalized marketing to win their business every single time—no matter how often they’ve booked with a brand previously or even how ‘loyal’ they seem,” said Osborne.
To review all of the survey findings and additional tips that travel and hospitality brands should consider to more effectively influence consumers, you can download the report, “Leisure Travel Trends: Consumer behaviors, motivators, and brand loyalty revealed” here.
About SmarterHQ
SmarterHQ is a personalization platform that makes it easy for marketers to increase revenue now and customer relationships over time by powering highly relevant, cross-channel experiences. Trusted by leading brands such as Bloomingdale’s, Hilton, Santander Bank, and Finish Line, SmarterHQ activates real-time, multichannel data, identifies audiences quickly based on customer behavior and information, and automates personalized content across outbound and online channels. They have been recognized by Forrester’s Total Economic Impact study to deliver 667% in ROI. Learn more at SmarterHQ.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005120/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT