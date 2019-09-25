Yellowbrick Data Extends the Power of its Data Warehouse to the Cloud

|By Business Wire
Yellowbrick Data, a leader in next-generation enterprise data warehousing, today announced the Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse and the Yellowbrick Cloud Disaster Recovery (Cloud DR) service. The Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse has been operating in enterprise production environments since early 2019, and both new products leverage the power of the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse – the world’s only modern analytical database built for the hybrid cloud.
The increasing use of data analytics as a tool to improve business decisions is spurring fast-paced growth for data warehousing. According to Allied Market Research, the global data warehousing market is projected to reach $34.7 billion by 2025. Traditional data warehouse solutions are struggling to meet the rapidly expanding enterprise companies’ needs for larger data sets, increasing concurrency and improved price-performance metrics.
“Yellowbrick Data has taken a fresh approach to data warehousing with its flash-optimized architecture, and it is now extending this technology to the cloud,” said James Curtis, senior analyst at 451 Research. “Favorable economics, deployment flexibility, and high performance get to the core of what enterprises are looking for in a modern data warehouse, which is precisely where Yellowbrick is concentrating its efforts.”
The new offerings extend the benefits of the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to the cloud, including the ability to replicate between the on-premises Yellowbrick Data Warehouse Appliance and the cloud, to support hybrid deployments (such as legacy ETL on-premises with users in the cloud), and to migrate easily to and from the cloud at will.
- Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse is a software-as-a-service offering that overcomes the scale, cost and performance challenges posed by traditional cloud data warehouses. Multi-cloud support allows customers to connect multiple public and private clouds to a single Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse.
- Yellowbrick Cloud DR is a service that provides an up-to-date replica in the cloud of an on-premises or cloud data warehouse at a substantially lower cost than purchasing additional instances.
One of Yellowbrick Data’s first cloud-based customers – a premier healthcare IT leader – deployed the Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse in February and eliminated the burden of backups, disaster recovery, database administration and hosting activities while achieving a 100X data processing improvement versus the legacy systems.
“The Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse and Cloud DR break through traditional constraints surrounding multi-cloud compatibility, system lock-in and cost,” said Neil Carson, founder and chief executive officer of Yellowbrick Data. “Yellowbrick Data enables enterprises to run workloads on-premises, in the cloud – or both, while achieving the best economics in the industry.”
Yellowbrick Data’s solutions are ideal for organizations with data warehouse volumes ranging from 10TB to several Petabytes. With unprecedented performance predictability, reliability and cost savings, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse supports thousands of concurrent users and delivers 100X faster query speeds versus traditional offerings.
Availability
Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse is generally available today for users of AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Yellowbrick Cloud Disaster Recovery will be generally available later this year.
STRATA Conference Showcase
The company will be showcasing its offerings at the Strata Data Conference, Booth #718, September 23-26, 2019, in New York City. To request a demo or meeting, click here.
About Yellowbrick Data
Yellowbrick Data is a leader in next-generation data warehousing. Built for the hybrid cloud, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse maximizes the value of data analytics by providing ultra-fast, predictable performance and flexible deployment options, including on-premises and in the cloud. As the world’s fastest SQL data warehouse, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse easily scales from terabytes to petabytes, supports unmatched concurrency and delivers database query speeds up to 100X faster than traditional solutions. The company has secured more than $173 million in financing since its founding in 2014. For more information, visit www.yellowbrick.com.
©2019. All rights reserved. Yellowbrick Data is a trademark owned by Yellowbrick Data. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
