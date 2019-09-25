Affinio Announces ATON

|By Business Wire
|
September 25, 2019 08:11 AM EDT
Affinio announced today the availability of its new product ATON, an augmented analytics platform that allows enterprises to surface insights and connect data points that reside across the entirety of their business to make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions.
“ATON is the platform that will allow enterprises to democratize data science across their organizations and gain an unprecedented level of performance from their data assets,” said Tim Burke, Affinio Co-Founder and CEO.
ATON has been built to ingest and analyze infinite amounts of data across an enterprise’s entire first-party infrastructure. This includes website data, purchase transactions, CRM, DMP, Product (PIM), CDP, data lake or any other data source. A flexible and easy-to-use interface allows ATON to sit on top of the enterprise’s existing technology stack, providing business users the ability to begin gleaning insights immediately.
“Enterprises have literally oceans of information in their data that they are desperately trying to navigate and they’ve invested millions of dollars into data infrastructure,” said Burke. “But to make that data useful, they need a cross-system navigation tool. That’s why we developed ATON, which takes inspiration from the nautical acronym Aid to Navigation. It allows organizations to navigate this ‘sea’ of data and make smarter decisions faster.”
ATON leverages Affinio’s industry-leading AI-based segmentation and visualization technology. Its specialized clustering algorithm can be used to identify and visualize common customer patterns like purchase behavior, content consumption, web surfing patterns, or travel preferences. ATON helps turn strategic insights into action.
Benefits
-
Democratizes data science
- ATON puts the power of AI at the fingertips of analysts and business users
-
Privacy-first and infosec secure
- ATON generates aggregate insights in a visual layer that doesn’t expose PII, providing a security layer between the end user and the sensitive PII data they need to analyze
- ATON can be deployed as a containerized solution to any enterprise cloud for full infosec confidence
-
Drives faster business decision-making
- Visualization powers collaboration on enterprise goals
- Insights are surfaced within minutes instead of weeks
- Ease of use means quick learning curves for business users
AI Insights Dashboard
Affinio delivers a standardized visual rendering of key metrics in an easily digestible way, enabling business users to see at-a-glance all insights that ATON surfaces so they can make fast, strategic decisions. The visual dashboard is fully integrated with the AI segmentation engine so that results are presented in the same way regardless of the data source so that non-data scientists can easily interpret the insights. The dashboard includes Affinio’s proprietary network graph visualization informed by its patented algorithm.
ATON Deployment and Data Access
ATON can be hosted by Affinio or enterprises can choose to deploy ATON on their own private cloud, eliminating the need to send private data outside their secure data environment. ATON can access data from any enterprise source including data lakes, databases, DMPs, CDPs, CRMs, etc.
Actionability:
All insights can be connected back to other applications from product to marketing.
“ATON is the direct result of listening to the challenges and concerns that enterprise data science teams face today,” said Jon Baron, CRO of Affinio. “Every organization wants to be data-driven, but that goal simply isn’t possible if only one team within the enterprise is able to surface and develop actionable insights. ATON empowers non-data scientists to answer business-critical questions, whenever and however they need to.”
ATON is available in a hosted SaaS or container model. To learn more, visit https://www.affinio.com/products/aton/.
About Affinio
Affinio is an augmented analytics company that leverages its custom graph technology to understand the billions of connections across big data. Affinio’s AI-based segmentation and visualization technology is putting the power of AI at the fingertips of business users around the globe so they can rapidly discover unique insights that power business decisions that win. For more information, visit: http://www.affinio.com, or follow us on Twitter (@Affinio).
